9News
Blizzard snow will help eastern Colorado drought, but there is a downside
BURLINGTON, Colo. — Farmers and ranchers on the Eastern Plains of Colorado will rarely turn down precipitation, but a blizzard isn't as helpful as you might think, especially a December blizzard. But first, the good. The blizzard hit the most drought-stricken portion of Colorado. Level 2 Severe drought conditions...
9News
Blizzard hits Eastern Plains, closing interstates and snowing in ranchers
KEENESBURG, Colo. — Blizzard conditions on the Eastern Plains snowed in ranchers and forced Colorado Department of Transportation plow operators to rescue stranded truckers Tuesday. South of Fort Morgan, Matt Kalous ventured out in the blowing snow and bitter cold to make sure his cattle had enough food and...
9News
Rwandan doctor trains in Colorado to treat burn patients
Dr. Bernard Umutoniwase wants to open the first burn center at his rural hospital in Rwanda. He traveled halfway around the world to learn from doctors in Colorado.
9News
Drop in marijuana price squeezes growers in Colorado
The latest numbers from the state show yet another decrease in marijuana sales. After a spike in 2020, this October saw 20% less revenue compared to the year before.
9News
Colorado teen hospitalized with flu complications
Two weeks ago, Beckett Reiff was wrestling for Mead High School. Now, he's on life support after developing complications from the flu.
9News
Modern tech sends us back in time; Next with Kyle Clark full show (12/15/22)
Can a new plan help Colorado meet the air quality deadlines we keep missing? - Looking into the state's future, and past, with nuclear energy. - Little library love.
9News
Relocated black bear tracks 1,000 miles across 4 states
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Around six months ago, a female black bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was reported to be eating food off picnic tables, stealing backpacks and sniffing trash cans. She was taken to the South Cherokee National Forest...
