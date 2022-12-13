Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Storm Exits Today, Leaving Behind an Arctic Chill
The storm system that brought a line of rain, snow, and wind across New Mexico yesterday is very slowly pushing away from the state. There is still enough moisture in the upper levels to drop a few snow flurries over the higher elevations of the northern and Sacramento mountains, along with the west central part of the state and into the Gila. The Albuquerque metro has the potential to see a few snow flurries this afternoon.
KRQE News 13
Getting Even Colder to End the Week
It has been a frigid, wintry December week across New Mexico. Today will still be well below average, with some areas of the northern mountains not going to get above freezing. In Albuquerque, low 40s are forecast along with plenty of sunshine and calm conditions. A cold front will cross to the north tonight, bringing light snow to the mountains.
losalamosreporter.com
Leisure Lagoon Opens Dec. 20 In Time For Winter Break
The Leisure Lagoon at the Aquatic Center opens Dec. 20. Photo Courtesy LAC. The long awaited opening of the Leisure Lagoon is here, just in time for Christmas! From Dec. 20 through Jan. 3, 2023, the Leisure Lagoon will be open to the public from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Capacities will be limited to 75 people within the Leisure Lagoon at once.
ladailypost.com
Scenes Of Snow Falling Over Downtown Los Alamos
Scene of snow falling this afternoon over downtown Los Alamos including near the Los Alamos County Municipal Building at 1000 Central Ave. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Scene of snow falling this afternoon over downtown Los Alamos including near the Los Alamos Schools Credit Union at 1010 Central Ave. Photo...
Monday storm leaving chilly weather behind
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold day on Monday with many parts of the state getting snow and wind. More is on the way. “The cold is going to hang on for quite some time. If you’re a fan of the cold, this week will be your week,” said Jennifer Shoemake, a meteorologist with […]
losalamosreporter.com
Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?
Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
KRQE News 13
Powerful storm arrives in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A formidable storm system is pushing into the state today. It has already picked up winds, with gusts up to 60 mph especially south. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect through 11 p.m. Along with the winds, a line of snow/rain spanning from Silver City to southern Colorado, is currently pushing east across the state.
rrobserver.com
Rain not snow
Today it will rain in the afternoon and it will be windier with gusts of 30 mph possible, but chances of snow are slim. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”A quick switch to high winds and winter weather is forecast today.”. If we do get any snow it will be...
losalamosreporter.com
What Caused The Cellular/Internet Outage Last Weekend?
A photo of some of the damage to the fiber cable. The Los Alamos Reporter published a story Monday morning about the weekend cellular and internet service in Los Alamos County. Surprisingly, little information was available at that time. Since then members of the community have reached out with concerns about the lack of information available to the public as well as the County’s lack of means to make the public aware of what actually is going on in a situation like this and how soon service will be resumed.
KRQE News 13
Buy Black Holiday Market comes to Balloon Fiesta Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Free Buy Black Holiday Market & Conference is coming to Albuquerque this weekend. This event will include free financial workshops and other breakout sessions, along with some tasty food trucks on sight as well. There will be a lot of diverse vendors selling all kinds...
KRQE News 13
K’lynn’s Southern and Cajun open for the Holidays
K’lynn’s Southern and Cajun will be open and serving delicious southern and cajun cuisines this holiday season. Open Christmas Eve as well as New Year’s Eve. They will open for breakfast at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. They will also be having a New Years’...
newmexicomagazine.org
Gift a Taste of New Mexico
Flyby Provisions can help you gift your love of New Mexico to the world. THINK OF FLYBY PROVISIONS AS SANTA’S little helper. The outfit began as a web store in 2019 but this past May debuted its brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Albuquerque, carrying made–in–New Mexico treats for everyone on your gift list. Its products testify to owner Gina Riccobono’s dedication to supporting local farms and makers. The wildly eclectic array runs the gamut from chile-spiced pistachios and red- and green-chile granola to bison jerky and hot sauces. You’ll find tea towels emblazoned with roasting chiles and playful Santa Fe dogs, piñon body oil, lavender-scented matches, lavender caramels, and much, much more. Shoppers can peruse the goodies and fill their own shopping cart or choose gift boxes with themes like Taste of New Mexico, Love from New Mexico, Movie Night by Los Poblanos, and New Mexico Homesick Box. Corporate gift boxes are available, too, to thank your best customers this year.
newmexicomagazine.org
Green Chile Cornbread Stuffing
Chef Jens Peter Smith from the heralded Farm & Table, in Albuquerque’s North Valley, offers this must-have side dish for your holiday table, complete with authentically New Mexico flavor. Preheat oven to 325°. Heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat; add sausage. Brown the meat, using a...
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Alina Marie Austell – Dec.10, 2022
Alina Marie Austell was born at 9:22 am. on December 10, 2022 at the Rust Presbyterian Medical Center in Rio Rancho, NM. She weighed 6lbs 12.8 ounces and was 19 inches long at birth. Proud parents are Mary Alison Brasher Austell and Alexander Stivers Austell. Paternal grandparents are Ivanna Maria Austell and William Stivers Austell. Maternal grandparents are Katie DeLaO and David Matthew Brasher Courtesy Photo:
losalamosreporter.com
Severed Fiber-Optic Cable North Of Santa Fe Causes Disruption Of Cellular And Internet Service Locally
A severed fiber-optic cable north of Santa Fe Saturday caused a massive impact to cellular and internet service to Los Alamos County and other locations in the area as well as Los Alamos National Laboratory. LANL officials advised employees Sunday morning that an estimated timeline for service restoration was not known.
rrobserver.com
West Side church offers free live nativity event
A local church is working to give local families an idea of what the scene of Jesus of Nazareth’s birth was really like. Paradise Hills United Methodist Church, 4700 Paradise Blvd. NW in Albuquerque, is hosting a live nativity scene from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 23. There’s no admission charge.
dornob.com
$8.5 Million Santa Fe Mansion Embodies the Beauty of New Mexico
Anybody got an extra $8.5 million laying around? If so, perhaps you’d like to snatch up an incredible Santa Fe mansion that might just be the most luxurious example of classic New Mexican architecture we’ve ever seen. Set in a gated neighborhood of large estates, the massive adobe house just hit the market last month.
ladailypost.com
Lensic: ‘Fill The Seats’ Food Drive Garners 28,450 Meals
SANTA FE — The Lensic Performing Arts Center’s first “Fill the Seats” Food Drive garnered a stellar result: enough financial and food donations were raised to provide 28,450 meals to feed the hungry. A collaboration with The Food Depot and Century Bank, who provided the bags,...
KRQE News 13
Street Cat Hub: Helping neighborhoods with feral cats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Do you have feral cats that you constantly see roaming around your neighborhood? At Street Cat Hub, they work to help Albuquerque area residents with this problem while helping the cats find homes simultaneously. Street Cat Hub uses trap, neuter, and return (TNR) to humanely...
