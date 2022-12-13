Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
KPLC TV
McNeese falls short against Louisiana-Lafayette in The Battle of I-10
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back in action Thursday night as they took on their rival Louisiana-Lafayette in The Battle of I-10. Early on the Cowboys battled hard with the Ragin’ Cajuns as they took a 2 point lead with 11:20 left to go in the 1st half. McNeese would then very shortly after go on a big run to take an 8 point lead off a Johnathan Massie jump shot with 5:45 left in the 1st. That run would lead ULL to calling a timeout, and out of the break the Ragin’ Cajuns started to find some success against McNeese’s zone defense. ULL would climb all the way back into the game taking the lead back off of a Greg Williams Jr. three pointer that made it 33-31. Louisiana-Lafayette would hold that lead into the half as they were up 38-35 at the break.
KPLC TV
Girl’s Mallett Builders Iowa Basketball Tournament continues
Iowa, LA (KPLC) -To Iowa High School now as the Mallett Builders Iowa Basketball Tournament continued for day two on Thursday. Lacassine and Grand Lake faced off in the first game of day two. Sydney Cooley drained a three for the Lady Cardinals, and that was pretty much the theme in this one, Lacassine cruises, 66-37 the final score.
KPLC TV
McNeese men’s basketball team prepares for showdown with Louisiana Lafayette
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese men’s basketball team had a rough month of November as they went 2-6, and finished the month on a three-game losing streak, and losses in six of their last seven games of the month, but they turned over a new leaf to start the month of December.
JC Arceneaux resigns as Church Point head coach
Church Point head football coach J.C. Arceneaux announced his resignation from his position on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
kalb.com
Two Rapides Parish schools recognized as ‘Louisiana Comeback Campuses’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Education has recognized two Rapides Parish school campuses for their growth and progress amongst their students. LDOE Chief of Staff Dr. Quentina Timoll and other administration officials visited Northwood High School in Lena and Martin Park Elementary School in Alexandria to recognize both schools as, “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.”
KPLC TV
DOTD: 16 miles of congestion remains on I-10 W after 18-wheeler overturned Thursday morning
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 West at 5 a.m. is still causing heavy traffic near the Texas border Thursday evening, according to DOTD. As of 9 p.m., the right lane remains blocked at Hwy 90. The DOTD traffic map shows the backup ends just west of Sulphur.
Louisiana restaurant destroyed by hurricane reopens and inspires community
Reta Durgan’s restaurant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was destroyed by a Category 4 Hurricane in 2020 but she decided to open a new drive-thru in her childhood home earlier this year. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson visited Mama Reta and shares her story of resilience.Dec. 16, 2022.
KPLC TV
TORNADO WATCH: Vernon and Beauregard parishes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for Vernon and Beauregard parishes until 10:00 p.m. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado, according to the National Weather Service. A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather...
KPLC TV
Sulphur Home Rule Charter hosts first meeting
Sulphur Home Rule Charter hosts first meeting
VIDEO: Storm kicks up strong winds in Mamou
MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Severe weather rolled through Acadiana Wednesday morning, with high winds and confirmed tornadoes. Mamou resident Paul Veillion took video of the high winds he saw near his home, and shared it with KLFY News 10. Stay informed with KLFY’s live stream on KLFY.com
kadn.com
LCA Coach asks for forgiveness for the STM student seen on video using racial slur
Lafayette, La (KADN)- "I think it was a kid that was having fun and when I was fourteen he didn't know the power of his words." Lafayette Christian Academy coach Reggie Williams said the viral video of a St. Thomas More student using a racial slur took him back at first.
cenlanow.com
Avoyelles Parish Booking Report 12/05 – 12/11 released by Sheriff
AVOYLLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Listed below, are the Avoyelles Parish offenders booked by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office from December 5th through December 11th. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) ALEXANDER, PATRICIA A., 57, 664 S. SIMMES ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/05/2022, THEFT – MOTOR VEHICLE. ALEXANDER JR.,...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 12, 2022. Vivian Ann Taylor, 62, Lake Charles: Instate detainer. Charles Joseph Doyle, 46, Sulphur: Contempt of court (5); theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; display of plates.
kalb.com
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our First Alert Storm Team has confirmed from the National Weather Service that a tornado did touch down in Rapides Parish, causing much damage on Highway 71 on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 just south of Alexandria...
KPLC TV
Phillips 66 hosts Christmas party for Chateau du Lac residents
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Phillip’s 66 had its annual Christmas party at Chateau du Lac with help from employee volunteers and LaGrange High School students. Christmas carols and presents were given out to help residents get in the holiday spirit. Some famous faces were also invited, Elvis and...
KPLC TV
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cellular and internet service has been restored in Southwest Louisiana after two damaged AT&T fiber cables were repaired. Numerous AT&T customers reported cell, phone and internet issues today. AT&T cell users saw an SOS symbol where the 5G symbol is normally. AT&T said Thursday morning...
Four Defendants in Two Counterfeiting Cases in Louisiana Sentenced to Prison Terms
Four Defendants in Two Counterfeiting Cases in Louisiana Sentenced to Prison Terms. Louisiana – Four defendants involved in two counterfeiting cases in Louisiana have been sentenced to prison terms. Joshua Michael Dore was sentenced to 36 months in prison, while Creig Matthew Jacquneaux, Jeffrey Wilson, and Beau Bertrand received sentences of 16 months, 21 months and 10 months, respectively. The sentences follow guilty verdicts by a federal jury on June 2, 2022.
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Possible tornadoes hit New Iberia, damaging hospital
New Iberia, LA (KPLC) - At least one tornado reportedly touched down in New Iberia today as a line of storms traveled eastward across Louisiana. The New Iberia Police Department says that both the Iberia Medical Center and the South Port subdivision received significant damage. Multiple agencies are on location...
KPLC TV
Blood drives planned in Sulphur, Lake Charles for teen with aplastic anemia
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - Two blood drives will be held this week for a recent Sulphur High School graduate with a rare type of aplastic anemia. Eighteen-year-old Trent Trouth is receiving treatment at M.D. Anderson in Houston, and his family told us he needs daily blood transfusions. Trouth needs red...
KPLC TV
Man sentenced to 20 years in connection with body found in woods in 2017
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Boyd “Lurch” Hagood of Baytown, Texas, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday for his involvement in the killing of Dustin Hammons in August 2017. Dustin Hammons, 22, of Houston, was found dead in the woods near Starks. At the time, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony...
