Effective: 2022-12-17 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-17 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Estancia Valley; Upper Rio Grande Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 22 below zero. * WHERE...Estancia Valley and Upper Rio Grande Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

TAOS COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO