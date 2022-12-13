ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cuse.com

Girard Guides Orange Past Big Red

A 19-point outing from Joseph Girard III topped five players in double digits and sent Syracuse (8-4) to a 78-63 victory versus longtime in-state foe Cornell (7-3). Jesse Edward logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. Judah Mintz (14 points), Chris Bell (13), and Benny Williams (12) completed the Orange performers who finished with 10-or-more points.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Syracuse Welcomes Cornell For In-State Clash

Game Details: Saturday, Dec. 17, Syracuse, N.Y., 3:00 p.m. Syracuse (7-4) hosts familiar foe Cornell (7-2) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3:00 p.m. The Orange own a four-game win streak after a 86-71 victory against Monmouth on Monday night. Syracuse utilized a stretch of eight unanswered points midway through the first frame to take the lead and controlled the contest the rest of the way.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Q&A with Cheyenne McEvans

As the Syracuse Orange prepare to host Wake Forest for the Atlantic Coast Conference opener in the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday, Dec. 18 (12p.m., ACCN), we continue our Q&A series to help you get to know your Orange! In this edition we talk with junior Cheyenne McEvans. What was...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Syracuse Mourns Loss of Louis Orr

Syracuse Athletics mourns the loss of former men's basketball player and assistant coach Louis Orr, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 64. "Louis was a genuine, kind, and caring person, in addition to being a great basketball player. He will be remembered for his humility and thoughtfulness," said Syracuse University Director of Athletics John Wildhack. "We are grateful for Louis having been a member of our Syracuse Athletics family as a player, coach, and friend."
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Defensive Innovator Rocky Long Named New 'Cuse DC

Rocky Long, an innovative defensive mind who brought the 3-3-5 defense to prominence, has been hired as Syracuse's new defensive coordinator. Long - who boasts nearly 50 years of coaching experience, 20 of which came as a head coach at the FBS level - will take over a Syracuse defense that has finished in the top-30 nationally in total defense in back-to-back seasons, running the defensive scheme that he made famous.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

After 16 Seasons at the Helm of Syracuse Field Hockey, Bradley Announces her Retirement

After 16 seasons at the helm of Syracuse Field Hockey Head Coach Ange Bradley has announced her retirement from coaching, effective at the end of this calendar year (Dec. 31, 2022). Bradley began her tenure at Syracuse University ahead of the 2007 season after serving for six seasons as the head coach at the University of Richmond. Bradley, who has a career record of 381-143-2 (246-82 at Syracuse winning 75% of games), led the Orange to the program's first National Championship in 2015, earning her the National Field Hockey Coaches Association National Coach of the Year in that same year, and the first national title by any women's program at Syracuse University.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy