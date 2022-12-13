ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country diary: North for some, south for others, but impressive for all

By Mary Montague
Through the wind’s bluster, I hear strident calls. However, as I scan the shelves of fields behind Ballyhillin beach , there’s no sign of the barnacle geese that fly from Greenland to winter along this coast. My gaze lingers on knuckles of land that show how the shore rose as a glacier melted away at the end of the last ice age. So much of Malin Head is like this. Shifting. Contradictory. Hinting of a vast elsewhere, with giant energies hissing at the brink.

When I first came here, decades ago, my parents teased me with this riddle: how could we be at Ireland’s northernmost edge in – as the Northern Irish commonly refer to it – “the south”? But anything seems possible in this place. Islay might thicken out of the horizon’s massed clouds. Like the child I was, I hunch forward as I squint. Maybe.

Turning my back on Scotland, I head for the shoulder of Altnadarrow (from the Irish, ailt na dtarbh , “the ravine of the bull”), where landfall brunts a seething ocean. To my right is Banba ’s Crown, a promontory named for a mythological goddess, Banba. Her sister, Ériu , bequeathed her name to Eire, but Banba retained this vital point. Still, a flight of fancy could hold a jealous sibling responsible for the huge white letters of EIRE carved into the thin soil of the Crown’s rim. A firmer mind clings to the conventional story: the graffiti is a warning to second world war pilots of the Republic’s neutrality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFQxy_0jgXLNaR00
‘The derelict signal tower, built by the British Admiralty as part of coastal defences to thwart a Napoleonic invasion.’ Photograph: Mary Montague

Banba’s Crown is topped by what looks like a truncated hennin , the tall headdress worn by medieval noblewomen. This is the derelict signal tower , built by the British Admiralty as part of coastal defences to thwart a Napoleonic invasion, and later used for early transatlantic telecommunications. That prominence finds its refrain in the echo of the “ radio’s prayer ”, as the former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy calls the BBC shipping forecast.

The bluff is pitching me towards the Atlantic’s shrugs of white-laced grey and jade. I stop to catch my breath. A gannet spears itself into the heaving swell. Beyond, the offing flattens to a vast disc that pans uninterruptedly to the Arctic.

