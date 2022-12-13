Read full article on original website
Daryl Garrett
3d ago
another like Jeff Hardy and the late Eddie Guerrero who couldn't leave the drug alone and they want people to feel sorry about them in a storyline of them getting hurt because they can't stop doing drug
3
Connie Nedeff
2d ago
they need to check the blood line for drugs abuse
9
Photos: Meet The WWE Star Released For Risque Content
On Wednesday, the wrestling world learned that a prominent wrestler has reportedly been released by the WWE. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was released by the company today. The move was allegedly made due to the content she has posted on her FanTime page.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Wellness Policy Questioned In Wake Of Matt Riddle Report
Matt Riddle has reportedly been suspended by WWE for failing the company's wellness policy for a second time. Riddle was written off TV following an attack from Solo Sikoa on the December 5 edition of "WWE Raw" and it now appears as though the angle was due to the suspension. Pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio" questioned WWE's decision-making regarding its handling of the situation with Riddle.
Michael Bisping: If Conor McGregor beats Michael Chandler 'it wouldn't be crazy to think about a title fight next'
Michael Bisping thinks Conor McGregor may only need one win to get back to the title picture. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) is 1-3 in his past four fights, but is undoubtedly the sport’s biggest star. The former UFC dual-champion has been called out by Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) on numerous occasions, and if that fight does come to fruition, Bisping thinks it could put him back into the title picture.
nodq.com
Report on how much money Sasha Banks will possibly be making from NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to VoicesOfWrestling.com, NJPW has reportedly been working on a...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Reportedly Released From WWE
On Tuesday night fans saw Mandy Rose drop the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez, and now it looks like she’s done with WWE as Fightful Select is reporting that she’s been released from her contract. According to the report people in WWE felt that they were...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Makes Bold Statement About The Hardy Boyz' Legacy
The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in pro wrestling history, with many fans adoring the team for over two decades. The duo has been known to do stunts in matches that have looked dangerous, especially Jeff Hardy, who is currently suspended from AEW due to a DUI in June. Despite many fans loving The Hardy Boyz for memorable moments throughout their careers, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts does not seem to feel the same.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Making Plans For WWE Return
Vince McMahon will always be regarded as one of the greatest pioneers in the wrestling business. He revolutionized the business like no other and his contributions made his company, WWE, a global giant. Despite retiring earlier this year, speculations have emerged that Mr. McMahon is eyeing a comeback. Vincent Kennedy...
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Superstar Planning In-Ring Return Very Soon
WWE has a few Superstars who are out of commission for one reason or another. As it turns out, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are out with the same eardrum injury. We’re not sure how the Tribal Chief is doing, but the Scottish Warrior is getting ready for his return to the ring.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Director Of Longtime Creative Warns Fans Not To Miss Smackdown This Week
A key member of WWE’s creative team has issued a bit of a warning about how fans shouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. The Friday, December 16th episode of WWE Smackdown is being built around the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event.
Popculture
Mandy Rose's FanTime Explicit Photos and Videos Spark WWE Release
Mandy Rose's FanTime Page may have cost her job at WWE. According to Figthful Select, Rose was released by WWE one day after losing the NXT Women's Championship. Fightful Select says WWE officials were put in a "tough position" due to the photos and videos she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like they had to let her go due to a breach of contract.
MMAmania.com
UFC fighter threatens to ‘beat up’ Barstool boss Dave Portnoy after Paddy Pimblett praise at UFC 282
UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett was screaming for his “Fight of the Night” bonus after scoring a controversial decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 last weekend in Las Vegas. It appears the only person to agree with “The Baddy” was Barstool boss Dave Portnoy, who echoed the sentiment on his official Twitter account.
PWMania
Jim Ross: “Brock Lesnar Wanted Money Right Away In WWE, He Was Tired Of Being Broke”
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast, he reflected on the contract that he had assisted Brock Lesnar in signing with WWE back when he was in charge of Talent Relations for the company. He revealed that Lesnar had mentioned to him that he was sick of being broke.
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Makes First Comments Following WWE Release
It’s been quite the week for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night and it was later reported that Rose had been released from WWE. WWE reportedly released Mandy Rose because of explicit photos she posted on her FaceTime page,...
wrestlinginc.com
Kylie Rae Reveals WWE Star Caught Her 'Crying Hard' Backstage After Debut
Kylie Rae was admittedly overcome with emotions following her WWE in-ring debut against Dana Brooke, which aired on this week's "WWE Main Event" on Hulu. According to Rae, she was bawling uncontrollably in the backstage area and had to be comforted by "Raw" superstar Mustafa Ali. "One of the best...
wrestlinginc.com
Kofi Kingston Addresses Big E Not Appearing For The New Days' NXT Tag Title Win
The New Day, made up of Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (as well as a sidelined Big E), continue breaking records nearly a decade into their run. This past weekend, at "NXT's" Deadline premium live event, Woods & Kingston managed to defeat Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. This brings The New Day to twelve Tag Team Championship reigns combined, and makes Woods & Kingston only the third Tag Team triple crown winners in history. Unfortunately, former WWE Champion Big E wasn't able to attend Deadline, as he is still at home focusing on recovery from a broken neck. "Big E wasn't here, but he was here," Kingston told Sports Illustrated. "He's always with us. We're doing a lot of this in his honor. I woke up to a great text from him [Saturday] morning about our match. We're in constant contact. We miss him, and without Big E, there is no New Day. We want him living a happy, healthy, safe life, and that's what is paramount to us."
wrestletalk.com
New Tease For Released WWE Stars Returning & Faction Reunion
A cryptic Instagram Story appeared on a WWE stars account, hinting at possible returns and a faction reunion. The story, which Nikki Cross posted on December 13, shows a colourful crayon drawing. It’s the dates that have piqued interest, though. Reddit user MikeMakesRight82 posted to the SquaredCircle group a...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Main Roster Star Asked To Be Sent To NXT
There are many stars who have found success on the main roster after getting called up from NXT, and there are others who have gotten lost in the shuffle. From time to time main roster stars end up back in NXT and Apollo Crews made his return to the brand back in June.
PWMania
Jim Cornette Calls AEW Star the “Biggest Disappointment” as World Champion
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette expressed his displeasure with Jon Moxley’s reign as AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Cornette pondered what AEW should do with Moxley now that he had lost his championship and William Regal had left the company.
nodq.com
Mia Yim seemingly addresses photo of herself posing with Austin Theory
A photo has been circulating around social media of Mia Yim posing with WWE United States champion Austin Theory. Some fans were making jokes that Mia’s husband Keith Lee might not like the photo and Mia wrote “it’s not funny” in response. Mia seemingly addressed the...
