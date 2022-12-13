Read full article on original website
Related
wtae.com
VIDEO: Colorful, stinging creatures wash up on South Carolina shore, prompting warning
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A warning was issued Wednesday for anyone headed to a South Carolina beach for the holidays: watch where you step. Shore Beach Service, a beach patrol and equipment rental service for Hilton Head Island, posted photos on Facebook of dozens of Portuguese man o’ wars washed up on the beach.
3 wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses stolen in South Carolina
Three people are wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses were stolen Sunday from an Upstate business.
FOX Carolina
Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
FOX Carolina
VIDEO: South Carolina hits ‘50 by 20′ goal for agribusiness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced the results of an analysis of agribusiness’ impact on South Carolina. The announcement was scheduled for 11 a.m. at the South Carolina State House. Speakers included Dr. Joey Von Nessen, a research economist at the Darla Moore School of Business, Cam Crawford, president, and CEO of the South Carolina Forestry Association, and Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.
WYFF4.com
Lawmaker proposes fee for people who move to South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing a fee for people moving to the state. He says it would help offset the cost of growth that taxpayers have been responsible for paying. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch pre-filed the bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January. "Really...
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
Son wins $200,000 while meeting dad at Upstate store
An Upstate son won $200,000 on a lottery ticket after spotting his dad's car at a convenience store and deciding to stop.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Formerly incarcerated students in Illinois continue remote learning to finish their degrees
The pandemic forced prison programs around the country to adapt to remote learning. In Illinois, it also paved a path for college students leaving prison. Anna Savchenko of WBEZ reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1,500 new jobs coming to South Carolina in what leaders are calling 'largest economic development' ever
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A company that makes parts for batteries for electric vehicles is coming to South Carolina, a move the state says represents the largest economic investment in state history and will create roughly 1,500 jobs. Representatives from Redwood Materials, flanked by state leaders including South Carolina...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
"S” is for Salvador, Francis (ca. 1747-1776)
"S” is for Salvador, Francis (ca. 1747-1776). Legislator, patriot. Salvador was born in London, the member of a prominent Sephardic Jewish family. He came out to South Carolina in an attempt to restore the family fortune, arriving in 1773. His indigo plantation in Ninety Six was the remnant of more than 200,000 acres acquired by his father and uncle decades earlier. In the events leading up to the American Revolution, he quickly identified with the patriot cause. He represented Ninety Six District in the First and Second Provincial Congresses and the First General Assembly. In August 1776, while on a special mission for the General Assembly to consolidate backcountry support for the new state government, his unit was ambushed and Francis Salvador became the first Jew to die for the cause of American independence.
Most South Carolina workers could see less taxes deducted from paychecks in 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Most South Carolina workers could see less taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue. The top income tax rate was reduced from 7% to 6.5% by legislators in 2022, according to the SCDOR. The department has updated its withholding tables to reflect […]
South Carolina Department of Public Safety to step up enforcement in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will step up enforcement in Horry County between Thursday and Saturday. The additional enforcement will focus on traffic violations with an emphasis on DUI, speed, aggressive and distracted driving, according to the SCDPS. Roads included in the enforcement are Highway 17, Highway 501, […]
iheart.com
COVID Cases Climb Across SC
(Columbia, SC) -- COVID cases are on the rise in South Carolina. New data shows COVID cases more than doubled with over six-thousand cases reported from November 27th through December 3rd. That's up from nearly three-thousand the week before. This comes as the state is dealing with an extremely aggressive...
iheart.com
State senator wants every SC student to eat for free at school next year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For the last two years, every student in the country has eaten for free at school, thanks to a federal pandemic-relief program. But Congress declined to continue funding that program this school year, putting hundreds of thousands of South Carolina students at risk of losing access to those free breakfasts and lunches if their families, schools or districts did not apply to keep them enrolled.
cn2.com
New-Indy Says Online Allegations Not True – Releasing Statement to Set Record Straight
CATAWBA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – New Indy is calling out claims of an online petition circulating, that they say is bearing false claims of the company releasing toxins into the environment and into the Catawba River. New-Indy says the online petitions, “allegations are untrue and publishing them is irresponsible....
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Some of America's biggest vegetable growers fought for water. Then the water ran out
Late in the afternoon on November 14, a historic email landed in the inboxes of hundreds of California farmers whose land lies within the Westlands Water District, the largest agricultural irrigation agency in the country – and one of the most controversial. For decades, Westlands has led the fight...
WOKV
South Carolina woman sentenced for dumping mother’s body, taking her Social Security benefits
ANDERSON, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for taking her deceased mother’s Social Security benefits after reportedly dumping her body in a river, officials say. Beth Beamer, also known as Beth Ballard, 48, has been sentenced to 16 months in...
WMBF
Most South Carolina workers could see more money in their paychecks next year, here’s why
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Most South Carolina workers may see more money in their paychecks next year. It’s because less state taxes will be withheld from their paychecks because of adjustments made to the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue. Earlier this year,...
South Carolina family locates missing 84-year-old man with dementia
UPDATE: Gibson has been located. — HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in South Carolina need your help locating a missing man with dementia. JD Gibson, 84, was last seen leaving his Hartsville home around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He is described as 5’7” and 150 lbs, wearing jeans and a plaid button-down shirt along with […]
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In South Carolina
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
Comments / 0