ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Bronson boys basketball falls in early season tilt to Niles

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago

BRONSON, MI. — The Bronson Vikings dropped a hard fought varsity boys basketball battle Monday night, falling to Niles by the score of 66-51.

The game was back-and-forth early, with Niles holding a slim 12-11 lead after one quarter of play and a 31-30 lead at the half.

Niles rode the effort of B. Linley who scored 10 points in the third quarter as they outscored Bronson 21-7, extending their lead to 52-37 after three quarters of play.

The two teams played to a 14-14 stalemate in the fourth quarter, finding the final score of 66-51.

Bronson was led on the night by Aden Hathaway who had 13 points while Boston Bucklin added 11 points.

Also chipping in for the Vikings was Kam Brackett with seven points; Tanner Norton with nine points; Saylor Wotta with five points; Dom Kiomento with two points; Tyler Wilber with two points; and Miles Losinski with two points.

With the loss Bronson falls to 1-1 on the season while Niles improves to 3-0 on the year. Bronson will next see action Thursday when they host the Concord Yellow Jackets in Big 8 play.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Notre Dame football in a position to land Braden Fiske

Notre Dame football is searching for help in the transfer portal, and landing Braden Fiske would be a great start to that search for the defense. Former Western Michigan defensive tackle, Braden Fiske, has chosen to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. He has one more year of eligibility remaining and is looking to have a massive year for a big-time program and follow that up with a jump to the NFL. Fiske is a big 6’5”, 300-pound defensive lineman that can clog up running lanes and get pressure on the opposing quarterback. He should be a top priority for this Notre Dame football program.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football lands transfer kicker Spencer Shrader

Following his official visit to check out the Notre Dame football program, Spencer Shrader, a kicker out of South Florida, has committed to play for the Irish. Transferring in from USF, Shrader is 28 of 41 in his field-goal-kicking career. He has nailed all 95 of his extra-point attempts during that time.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning

Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
WARSAW, IN
News Now Warsaw

BREAKING NEWS: Warsaw High School, three others closed due to illness

WARSAW – Warsaw Community Schools announced Wednesday the closing of four schools for at least two days as illness spreads through much of Indiana. The decision came after advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department, according to a news release from the school system. Four schools — Leesburg Elementary...
WARSAW, IN
My Magic GR

Vehicle Crash in Colon Mi Leads To Man Taking His Clothes Off

Most people who get into an auto accident usually are concerned if anyone is injured then the condition of the vehicle, a Michigan man just took his clothes off. Like a lot of people, I have had a few auto accidents in my day but knock on wood because it has been many years since then. Regardless of when or if you have been involved in an automobile accident, no one likes them, and they can kill you.
COLON, MI
MLive

Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
FOX59

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
ELKHART, IN
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

Berrien County begins Roosevelt Road speed study

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A new speed limit study begins for a road in Stevensville. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, it’s being done on a section of N. Roosevelt, starting at Glenlord Road. The current speed limit is 55 mph, but township leaders say they’ve seen...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
95.3 MNC

Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana

A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Five arrested after methamphetamine is found in Plymouth home

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Five people were arrested as a result of an investigation into illegal substances at a residence in Plymouth, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, detectives and K9 officers conducted an operation that led to the arrest of 43-year-old Tanya Mullins of Plymouth. Mullins...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

Search continues for missing South Bend teen

Centreville man arrested after leading police on chase, stripping naked, assaulting deputy. The 38-year-old man is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, assault on an officer, resisting and obstructing, indecent exposure, and driving while license suspended. 4 hurt, including police officer, in 2 separate crashes outside Castle Point Apartments. Updated:...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

I&M to lower reservoir level at Elkhart Hydroelectric Plant

Indiana Michigan Power is preparing for the upcoming winter season at its Elkhart Hydroelectric Generating Station located on Johnson St. near downtown Elkhart on the St. Joseph River. I&M lowers the reservoir level to prevent ice buildup. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, I&M will lower the level from 741.5 feet above...
ELKHART, IN
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy