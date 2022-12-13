ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

McNeese falls short against Louisiana-Lafayette in The Battle of I-10

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back in action Thursday night as they took on their rival Louisiana-Lafayette in The Battle of I-10. Early on the Cowboys battled hard with the Ragin’ Cajuns as they took a 2 point lead with 11:20 left to go in the 1st half. McNeese would then very shortly after go on a big run to take an 8 point lead off a Johnathan Massie jump shot with 5:45 left in the 1st. That run would lead ULL to calling a timeout, and out of the break the Ragin’ Cajuns started to find some success against McNeese’s zone defense. ULL would climb all the way back into the game taking the lead back off of a Greg Williams Jr. three pointer that made it 33-31. Louisiana-Lafayette would hold that lead into the half as they were up 38-35 at the break.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Former Cowgirl comes home, winningest coach in program history returns with ULM

Brooks Donald Williams makes her return to the McNeese State campus. And the Cowgirls also make their return after a two-week hiatus. A former McNeese women’s basketball coach who took the Cowgirls to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments, Donald Williams will bring a her Louisiana-Monroe team to the Legacy Center today for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 13, 2022. Jeryl Jerome Johnson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegally carrying weapons during a crime; in a park after hours; open alcoholic beverage containers. Vic Terrell Kingrey, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Reagan...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Phillips 66 hosts Christmas party for Chateau du Lac residents

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Phillip’s 66 had its annual Christmas party at Chateau du Lac with help from employee volunteers and LaGrange High School students. Christmas carols and presents were given out to help residents get in the holiday spirit. Some famous faces were also invited, Elvis and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY News 10

VIDEO: Storm kicks up strong winds in Mamou

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Severe weather rolled through Acadiana Wednesday morning, with high winds and confirmed tornadoes. Mamou resident Paul Veillion took video of the high winds he saw near his home, and shared it with KLFY News 10. Stay informed with KLFY’s live stream on KLFY.com
MAMOU, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Community Care Center nursing, rehab home reopens in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After more than two years, the Calcasieu Community Care Center has finally been rebuilt. The nursing and rehabilitation center celebrated its reopening Tuesday on Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles. “These residents have lived their entire life serving us and providing their families with everything...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory issued in Longville area of Beauregard Parish

Longville, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued by Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3 for the area of Longville. All customers located on roads between 11372 and 12380 Hwy 171, and on Jim Winkler Road are affected. Customers located between 132 and 156 Longville Church Road are also...
LONGVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

AT&T outage causes major issues for Lake Charles animal hospital

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An AT&T outage in SWLA Thursday caused frustration and left people and businesses scrambling. At Gill Bright Animal Hospital, all the phones were down and only one computer was working at the receptionist’s desk, which made life difficult for employees and clients. “It’s really...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op to host public meeting on recent outages

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative will be hosting a public meeting to discuss recent outages and upcoming construction plans. The public meeting will be held at the Johnson Bayou Community Center on 135 Berwick Rd. at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The recent power...
CAMERON, LA
gueydantoday.com

Preston Summers announces candidacy for Vermilion Parish Sheriff

My name is Pres Summers and I am asking for your support to become your next Sheriff. I was born and raised and currently live in Abbeville. I attended Mt. Carmel and graduated from Vermilion Catholic in 1990. I went on to graduate from USL with a degree in Criminal Justice in 1994. I also attended graduate school at LSU to work on a Master’s degree in Public Administration. I was hired by the Louisiana State Police and I became a Louisiana State Trooper in June of 1995.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

School closings due to threat of severe weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes across SWLA have announced school closures on Wednesday, December 14, due to the threat of severe weather. The following schools are closed due to the potential for severe weather:. Allen Parish Schools. Jeff Davis Parish Schools. LSU. 7News has reached out to all...
ALLEN PARISH, LA

