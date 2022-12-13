Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back in action Thursday night as they took on their rival Louisiana-Lafayette in The Battle of I-10. Early on the Cowboys battled hard with the Ragin’ Cajuns as they took a 2 point lead with 11:20 left to go in the 1st half. McNeese would then very shortly after go on a big run to take an 8 point lead off a Johnathan Massie jump shot with 5:45 left in the 1st. That run would lead ULL to calling a timeout, and out of the break the Ragin’ Cajuns started to find some success against McNeese’s zone defense. ULL would climb all the way back into the game taking the lead back off of a Greg Williams Jr. three pointer that made it 33-31. Louisiana-Lafayette would hold that lead into the half as they were up 38-35 at the break.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO