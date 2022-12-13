Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for William Contreras

The Milwaukee Brewers traded for catcher William Contreras from the Atlanta Braves Monday afternoon. After adding Contreras as well as Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro, here's a look at the Brewers' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Milwaukee Brewers added to their lineup Monday, acquiring William Contreras from the Atlanta Braves in a three-team trade centered around Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics.

Contreras should give the Brewers a nice boost in 2023. The club also added Abraham Toro and Jesse Winker from the Seattle Mariners in a trade for Kolten Wong two weeks ago. The Brewers will likely rely on young players such as Brice Turang, Garrett Mitchell and Tyrone Taylor in 2023.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Brewers, as of Dec. 12, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C William Contreras .278/.354/.860

1B Rowdy Tellez .219/.306/.767

2B Brice Turang (Rookie)

3B Luis Urias .239/.335/.739

SS Willy Adames .238/.298/.756

LF Christian Yelich .252/.355/.738

CF Garrett Mitchell .311/.373/.832

RF Tyrone Taylor .233/.286/.729

DH Jesse Winker .219/.344/.688

The Brewers still have time to add to their club this winter. Their offseason is far from over.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.