ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
9News

Blizzard snow will help eastern Colorado drought, but there is a downside

BURLINGTON, Colo. — Farmers and ranchers on the Eastern Plains of Colorado will rarely turn down precipitation, but a blizzard isn't as helpful as you might think, especially a December blizzard. But first, the good. The blizzard hit the most drought-stricken portion of Colorado. Level 2 Severe drought conditions...
COLORADO STATE
9News

Relocated black bear tracks 1,000 miles across 4 states

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Around six months ago, a female black bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was reported to be eating food off picnic tables, stealing backpacks and sniffing trash cans. She was taken to the South Cherokee National Forest...
POLK COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy