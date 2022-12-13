After 16 seasons at the helm of Syracuse Field Hockey Head Coach Ange Bradley has announced her retirement from coaching, effective at the end of this calendar year (Dec. 31, 2022). Bradley began her tenure at Syracuse University ahead of the 2007 season after serving for six seasons as the head coach at the University of Richmond. Bradley, who has a career record of 381-143-2 (246-82 at Syracuse winning 75% of games), led the Orange to the program's first National Championship in 2015, earning her the National Field Hockey Coaches Association National Coach of the Year in that same year, and the first national title by any women's program at Syracuse University.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO