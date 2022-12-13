Read full article on original website
Clinton Lambeth
2d ago
so you can't repeat what someone else wrote as a life lesson but we van allow teachers to manipulate out children to be any gender they choose.
Rick Staudinger
2d ago
Oh for stupid!!! So he reads a direct quote to use as an example of how social media can be used to harm, and he gets the boot. How closed minded!!
HSEP
2d ago
that this is even an issue shows there are some really ignorant people out there! let's be sure we don't offend someone even in a teaching moment!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Related
Eden Prairie head boys basketball coach David Flom suspended after reading racial slur in team meeting
Eden Prairie boys basketball coach David Flom was suspended last week after reading saying a racial slur during a team meeting with players and assistant coaches. The meeting was covering appropriate social media usage.
Eagles hit the mat against top-ranked St. Michael-Albertville
The fourth-ranked Eden Prairie Eagles wrestling team had their hands full Thursday night in a showdown with No. 1 rated St. Michael-Albertville. The Eagles got on the board in the 152-pound class when junior Terae Dunn defeated STMA senior Eli Davis on an 11-3 decision. Eden Prairie got a big lift in the 192-pound class [...]
mngirlsbasketballhub.com
Girls basketball Metro Top 10 shows the value of a tough schedule
Ron Haggstrom’s latest ranking includes two teams with two losses to strong opponents. East Ridge’s Sidney Klauer powered in against Roseville’s Mira Jackson on Friday. East Ridge, ranked seventh in the new Metro Top 10, won 64-55. Klauer scored 20 points. (Cheryl A. Myers, Special to the Star Tribune)
seventeen.com
College Basketball Star Paige Bueckers Is Using Her Platform to Speak Out Against Discrimination
Paige Bueckers was ranked as the number one recruit in the country by ESPN when she graduated from Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota, in 2020. That summer, an uprising broke out across Minneapolis and throughout the rest of the country after George Floyd was brutally murdered at the hands of Minneapolis police. Paige, who grew up in a city neighboring Minneapolis, jumped into action, using social media as a tool to support and raise awareness among her one million Instagram followers about the social injustices many Black and other minorities of color face at the hands of police. Unfazed by the threat of potential backlash in her incoming year as a guard at her dream school, the University of Connecticut, Paige even hit the streets to protest the killing.
River Falls Journal
River Falls boys pull out win at St. Paul Central
The River Falls boys basketball team held off a stubborn St. Paul Central team to pull out a 73-70 nonconference win over the Minutemen Tuesday night in St. Paul. The Wildcats used a 13-0 run at one point to build a 19-point lead before holding on for the three-point win.
annandaleadvocate.com
Cards vault over Delano, compete against WM-MW
The Cardinal gymnastics team hosted the Delano Tigers Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Annandale Middle School. The Cardinal varsity team was victorious in the close match, 122.25 to 118.25. The Annandale JV team also did well, defeating Delano 103.6 to 72.05. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more Cardinals sports...
Eagles run past Roseville to stay undefeated
Coming off an 87-48 win over Waconia the night before, the third-ranked Eden Prairie Eagles girls basketball team took to their home court against Roseville Wednesday night. The Raiders were playing for the second straight night as well, having defeated Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday night. After a hard-fought back-and-forth first half, the Eagles held a 32-23 [...]
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Minnesota assistant targeted for MAC head coaching job
One piece of PJ Fleck’s staff at Minnesota could be on the move this off-season. According to multiple reports, running backs coach Kenni Burns is being targeted for the head coaching vacancy at Kent State. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported a deal is being finalized to bring Burns to Kent State while Adam Rittenberg reported the two sides are working through a deal.
stthomas.edu
St. Thomas Community Mourns the Loss of First-year Student Layla Julien
The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning that Layla Julien, a first-year student studying business administration and communication, passed away on Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer. Julien had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor during her senior year at Minnetonka High School. This fall...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area boys basketball: Dec. 13
Goodhue earned a 52-40 win at home over Cannon Falls. The Wildcats led 30-25 at the half and led in the Bombers in most offensive categories. The Wildcats shot 11 of 18 at the free-throw line and made seven 3-pointers. Will Opsahl did most of the scoring for the Wildcats,...
gophersports.com
Gophers Ranked No. 4 in B1G Preseason Coaches’ Poll
MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota women's gymnastics program will begin their 2023 campaign ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten Preseason Coaches' Poll, announced Wednesday. Prior to the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the Gophers were ranked No. 2 in the poll. For the first time in their careers,...
University of Minnesota student leaders call on Regent Steve Sviggum to resign
The leaders said Sviggum’s continued presence on the board “will signal a hostile attitude toward diversity and deter prospective students from choosing one of the five University of Minnesota campuses.”
New Prague Times
New Prague Winter Sports preview postponed
Because of a technical glitch. The sports preview insert for this week's addition of The New Prague Times was not inserted. It will be in next week's (12/22) paper.
Minnesota school snow closures, e-learning days for Thursday, Dec. 15
Minnesota's schools are set for a third day of disruption as Round 2 of the major snow system passing through the state materializes. With the North Shore continuing to get hammered, the Twin Cities will see its first measurable snow starting overnight, with six inches or more possible on Thursday. A winter storm warning has been issued ahead of the weather.
It’s no mystery: Mary Jo Pehl returns to Eden Prairie
In 1989, the soon-to-bit-hit-comedy TV show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the brainchild of Minnesota comedian Joel Hodgson and television producer Jim Mallon, and further developed by fellow comedians Trace Beaulieu and head writer Mike Nelson, had just taken a big step forward. In addition to being the signature program for a new cable TV enterprise, [...]
mnbasketballhub.com
Stillwater and White Bear Lake, an ancient rivalry, bring back the Old Oil Can Trophy
Ponies coach Brady Hannigan, with help, has revived a prize that goes back to the 1920s. The new Old Oil Can Trophy and a look at the old one from the Feb. 1, 1932, edition of the Stillwater Arrow.
Eden Prairie Lions host 49th annual Wild Game Dinner
Sixty pheasants, nine geese, and 1-1/4 deer. Those are some of the statistics – and the ingredients – that went into the making of the Eden Prairie Lions’ 49th annual Wild Game Dinner. Held annually on the first Monday in December, this year’s Dec. 5 event raised $1,745 for donation to local charities supporting the [...]
mycouriertribune.com
Tartan High School
People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
River Falls Journal
Building a legacy: CEO leading Anchor Paper in Hudson, River Falls
“When I think about making the bet on this place, I would have done it for sure knowing what I know now,” said Brooke Lee, CEO of Anchor Paper Company. It is likely that a lot of people, inside and outside the paper industry, including the employees at Anchor Paper and River Valley Converting would say the same thing today meaning, they would bet on Brooke Lee.
swnewsmedia.com
Man reflects on surviving electrocution in Prior Lake
It was Dec. 3, 2021 when Ken Clark was hanging Christmas lights for his job with Subzero Exterior Services in Prior Lake when the pole he was using to hang lights in a tree came into contact with a high voltage power line, electrocuting him and knocking him unconscious. The...
