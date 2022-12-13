Read full article on original website
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE PERMIT FOR SECOND ELECTRICAL SUBSTATION IN WINGER
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday afternoon at the Polk County Government Center. The board began the meeting by approving the minutes of their meetings on November 15, 22, and 29. The Consent items also included approving several payments to Johnson Controls for the Facilities Department. The first was in the amount of $6,738 for ADS & MUI Upgrade, the second in the amount of $1,418.20 for changing out leaking heating valves, and $1,000 for four-ball valves. The final item on the Consent Items was to approve a payment to Regents of the University of Colorado in Aurora, Colorado, in the amount of $70 for DANCE Training for Polk County Public Health. The board approved all items unanimously.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE ESTABLISHMENT OF WEST CENTRAL REGIONAL WATER DISTRICT
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday afternoon at the Polk County Government Center. The board was first approached by Property Records Director Sam Melbye, who came forward with a lease for extension for the city of McIntosh. She explained that the University of Minnesota Extension looked to lease a piece of property on 240 Cleveland Ave in McIntosh, starting on January 1, for $1,562 to be paid on a quarterly period. The board approved the lease unanimously.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SETS 3.95% TAX LEVY INCREASE AT BUDGET PRESENATION AND PUBLIC HEARING
The Polk County Commissioners held a Budget Presentation this eveing for the county’s levy for 2023 and to hear from the public on it with a Public Hearing. After opening the Public Hearing, County Administrator Chuck Whiting presented a review of the budget for 2023, where he reported they had budgeted expenditures of $69,881,941 with a Net Levy of CPA of $26,897,712. They also had reserves applied against the levy at $2,987,670 with $1,382.824 from the County Program Aid, which was $11,579 down from 2022, and they had used $2,511,114 of their American Rescue Plan Act funds.
TRI-COUNTY REGIONAL COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS BOARD RENEWS SEVERAL CONTRACTS FOR 2023
The Tri-County Regional Community Corrections Board held a regular board meeting in the Polk County Justice Center on Monday morning. After the Call to Order, the board began with the approval of the monthly statistics review and a Statistical Reports Review of all departments for the month of November. Executive Director Andrew Larson reported the jail had 150 inmates, with 47 in for per diems. Their DOC work release numbers had six inmates, and U.S. Marshall’s inmates were at 15. They had 154 inmates for their average daily population for the month, with many still being there for awaiting trials, 36 for controlled substance use, and eight for drug possession. They were just under eight for DOC numbers and just shy of 13 inmates for their average daily population for U.S. Marshalls. The Probation Department had 81 new cases, with 58 being felonies.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT POSTPONES MULTIUSE COMPLEX INFO MEETING TO DECEMBER 20
The Crookston School District is postponing the informational meeting tonight on the Proposed Multiuse Complex due to the predicted weather conditions. It has been rescheduled to Tuesday, December 20, at 6:30 pm in the Crookston High School Auditorium. The Crookston School District strongly encourages the district stakeholders to participate in...
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 13, 2022
Highland School is currently looking for donations of new or gently used winter gloves. Please drop off any donations at the Highland School Office if you are interested in donating. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the American Crystal Sugar Company on the week of December 12-16.
CROOKSTON DECLARES SNOW EMERGENCY BEGINNING AT 8:00 TONIGHT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING
The City of Crookston is declaring a snow emergency which will take effect tonight, December 15, at 8:00 p.m. The emergency shall remain in effect until Friday, December 16, at 10:00 a.m. During a snow emergency, there is no parking allowed on city streets. Parking restrictions exclude the downtown district....
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 16, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Abednego Benedict Thomas Jr., 22, of Fargo, for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Jason Russell Johnson, 35, of Crookston, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession by False Title/Representation as Authorized.
BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY-CROOKSTON THANKS SR.’S OF ST. BENEDICT ONGOING GENEROSITY
The Benedictine Living Community-Crookston (Villa St. Vincent) thanks the Sr.’s of St. Benedict for their ongoing generosity with their recent significant Foundation Support towards our elevator project and continuing prayer. Pictured L to R: Sr. Jane Becker, Sr. of St. Benedict Administrator, Pastor Bill Humiston, Spiritual Care Director Villa,...
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
GRAND FORKS POLICE LOCATE SUSPECT AFTER SEARCH ON CONTINENTAL DRIVE
On December 13, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a search warrant was served at an apartment located at 1800 Continental Drive in Grand Forks. The search warrant was obtained in order to allow officers to search a specific apartment for an individual wanted for felony arrest warrants from Cass County, North Dakota. Due to the criminal history of the wanted subject, the Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team was utilized for the search and arrest in order to ensure the safety of all involved. The subject was located and successfully taken into custody without incident.
HIGHLAND & WASHINGTON PTOS WISH TO THANK STUDENTS, FAMILIES, FRIENDS AND COMMUNITY MEMBERS FOR READ-A-THON DONATIONS
The Highland and Washington Elementary Schools PTOs wrote a letter of thanks to all their donors who donated money during their Read-a-Thon fundraiser in November. The letter can be seen below- The Highland & Washington Schools’ Read-a-Thon fundraisers were held November 7-18, 2022. Students enjoyed Dr. Seuss-themed days and friendly...
Mary Magdelene (Nirschl) Babler – Obit
Mary Magdelene (Nirschl) Babler, 87 of Olivia, Minnesota died peacefully on November 27, 2022, surrounded by her family. There will be a Funeral Mass held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ada, MN, with visitation prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment will be held at the Ada Cemetery following the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley.
CROOKSTON STUDENTS AND FAMILIES ENJOY A FUN MORNING IN THE SNOW
While Crookston received a lot of snow overnight that closed down the schools, the children of Crookston are enjoying the snow day to the full extent as friends are coming together to make lines of snowmen and snowball fights, such as Asher Wieland and Hazel and Ava Oliver. If you...
3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.
Athlete of the Week – Jack Doda
This week’s Athlete of the Week is Pirate boy’s hockey player and captain Jack Doda. “Jack has been a Pirate hockey player for a long time. He’s played varsity hockey since 8th grade, and over that time, I’ve seen him grow tremendously, not only as a hockey player but as a young man and a leader,” said Pirates coach Josh Hardy. “As a player, I’ve seen him consistently reinvent himself over the years. From a little 8th grader playing with the big boys and just not wanting to make a mistake, to a complementary player to his brother and his classmates, to now being ‘the guy’ that the team relies on in big moments, and he’s done it all with a smile on his face.”
