An aquarium in Berlin that was home to around 1,500 exotic fish burst early on Friday morning.Around 100 emergency responders rushed to the scene at an inner-city leisure complex, emergency services said.“In addition to the unbelievable maritime damage... two people were injured by glass splinters,” Berlin police said on Twitter.It was the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 14 metres (46 ft) in height, according to the website of the DomAquaree complex, which houses a Radisson hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants.Emergency services shut a major road next to the complex that leads from Alexanderplatz toward the Brandenburg Gate in...

45 MINUTES AGO