½ pound of suspected meth found during Paradise traffic stop, man arrested
PARADISE, Calif. - A traffic stop in Paradise lead to officers discovering more than a half pound of suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle, according to the Paradise Police Department. Police said an officer pulled a vehicle with no front or rear license plates over in the 5800 block of Pentz...
Man taken to hospital after assault in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A homeless man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after he was assaulted, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers contacted a homeless man at a car wash near Oro Dam Boulevard and Feather River Boulevard around 7 a.m. Police said the man had a deep...
K-9 sniffs out suspected fentanyl, woman arrested in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A woman who was wearing a machete and fixed-blade knife on her waist was arrested in Paradise after officers learned she had a felony warrant out of Shasta County, according to police. The Paradise Police Department said officers contacted 33-year-old Jamie Richardson in the Starbucks parking lot...
Police: Suspects who stole from Roseville sports shop arrested after car crash
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Police said three people, suspected of stealing from a local sports shop, were arrested Wednesday after getting into a car crash. Police told KCRA 3 the three suspected thieves walked into the DICK'S Sporting Goods on Stanford Ranch Road, grabbed several items and then ran out. Authorities said they drove away in a black car, which they were able to track after getting a 911 call.
Woman pleads not guilty to assaulting peace office, harboring a felon
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman pled not guilty on Thursday to assaulting a peace officer and harboring a felon, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The Butte County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Kayla Spoon led deputies on a chase, hitting two unmarked police cars and almost hitting a detective.
Four men killed in Granite Bay car crash
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were killed in a car crash in Granite Bay on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn Office. Officers said that the four occupants in the white Mercedes-Benz died instantly just after 9 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a tree along East Roseville Parkway near […]
Person detained after 'intentionally' starting fire in Roseville, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An overnight fire in Roseville was intentionally started, the Roseville Police Department said Wednesday morning. The fire was in the 700 block of Gibson Drive, which is down the street from the Galleria. A person was detained after "intentionally" starting a small fire that activated the sprinkler system, according to police.
Authorities searching for El Dorado County axe-attack suspect
PILOT HILL - Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with an attack Monday that left two people with injuries. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, in the early hours of Monday morning, there was a violent incident in the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane in Pilot Hill. Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and there, they found two victims who had been attacked with an axe. Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-fatal injuries, the sheriff's department says. The suspect was already gone when deputies arrived. Through their investigation, deputies say, were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Bruce Oscar Gordon. Gordon is described as dangerous and shouldn't be approached, authorities warn. Anyone with information regarding Gordon's whereabouts is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (530) 621-6600. Deputies say that the victims and the suspect knew each other.
OROVILLE, Calif. — A teacher was assaulted by a student at an Oroville school Wednesday morning, according to the Oroville Police Department (OPD). Police say they got a call from Bases Learning Center on Yard St. just before 9:00 a.m., saying a student had assaulted the teacher with a knife. Nearby Oroville High School was placed on lockdown for five minutes during the incident.
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department (CPD) is investigating shots fired at a home in northwest Chico early Tuesday morning. Officers say just after 7:15 a.m., a person living in the 800 block of W Lindo Avenue called to say their cars were shot overnight. Police confirmed two...
CHICO, Calif. - An investigation is underway after police say shots were fired at a home on W Lindo Avenue in Chico overnight. Officers said they received a report at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday from a person who lives in the 800 block of W Lindo Avenue that their vehicles were shot at overnight.
The Oroville Police Department said a student stabbed an administrator at the Butte Area Social Emotional Solutions Learning Center in Oroville Wednesday. The Oroville Police Department said a student stabbed an administrator at the Butte Area Social Emotional Solutions Learning Center in Oroville Wednesday.
Police: Student armed with knife attacks teacher at Oroville school
OROVILLE – A student at a school in Oroville has been arrested after they allegedly attacked a teacher with a knife Wednesday morning. The Oroville Police Department says, just before 9 a.m., staff at the BASES Learning Center called 911 to report that a teacher had just been assaulted by a student. Staff also reported that the student was still on school grounds. With the school being right next to Oroville High, that campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Officers immediately started first aid. The suspect was also soon located in a different part of the school and taken into custody. In total, police say the lockdown at Oroville High lasted around 5 minutes. The teacher has been taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have booked the student into Butte County Juvenile Hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. No other details about the student, including their exact age, have been released. BASES Learning Center is part of Butte County's Special Education Local Plane Area and serves students with "social and emotional challenges," according to the program's website.
Man held to answer for death caused while drunk driving
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary hearing was held today for a man who caused one death while drunk driving on Jan. 23, 2022, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. A Butte County Superior Couty Judge has found sufficient evidence that Javier Trujillo-Alvizar, 24, while under the influence of alcohol, drove himself and two friends head-on into a semi-truck, causing one death, Rasmey said.
Rocklin resident receives more than 52 years to life for 'vicious' Rocklin home break-in
Bradley McClung, 37, was sentenced Wednesday by the Placer County Superior Court to more than 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty of attempted murder, residential burglary and other related charges regarding a Rocklin-area home break last May.
Tractor Supply break-in
OROVILLE, Calif. - Police arrested suspect David Lee Farris, 32, of Oroville, for violation of the California Penal Code- Grand Theft and section 593(a)(2) of California Penal Code- Vandalism, officials say. On Dec. 12 at 3:30 a.m., POD officers were dispatched to the Tractor Supply Company store at 200 Feather...
Traffic returns to normal on I-5 in Tehama County following police activity
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE, 12:00 p.m. Wednesday:. Traffic has returned to normal on I-5 in Red Bluff early Wednesday afternoon following a closure due to police activity. One person has been arrested. The CHP could not immediately confirm additional details. -- UPDATE, 11:10 a.m. Wednesday:. Caltrans says the...
4 men killed in fiery Granite Bay crash are identified
Officials have identified the four people who died Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Granite Bay area of Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said the three passengers in the car were all from Granite Bay. They are:. Patrick Gainer, 65. Paul...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Indecent exposure, identity theft, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 3. Guy Thomas Knack, 61, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. on suspicion of indecent exposure in the 5500 block of Ivywood Court...
Four killed in Granite Bay crash Wednesday night
Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into a Wednesday night crash in Granite Bay where four people were reportedly killed after the vehicle they were in crashed and struck two trees in Granite Bay. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:04 p.m. at East Roseville...
