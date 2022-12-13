It’s the season of giving and Española was gifted on Saturday, Dec. 10 during the 26th annual Christmas Light Parade and Christmas on the Plaza. Downtown Action Team of Española President and outgoing Rio Arriba County District II Commissioner Christine Bustos said usually 20,000 people attend the festivities every year and she believes more than that attended this year. There were 42 floats entered in the parade and 35 in the 2021 parade, Bustos said.

