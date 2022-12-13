ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Comments / 11

Clinton Lambeth
2d ago

so you can't repeat what someone else wrote as a life lesson but we van allow teachers to manipulate out children to be any gender they choose.

Reply(1)
24
Rick Staudinger
2d ago

Oh for stupid!!! So he reads a direct quote to use as an example of how social media can be used to harm, and he gets the boot. How closed minded!!

Reply
12
HSEP
2d ago

that this is even an issue shows there are some really ignorant people out there! let's be sure we don't offend someone even in a teaching moment!

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mngirlsbasketballhub.com

Girls basketball Metro Top 10 shows the value of a tough schedule

Ron Haggstrom’s latest ranking includes two teams with two losses to strong opponents. East Ridge’s Sidney Klauer powered in against Roseville’s Mira Jackson on Friday. East Ridge, ranked seventh in the new Metro Top 10, won 64-55. Klauer scored 20 points. (Cheryl A. Myers, Special to the Star Tribune)
ROSEVILLE, MN
seventeen.com

College Basketball Star Paige Bueckers Is Using Her Platform to Speak Out Against Discrimination

Paige Bueckers was ranked as the number one recruit in the country by ESPN when she graduated from Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota, in 2020. That summer, an uprising broke out across Minneapolis and throughout the rest of the country after George Floyd was brutally murdered at the hands of Minneapolis police. Paige, who grew up in a city neighboring Minneapolis, jumped into action, using social media as a tool to support and raise awareness among her one million Instagram followers about the social injustices many Black and other minorities of color face at the hands of police. Unfazed by the threat of potential backlash in her incoming year as a guard at her dream school, the University of Connecticut, Paige even hit the streets to protest the killing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
River Falls Journal

River Falls boys pull out win at St. Paul Central

The River Falls boys basketball team held off a stubborn St. Paul Central team to pull out a 73-70 nonconference win over the Minutemen Tuesday night in St. Paul. The Wildcats used a 13-0 run at one point to build a 19-point lead before holding on for the three-point win.
RIVER FALLS, WI
annandaleadvocate.com

Cards vault over Delano, compete against WM-MW

The Cardinal gymnastics team hosted the Delano Tigers Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Annandale Middle School. The Cardinal varsity team was victorious in the close match, 122.25 to 118.25. The Annandale JV team also did well, defeating Delano 103.6 to 72.05. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more Cardinals sports...
ANNANDALE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eagles run past Roseville to stay undefeated

Coming off an 87-48 win over Waconia the night before, the third-ranked Eden Prairie Eagles girls basketball team took to their home court against Roseville Wednesday night.  The Raiders were playing for the second straight night as well, having defeated Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday night. After a hard-fought back-and-forth first half, the Eagles held a 32-23 [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Minnesota assistant targeted for MAC head coaching job

One piece of PJ Fleck’s staff at Minnesota could be on the move this off-season. According to multiple reports, running backs coach Kenni Burns is being targeted for the head coaching vacancy at Kent State. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported a deal is being finalized to bring Burns to Kent State while Adam Rittenberg reported the two sides are working through a deal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
stthomas.edu

St. Thomas Community Mourns the Loss of First-year Student Layla Julien

The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning that Layla Julien, a first-year student studying business administration and communication, passed away on Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer. Julien had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor during her senior year at Minnetonka High School. This fall...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Area boys basketball: Dec. 13

Goodhue earned a 52-40 win at home over Cannon Falls. The Wildcats led 30-25 at the half and led in the Bombers in most offensive categories. The Wildcats shot 11 of 18 at the free-throw line and made seven 3-pointers. Will Opsahl did most of the scoring for the Wildcats,...
CANNON FALLS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Ranked No. 4 in B1G Preseason Coaches’ Poll

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota women's gymnastics program will begin their 2023 campaign ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten Preseason Coaches' Poll, announced Wednesday. Prior to the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the Gophers were ranked No. 2 in the poll. For the first time in their careers,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

It’s no mystery: Mary Jo Pehl returns to Eden Prairie

In 1989, the soon-to-bit-hit-comedy TV show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the brainchild of Minnesota comedian Joel Hodgson and television producer Jim Mallon, and further developed by fellow comedians Trace Beaulieu and head writer Mike Nelson, had just taken a big step forward. In addition to being the signature program for a new cable TV enterprise, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
mycouriertribune.com

Tartan High School

People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
OAKDALE, MN
River Falls Journal

Building a legacy: CEO leading Anchor Paper in Hudson, River Falls

“When I think about making the bet on this place, I would have done it for sure knowing what I know now,” said Brooke Lee, CEO of Anchor Paper Company. It is likely that a lot of people, inside and outside the paper industry, including the employees at Anchor Paper and River Valley Converting would say the same thing today meaning, they would bet on Brooke Lee.
RIVER FALLS, WI
swnewsmedia.com

Man reflects on surviving electrocution in Prior Lake

It was Dec. 3, 2021 when Ken Clark was hanging Christmas lights for his job with Subzero Exterior Services in Prior Lake when the pole he was using to hang lights in a tree came into contact with a high voltage power line, electrocuting him and knocking him unconscious. The...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
849
Followers
592
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy