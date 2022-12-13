Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Join Rabbi Jack Shlachter Today At Noon For ‘Lunch and Learn’ At The Los Alamos Jewish Center
Please join Rabbi Jack Shlachter today at noon for his monthly Third Thursday “Lunch & Learn” discussion, in person at the Los Alamos Jewish Center and also available via Zoom. On Thursday, Dec 15 from 12 noon- 1pm, Rabbi Jack will explore a variety of traditional and contemporary...
losalamosreporter.com
Rotary Club Invites Community To ‘Santa At The Movies’ Event Friday At SALA Los Alamos Event Center
The Rotary Club of Los Alamos cordially invites the community to Santa at the Movies, a family-friendly event at SALA Los Alamos Event Center (formerly the Reel Deal Theater) on Friday, Dec. 16. Santa himself will be in the lobby from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., taking wish-list requests from boys and girls.
KRQE News 13
Visit ABQ has all the Fun Holiday events
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are in the heart of December, and with that comes a handful of fun holiday events in the Duke City. Visit ABQ has all the holiday events that must be checked out. Dates: Dec. 17. Time: 5:30 p.m. It’s going down at University Stadium....
losalamosreporter.com
Persian Music Concert At Bodhi Zen Center Thursday
World-renowned Sitar player Fared Shafinury and the Radif Retreat Persian Music Ensemble return to Bodhi Manda Zen Center in Jemez Springs for a concert this Thursday, Dec 15 at 7:00 p.m. Please arrive 15 minutes early so that the music can start promptly. This event is open to the public with a recommended donation of $10 per person. Please RSVP to office@bmzc.org so we can ensure enough seating. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
Girl Scout Leader Jeanine Wood Gives Presentation To Kiwanis Club
Long-time scout leader Janine Wood, who has participated in Girl Scouts since age five, addressed the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos December 6. Photo by Brooke Davis. Jeanine Wood gave a presentation at the December 6 Kiwanis meeting about the Girl Scouts and their organization. A graduate of Los Alamos High School, a mother of three daughters, and a long-time scout leader, she knows a lot about both scouting and Los Alamos.
KRQE News 13
Castellano Foundation hosts special Christmas event in Mora
The Castellano Foundation will host a special Christmas event in Mora, New Mexico. Along with that, they will also be having a toy drive that benefits local kids in need. The Castellano foundation strives to be a positive force in the community. They have a veteran services program that offers therapy to military members and veterans who suffer from PTSD and substance abuse.
losalamosreporter.com
Leisure Lagoon Opens Dec. 20 In Time For Winter Break
The Leisure Lagoon at the Aquatic Center opens Dec. 20. Photo Courtesy LAC. The long awaited opening of the Leisure Lagoon is here, just in time for Christmas! From Dec. 20 through Jan. 3, 2023, the Leisure Lagoon will be open to the public from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Capacities will be limited to 75 people within the Leisure Lagoon at once.
rrobserver.com
Two Native New Mexico dancers win accolades as ‘changemakers’
When Natalie Benally was growing up on the Navajo Nation, she watched Michael Jackson popping and moonwalking on MTV. She could find no one around who could teach her traditional dancing. So, she invented her own Indigenous stew of styles, combining hip-hop, popping and house forms with Native culture. Dance/USA,...
Rio Grande Sun
City Celebrated 26th Annual Christmas Parade
It’s the season of giving and Española was gifted on Saturday, Dec. 10 during the 26th annual Christmas Light Parade and Christmas on the Plaza. Downtown Action Team of Española President and outgoing Rio Arriba County District II Commissioner Christine Bustos said usually 20,000 people attend the festivities every year and she believes more than that attended this year. There were 42 floats entered in the parade and 35 in the 2021 parade, Bustos said.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things To Do This Weekend
Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy, be merry and bright, get to giving at holiday markets; cheer on the New Mexico Bowl, and have yourself a Mexican Christmas. 1 Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment. A hybrid version of the beloved Tchaikovsky classic that...
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Alina Marie Austell – Dec.10, 2022
Alina Marie Austell was born at 9:22 am. on December 10, 2022 at the Rust Presbyterian Medical Center in Rio Rancho, NM. She weighed 6lbs 12.8 ounces and was 19 inches long at birth. Proud parents are Mary Alison Brasher Austell and Alexander Stivers Austell. Paternal grandparents are Ivanna Maria Austell and William Stivers Austell. Maternal grandparents are Katie DeLaO and David Matthew Brasher Courtesy Photo:
KOAT 7
Spectacular holiday light display in Albuquerque
One Albuquerque neighborhood is sharing their holiday spirit with many. Residents on Venticello Drive NW, near Irving Blvd and Universe Blvd came together to build a light display that spans the whole neighborhood. Residents from all over the neighborhood and from different parts of the city have enjoyed the spectacular...
Albuquerque Toys for Tots needs thousands of more toys to meet goal
Toys for Tots is still collecting donations.
KRQE News 13
K’lynn’s Southern and Cajun open for the Holidays
K’lynn’s Southern and Cajun will be open and serving delicious southern and cajun cuisines this holiday season. Open Christmas Eve as well as New Year’s Eve. They will open for breakfast at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. They will also be having a New Years’...
Deaf students in New Mexico connect reading to horses
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Liam Mohan-Litchfield twisted and manipulated his tiny hands, using sign language to read before a white miniature horse named Thor. “I read a book about my shoes,” 7-year-old Liam signed to an interpreter. He was one of eight students from the New Mexico...
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Leonardo Xavier Sundby – Nov. 11, 2022
Leonardo Xavier Sundby was born at 1:11 p.m. on November 11, 2022 at Presbyterian in Albuquerque, NM. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long at birth. Proud parents are Damien Sundby and Naomi Gonzales. Paternal grandparents are Renee Sundby and Adam Beckman. Paternal great grandparents are Barbara Sundby, Gary Sundby, Susan Greene and David Beckman. Maternal grandparents are Renee Blea and James Gonzales. Maternal great grandparents are Isabel Sandoval, the late Richard Montoya, Shirley and Santiago Gonzales. Courtesy photo.
KRQE News 13
Buy Black Holiday Market comes to Balloon Fiesta Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Free Buy Black Holiday Market & Conference is coming to Albuquerque this weekend. This event will include free financial workshops and other breakout sessions, along with some tasty food trucks on sight as well. There will be a lot of diverse vendors selling all kinds...
KRQE News 13
Street Cat Hub: Helping neighborhoods with feral cats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Do you have feral cats that you constantly see roaming around your neighborhood? At Street Cat Hub, they work to help Albuquerque area residents with this problem while helping the cats find homes simultaneously. Street Cat Hub uses trap, neuter, and return (TNR) to humanely...
Taos man starts company to create opportunities for teens in area
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Taos man is turning his career into a new opportunity for the area and a new angle to check out Taos itself. “It was sort of born out of the ashes,” said Michael McCann. For the past four years, McCann has been working to find a way to give back to his […]
