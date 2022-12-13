Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
KPLC TV
McNeese falls short against Louisiana-Lafayette in The Battle of I-10
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back in action Thursday night as they took on their rival Louisiana-Lafayette in The Battle of I-10. Early on the Cowboys battled hard with the Ragin’ Cajuns as they took a 2 point lead with 11:20 left to go in the 1st half. McNeese would then very shortly after go on a big run to take an 8 point lead off a Johnathan Massie jump shot with 5:45 left in the 1st. That run would lead ULL to calling a timeout, and out of the break the Ragin’ Cajuns started to find some success against McNeese’s zone defense. ULL would climb all the way back into the game taking the lead back off of a Greg Williams Jr. three pointer that made it 33-31. Louisiana-Lafayette would hold that lead into the half as they were up 38-35 at the break.
Lake Charles American Press
Former Cowgirl comes home, winningest coach in program history returns with ULM
Brooks Donald Williams makes her return to the McNeese State campus. And the Cowgirls also make their return after a two-week hiatus. A former McNeese women’s basketball coach who took the Cowgirls to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments, Donald Williams will bring a her Louisiana-Monroe team to the Legacy Center today for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
KPLC TV
McNeese men’s basketball team prepares for showdown with Louisiana Lafayette
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese men’s basketball team had a rough month of November as they went 2-6, and finished the month on a three-game losing streak, and losses in six of their last seven games of the month, but they turned over a new leaf to start the month of December.
Louisiana restaurant destroyed by hurricane reopens and inspires community
Reta Durgan’s restaurant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was destroyed by a Category 4 Hurricane in 2020 but she decided to open a new drive-thru in her childhood home earlier this year. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson visited Mama Reta and shares her story of resilience.Dec. 16, 2022.
KPLC TV
McNeese women’s basketball prepares for in-state matchup with UL Monroe
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It hasn’t exactly been the start to the season the McNeese Cowgirls had hoped for as they sit at 2-6 with just three non-conference games remaining before Southland Conference play begins on December 31st, but in terms of the Cowgirls 2-6 record, it isn’t exactly a surprise either.
KPLC TV
Seniors in Sulphur reflect on their legacies at Christmas brunch
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 13, 2022. Jeryl Jerome Johnson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegally carrying weapons during a crime; in a park after hours; open alcoholic beverage containers. Vic Terrell Kingrey, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Reagan...
KPLC TV
DOTD: 16 miles of congestion remains on I-10 W after 18-wheeler overturned Thursday morning
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 West at 5 a.m. is still causing heavy traffic near the Texas border Thursday evening, according to DOTD. As of 9 p.m., the right lane remains blocked at Hwy 90. The DOTD traffic map shows the backup ends just west of Sulphur.
‘Mattress Mack’ Places Huge First Bet At Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles, Louisiana
Houston businessman "Mattress Mack" placed the first ever sports wager at the newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles today, and boy was it a whopper!. Jim McIngvale is known for his big heart, deep pockets, and his love for sports betting. Whenever there's a first bet to be made at a new casino, you can bet Mack wants the opportunity to place it.
KPLC TV
Phillips 66 hosts Christmas party for Chateau du Lac residents
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Phillip’s 66 had its annual Christmas party at Chateau du Lac with help from employee volunteers and LaGrange High School students. Christmas carols and presents were given out to help residents get in the holiday spirit. Some famous faces were also invited, Elvis and...
VIDEO: Storm kicks up strong winds in Mamou
MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Severe weather rolled through Acadiana Wednesday morning, with high winds and confirmed tornadoes. Mamou resident Paul Veillion took video of the high winds he saw near his home, and shared it with KLFY News 10. Stay informed with KLFY’s live stream on KLFY.com
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Community Care Center nursing, rehab home reopens in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After more than two years, the Calcasieu Community Care Center has finally been rebuilt. The nursing and rehabilitation center celebrated its reopening Tuesday on Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles. “These residents have lived their entire life serving us and providing their families with everything...
WATCH: Terrified Driver Has Panic Attack Crossing I-10 Bridge In Lake Charles
I am not ashamed to say that I am not a fan of driving or being a passenger over bridges. I don't avoid them, but I don't really like bridges either. For others, crossing over bridges can be a terrifying experience. Some people have panic attacks and anxiety and can even become hysterical whenever they are in a situation where they have to drive over bridges.
Who Has The Best Breakfast In Lake Charles, Louisiana?
I don't know about you, but I can eat breakfast or brunch day and night. I love breakfast food! If I have something for breakfast, I can go all day until it's time to eat dinner. If I miss breakfast, my whole day seems out of wack. I think I'm the only one.
KPLC TV
Boil advisory issued in Longville area of Beauregard Parish
Longville, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued by Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3 for the area of Longville. All customers located on roads between 11372 and 12380 Hwy 171, and on Jim Winkler Road are affected. Customers located between 132 and 156 Longville Church Road are also...
KPLC TV
AT&T outage causes major issues for Lake Charles animal hospital
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An AT&T outage in SWLA Thursday caused frustration and left people and businesses scrambling. At Gill Bright Animal Hospital, all the phones were down and only one computer was working at the receptionist’s desk, which made life difficult for employees and clients. “It’s really...
KPLC TV
Horseshoe Lake Charles celebrating grand opening with fireworks display
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This evening, Horseshoe Lake Charles will be displaying fireworks at 9 p.m. from a barge over the lake as part of its opening day celebration. The U.S. Coast Guard will establish a temporary safety zone for navigable waters within a 420-foot radius of the barge from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m.
KPLC TV
Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op to host public meeting on recent outages
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative will be hosting a public meeting to discuss recent outages and upcoming construction plans. The public meeting will be held at the Johnson Bayou Community Center on 135 Berwick Rd. at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The recent power...
gueydantoday.com
Preston Summers announces candidacy for Vermilion Parish Sheriff
My name is Pres Summers and I am asking for your support to become your next Sheriff. I was born and raised and currently live in Abbeville. I attended Mt. Carmel and graduated from Vermilion Catholic in 1990. I went on to graduate from USL with a degree in Criminal Justice in 1994. I also attended graduate school at LSU to work on a Master’s degree in Public Administration. I was hired by the Louisiana State Police and I became a Louisiana State Trooper in June of 1995.
KPLC TV
School closings due to threat of severe weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes across SWLA have announced school closures on Wednesday, December 14, due to the threat of severe weather. The following schools are closed due to the potential for severe weather:. Allen Parish Schools. Jeff Davis Parish Schools. LSU. 7News has reached out to all...
Comments / 0