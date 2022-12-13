ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: South Carolina hits ‘50 by 20′ goal for agribusiness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced the results of an analysis of agribusiness’ impact on South Carolina. The announcement was scheduled for 11 a.m. at the South Carolina State House. Speakers included Dr. Joey Von Nessen, a research economist at the Darla Moore School of Business, Cam Crawford, president, and CEO of the South Carolina Forestry Association, and Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Lawmaker proposes fee for people who move to South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing a fee for people moving to the state. He says it would help offset the cost of growth that taxpayers have been responsible for paying. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch pre-filed the bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January. "Really...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

"S” is for Salvador, Francis (ca. 1747-1776)

"S” is for Salvador, Francis (ca. 1747-1776). Legislator, patriot. Salvador was born in London, the member of a prominent Sephardic Jewish family. He came out to South Carolina in an attempt to restore the family fortune, arriving in 1773. His indigo plantation in Ninety Six was the remnant of more than 200,000 acres acquired by his father and uncle decades earlier. In the events leading up to the American Revolution, he quickly identified with the patriot cause. He represented Ninety Six District in the First and Second Provincial Congresses and the First General Assembly. In August 1776, while on a special mission for the General Assembly to consolidate backcountry support for the new state government, his unit was ambushed and Francis Salvador became the first Jew to die for the cause of American independence.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

COVID Cases Climb Across SC

(Columbia, SC) -- COVID cases are on the rise in South Carolina. New data shows COVID cases more than doubled with over six-thousand cases reported from November 27th through December 3rd. That's up from nearly three-thousand the week before. This comes as the state is dealing with an extremely aggressive...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

State senator wants every SC student to eat for free at school next year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For the last two years, every student in the country has eaten for free at school, thanks to a federal pandemic-relief program. But Congress declined to continue funding that program this school year, putting hundreds of thousands of South Carolina students at risk of losing access to those free breakfasts and lunches if their families, schools or districts did not apply to keep them enrolled.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy