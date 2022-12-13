ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

McNeese falls short against Louisiana-Lafayette in The Battle of I-10

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back in action Thursday night as they took on their rival Louisiana-Lafayette in The Battle of I-10. Early on the Cowboys battled hard with the Ragin’ Cajuns as they took a 2 point lead with 11:20 left to go in the 1st half. McNeese would then very shortly after go on a big run to take an 8 point lead off a Johnathan Massie jump shot with 5:45 left in the 1st. That run would lead ULL to calling a timeout, and out of the break the Ragin’ Cajuns started to find some success against McNeese’s zone defense. ULL would climb all the way back into the game taking the lead back off of a Greg Williams Jr. three pointer that made it 33-31. Louisiana-Lafayette would hold that lead into the half as they were up 38-35 at the break.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Girl’s Mallett Builders Iowa Basketball Tournament continues

Iowa, LA (KPLC) -To Iowa High School now as the Mallett Builders Iowa Basketball Tournament continued for day two on Thursday. Lacassine and Grand Lake faced off in the first game of day two. Sydney Cooley drained a three for the Lady Cardinals, and that was pretty much the theme in this one, Lacassine cruises, 66-37 the final score.
IOWA, LA
kalb.com

Two Rapides Parish schools recognized as ‘Louisiana Comeback Campuses’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Education has recognized two Rapides Parish school campuses for their growth and progress amongst their students. LDOE Chief of Staff Dr. Quentina Timoll and other administration officials visited Northwood High School in Lena and Martin Park Elementary School in Alexandria to recognize both schools as, “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.”
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

TORNADO WATCH: Vernon and Beauregard parishes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for Vernon and Beauregard parishes until 10:00 p.m. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado, according to the National Weather Service. A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur Home Rule Charter hosts first meeting

Sulphur Home Rule Charter hosts first meeting
SULPHUR, LA
KLFY News 10

VIDEO: Storm kicks up strong winds in Mamou

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Severe weather rolled through Acadiana Wednesday morning, with high winds and confirmed tornadoes. Mamou resident Paul Veillion took video of the high winds he saw near his home, and shared it with KLFY News 10. Stay informed with KLFY’s live stream on KLFY.com
MAMOU, LA
cenlanow.com

Avoyelles Parish Booking Report 12/05 – 12/11 released by Sheriff

AVOYLLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Listed below, are the Avoyelles Parish offenders booked by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office from December 5th through December 11th. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) ALEXANDER, PATRICIA A., 57, 664 S. SIMMES ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/05/2022, THEFT – MOTOR VEHICLE. ALEXANDER JR.,...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 12, 2022. Vivian Ann Taylor, 62, Lake Charles: Instate detainer. Charles Joseph Doyle, 46, Sulphur: Contempt of court (5); theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; display of plates.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our First Alert Storm Team has confirmed from the National Weather Service that a tornado did touch down in Rapides Parish, causing much damage on Highway 71 on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 just south of Alexandria...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Phillips 66 hosts Christmas party for Chateau du Lac residents

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Phillip’s 66 had its annual Christmas party at Chateau du Lac with help from employee volunteers and LaGrange High School students. Christmas carols and presents were given out to help residents get in the holiday spirit. Some famous faces were also invited, Elvis and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Defendants in Two Counterfeiting Cases in Louisiana Sentenced to Prison Terms

Four Defendants in Two Counterfeiting Cases in Louisiana Sentenced to Prison Terms. Louisiana – Four defendants involved in two counterfeiting cases in Louisiana have been sentenced to prison terms. Joshua Michael Dore was sentenced to 36 months in prison, while Creig Matthew Jacquneaux, Jeffrey Wilson, and Beau Bertrand received sentences of 16 months, 21 months and 10 months, respectively. The sentences follow guilty verdicts by a federal jury on June 2, 2022.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

VIDEO: Possible tornadoes hit New Iberia, damaging hospital

New Iberia, LA (KPLC) - At least one tornado reportedly touched down in New Iberia today as a line of storms traveled eastward across Louisiana. The New Iberia Police Department says that both the Iberia Medical Center and the South Port subdivision received significant damage. Multiple agencies are on location...
NEW IBERIA, LA

