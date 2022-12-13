ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

KRQE News 13

Visit ABQ has all the Fun Holiday events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are in the heart of December, and with that comes a handful of fun holiday events in the Duke City. Visit ABQ has all the holiday events that must be checked out. Dates: Dec. 17. Time: 5:30 p.m. It’s going down at University Stadium....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Persian Music Concert At Bodhi Zen Center Thursday

World-renowned Sitar player Fared Shafinury and the Radif Retreat Persian Music Ensemble return to Bodhi Manda Zen Center in Jemez Springs for a concert this Thursday, Dec 15 at 7:00 p.m. Please arrive 15 minutes early so that the music can start promptly. This event is open to the public with a recommended donation of $10 per person. Please RSVP to office@bmzc.org so we can ensure enough seating. Courtesy photo.
JEMEZ SPRINGS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Girl Scout Leader Jeanine Wood Gives Presentation To Kiwanis Club

Long-time scout leader Janine Wood, who has participated in Girl Scouts since age five, addressed the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos December 6. Photo by Brooke Davis. Jeanine Wood gave a presentation at the December 6 Kiwanis meeting about the Girl Scouts and their organization. A graduate of Los Alamos High School, a mother of three daughters, and a long-time scout leader, she knows a lot about both scouting and Los Alamos.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Castellano Foundation hosts special Christmas event in Mora

The Castellano Foundation will host a special Christmas event in Mora, New Mexico. Along with that, they will also be having a toy drive that benefits local kids in need. The Castellano foundation strives to be a positive force in the community. They have a veteran services program that offers therapy to military members and veterans who suffer from PTSD and substance abuse.
MORA, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Leisure Lagoon Opens Dec. 20 In Time For Winter Break

The Leisure Lagoon at the Aquatic Center opens Dec. 20. Photo Courtesy LAC. The long awaited opening of the Leisure Lagoon is here, just in time for Christmas! From Dec. 20 through Jan. 3, 2023, the Leisure Lagoon will be open to the public from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Capacities will be limited to 75 people within the Leisure Lagoon at once.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

Two Native New Mexico dancers win accolades as ‘changemakers’

When Natalie Benally was growing up on the Navajo Nation, she watched Michael Jackson popping and moonwalking on MTV. She could find no one around who could teach her traditional dancing. So, she invented her own Indigenous stew of styles, combining hip-hop, popping and house forms with Native culture. Dance/USA,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

City Celebrated 26th Annual Christmas Parade

It’s the season of giving and Española was gifted on Saturday, Dec. 10 during the 26th annual Christmas Light Parade and Christmas on the Plaza. Downtown Action Team of Española President and outgoing Rio Arriba County District II Commissioner Christine Bustos said usually 20,000 people attend the festivities every year and she believes more than that attended this year. There were 42 floats entered in the parade and 35 in the 2021 parade, Bustos said.
ESPANOLA, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things To Do This Weekend

Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy, be merry and bright, get to giving at holiday markets; cheer on the New Mexico Bowl, and have yourself a Mexican Christmas. 1 Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment. A hybrid version of the beloved Tchaikovsky classic that...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Birth Announcement: Alina Marie Austell – Dec.10, 2022

Alina Marie Austell was born at 9:22 am. on December 10, 2022 at the Rust Presbyterian Medical Center in Rio Rancho, NM. She weighed 6lbs 12.8 ounces and was 19 inches long at birth. Proud parents are Mary Alison Brasher Austell and Alexander Stivers Austell. Paternal grandparents are Ivanna Maria Austell and William Stivers Austell. Maternal grandparents are Katie DeLaO and David Matthew Brasher Courtesy Photo:
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Spectacular holiday light display in Albuquerque

One Albuquerque neighborhood is sharing their holiday spirit with many. Residents on Venticello Drive NW, near Irving Blvd and Universe Blvd came together to build a light display that spans the whole neighborhood. Residents from all over the neighborhood and from different parts of the city have enjoyed the spectacular...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

K’lynn’s Southern and Cajun open for the Holidays

K’lynn’s Southern and Cajun will be open and serving delicious southern and cajun cuisines this holiday season. Open Christmas Eve as well as New Year’s Eve. They will open for breakfast at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. They will also be having a New Years’...
RIO RANCHO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Birth Announcement: Leonardo Xavier Sundby – Nov. 11, 2022

Leonardo Xavier Sundby was born at 1:11 p.m. on November 11, 2022 at Presbyterian in Albuquerque, NM. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long at birth. Proud parents are Damien Sundby and Naomi Gonzales. Paternal grandparents are Renee Sundby and Adam Beckman. Paternal great grandparents are Barbara Sundby, Gary Sundby, Susan Greene and David Beckman. Maternal grandparents are Renee Blea and James Gonzales. Maternal great grandparents are Isabel Sandoval, the late Richard Montoya, Shirley and Santiago Gonzales. Courtesy photo.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Buy Black Holiday Market comes to Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Free Buy Black Holiday Market & Conference is coming to Albuquerque this weekend. This event will include free financial workshops and other breakout sessions, along with some tasty food trucks on sight as well. There will be a lot of diverse vendors selling all kinds...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Street Cat Hub: Helping neighborhoods with feral cats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Do you have feral cats that you constantly see roaming around your neighborhood? At Street Cat Hub, they work to help Albuquerque area residents with this problem while helping the cats find homes simultaneously. Street Cat Hub uses trap, neuter, and return (TNR) to humanely...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

