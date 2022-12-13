The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die at Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens in Boston May 21st, 2023 – pre-sale password

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston highways: A bridge or a divide?The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
tmpresale.com
And That’s Why We Drink: On The Rocks Tour at The Wilbur in Boston Apr 27th, 2023 – presale password
The And That’s Why We Drink: On The Rocks Tour presale password the internet has been asking for is available now. This is a great chance for you to get And That’s Why We Drink: On The Rocks Tour show tickets in advance of the general public. You...
tmpresale.com
The DO YOU REMEMBER? Tour at Somerville Theatre in Somerville Apr 24th, 2023 – presale code
Excited that pre-sale password for another DO YOU REMEMBER? Tour presale is available 🙂 For a very short time you can buy tickets earlier than the public. If you do not get your tickets to The DO YOU REMEMBER? Tour’s show in Somerville, MA during this presale you may not be able to buy them in advance of they are all sold.
tmpresale.com
Aaron Lewis’s show in Lowell, MA – pre-sale password
The new Aaron Lewis presale code is now ready to use: While this limited time pre-sale opportunity exists, you’ll have the chance to buy Aaron Lewis show tickets before they go on sale!. Don’t miss this awe-inspiring chance to see Aaron Lewis’s show in Lowell!. Here are...
Eater
A Hyde Park Bakery Supplied Coffee Cake to the Royals During Their Boston Visit
During a radio appearance on GBH this week, Mayor Michelle Wu disclosed that the city snagged coffee cake from Hyde Park bakery My Grandma’s of New England to serve to the royals while they were in town earlier this month. The Boston Globe reports that the bakery donated three cakes for Wu to have on hand while welcoming Prince William and Kate: granny smith apple, a “Red, White, and Blue Patriot” cake with cranberries and blueberries, and the bakery’s most popular flavor, cinnamon walnut. Owner Bob Katz tells the Globe that he sent over two more cakes, chocolate and pineapple coconut, for the royals to bring home to the kids.
Mayor Wu Announces Two-Day Hockey Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza
Family-friendly festivities to precede 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. BOSTON – Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the National Hockey League (NHL®) will hold NHL Winter Classic Plaza™, a two-day free, non-ticketed fan festival on December 30th and December 31st on the newly reopened City Hall Plaza. City Hall Plaza will host interactive hockey-themed activities, including appearances by Boston Bruins alumni. NHL Winter Classic Plaza™ builds up to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, an outdoor regular season hockey game that this year will be at Fenway Park on January 2nd, 2023.
WBZ's Katrina Kincade making history for Mass. in Miss America competition
BOSTON - The Miss America competition is Thursday night and WBZ-TV's own Katrina Kincade is representing the Bay State.She is the first Muslim woman to ever be crowned Miss Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben caught up with Kincade as she prepares for the big night at Mohegan Sun and asked how it feels to represent her community in a pioneering way."It feels great - it's just an honor," Kincade said. "I think part of it is representing every woman who's been told they couldn't, shouldn't and wouldn't be here."She said that Miss America has come a long way from the stereotype...
Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience
I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
6 maps showing how much snow is expected in Mass. — and where it’ll just be rain
"Boston can expect mainly rain, but I can't rule out a quick coating of snow while the storm is moving out Saturday morning."
treksplorer.com
North End, Boston: What to See & Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
Want to wander old-world streets while you search for Boston’s top sites? Step into the North End, Boston. Boston’s “Little Italy” is brimming with Freedom Trail sights, cozy coffeehouses, and some of the city’s oldest buildings. Stroll down narrow lanes dripping with history and eat at some of the tastiest Italian restaurants in the US.
Boston Globe
New life for old plans to revive the long-empty Alexandra Hotel
Plans to convert the long-abandoned hotel on Mass. Ave. into condos just cleared their final city approval. Next up? Financing. Arthur F. “Bud” Larievy III used to walk past the long-dilapidated Alexandra Hotel at the corner of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington Street with a sense of longing, of sadness, of nostalgia.
Boston Breaks Barriers By Requiring Subtitles At Restaurants, Gyms, Banks
Public televisions are for everyone now that closed captions are required in Boston, according to the mayor's office.Mayor Michelle Wu signed an ordinance on Friday Dec. 9 requiring "places of public accommodations," which includes bars, gyms, restaurants, and banks, to turn closed captioning …
Boston Globe
Wynn eyes expansion of Everett casino — including gambling — on big site across Broadway
Casino operator plans entertainment complex across the street, and needs state Gaming Commission OK to include poker rooms and sports betting there. Wynn Resorts’ newest vision for the company’s land across Broadway from its Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett includes two hotels with ballrooms, three parking garages, a theater, restaurants, clubs — 1.8 million square feet of development in all.
iheart.com
The Dedham, MA "Grinch" resigns after vile attack on Christians.
On Tuesday's show Jim talks about a victory in the fight against Christmas and is joined by National Correspondent Rory O'Neil to discuss a possible interest rate increase. Jim also talks about the latest Twitter files in this Show Wrap Podcast.
Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!
Update: Southie resident Sean McShane won Monday night’s Jeopardy! You can watch him again on Tuesday night at 7:30pm. P.S. There was also a South Boston question in this episode! Do you know the answer?. Original post:. South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy!...
Boston Globe
Here’s where readers say you should be thrifting in Greater Boston
"I feel like I am supporting a good cause while also saving money." The secondhand retail market is booming and Boston.com readers are among the millions of Americans who love browsing through their local thrift stores for vintage and unique finds. Readers love these local small businesses. We want to...
2 Boston restaurants are among the 100 best in America in 2022, according to OpenTable
They are among the "most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast." Two Back Bay restaurants left a lasting impression on OpenTable users this year. The online restaurant reservation service company released a list of the top 100 restaurants for 2022, and Abe & Louie’s and Atlantic Fish Co. made the cut. The site says are among the “most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast.”
NECN
Updated Timing, Snowfall Totals for This Week's Winter Storm
A cold front moved through overnight, with some snow showers before dawn. This set us up for some slick roads and a light sugar-coating of snow even to Cape Cod. The wind and cold temps continue to dominate the day even with sunshine. Highs only reach the 20s to 30s, with “feels like” temps in the teens and 20s Wednesday afternoon thanks to the gusty northwest wind.
Massachusetts residents slam library Christmas tree uproar at meeting: 'Why do you hate Christians?'
Jesse Watters highlighted several statements from members of the Dedham, Massachusetts, community in the wake of its Christmas controversy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
The town that saved Christmas: Massachusetts residents rally to bring back annual Christmas tree display
Massachusetts residents Marianne Martin and Jason Brogan speak out about their town library's decision to bring back the annual Christmas tree display after complaints it made people 'uncomfortable.'
Comments / 0