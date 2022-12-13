Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
semoball.com
Dollins' selfless approach fuels Kelly Hawks to victory over SCC
BENTON, Mo. — Kelly basketball coach Jeremy Brinkmeyer refers to Michael Dollins as a diamond in the rough due to the junior point guard’s unquestionable talent and selflessness. Both were are full display in the team’s 64-22 win over Scott County Central on Thursday, Dec. 15. “[Dollins]...
semoball.com
Notre Dame coasts by Poplar Bluff in home opener
A 17-point second quarter paced the Notre Dame Bulldogs in their 46-30 win over the Poplar Bluff Mules on Thursday night at Notre Dame Regional High School. Both teams struggled offensively to begin the game with Notre Dame leading 8-3 after one-quarter of play. “We’re still learning each other’s game...
semoball.com
Notre Dame downs Lady Mules
CAPE GIRARDEAU — A 17-point second quarter paced the Notre Dame Bulldogs in a 46-30 win over the Poplar Bluff Mules on Thursday night at Notre Dame Regional High School. Both teams struggled offensively to begin the game with Notre Dame leading 8-3 after one quarter of play. The...
semoball.com
Top two seeds make final at Clarkton
CLARKTON — The Clarkton Christmas basketball tournament didn’t have any first-round surprises earlier in the week, so when the top four seeds converged for the semifinals Thursday, things got a bit more dramatic. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds Portageville and Doniphan set up a showdown in...
semoball.com
Dexter pressures Holcomb at both ends in 61-44 W
DEXTER – The Dexter High School girl’s basketball program is off to its best start in five seasons and fourth-year Bearcat coach Eric Sitze said that success has emanated from the defensive end of the court. “Right now,” Sitze said following his team’s 61-44 win over Holcomb at...
semoball.com
Cooter takes down Campbell in Senath-Hornersville Christmas Tournament semifinals
Second-seeded Cooter overcame defensive woes with their signature powerhouse of an offense to defeat third-seeded Campbell and advance to the Senath-Hornersville Christmas Tournament championship game. Despite the 20-point victory propelling the Wildcats to the championship, Cooter head coach David Mathis is more concerned with winning a district game and ultimately...
semoball.com
Cape Central able to execute down the stretch to get by Scott County Central
A stout defensive effort was the difference for Cape Central as they were able to sneak by the Scott County Central Bravettes 35-32 on Wednesday night at Cape Central High School. Trailing 30-29 with just over two minutes to play in the fourth, senior Keri Williams knocked down a mid...
semoball.com
Late defensive woes cost Saxony Lutheran in 47-37 loss at home
It’s hard to say that defense was the problem in a game that Saxony Lutheran (2-4) led 7-0 after the first quarter, but a 38-point second-half effort from North County (3-4) gave the Raiders a come-from-behind victory at Saxony Lutheran High School on Tuesday night. Senior Andrew Civey led...
semoball.com
Senior trio puts on a show at St. Vincent
St. Vincent put on a show for the home fans in a 65-43 against Chaffee on Tuesday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and brought The Indians back to above .500 at 3-2. They opened the game on a 9-0 start and were never in danger of losing the lead.
semoball.com
TWIN RIVERS DOUBLE BILL: Both Royals squads pull away to sweep Hayti
The Twin Rivers Lady Royals overcame poor shooting and second-half foul trouble to defeat the Hayti Lady Indians 30-20 on Tuesday night. “We’re happy with the win, but we didn’t stand up to the physicality like I thought we would,” said Twin Rivers head coach David Crockett.
semoball.com
Column: Intriguing opportunity would result in Matukewicz 'messing with happy'
Longtime Missouri State Director of Athletics, Kyle Moats, may have found himself on Thursday in the enviable position of having to make a monumental task, relatively easily. Reportedly, Bears football coach, Bobby Petrino, has accepted a new position as the offensive coordinator at UNLV, which could have - and probably should have - ramifications four-plus hours to the east in Cape Girardeau.
semoball.com
Oran displays toughness in comeback against East Prairie
ORAN, Mo. — There is no doubt the Oran basketball team exudes toughness. Despite already being shorthanded, and losing a starter mid-game to an injury, Oran (5-1) rallied from a second-half deficit to win 65-57 in overtime over East Prairie (4-2) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. “It was a good...
semoball.com
GBB: Cape Central vs Scott County Central
Cape Central sophomore Brooklynn Moss gets set for her second free throw attempt during the Tigers' 35-32 win over Scott County Central on Wednesday night at Cape Central High School. (Clay Herrell ~ cherrell@semoball.com)
semoball.com
Malden's Rachel Rommel signs with East Mississippi Community College
Malden senior Rachel Rommel took a seat behind a table lined with five different softball jerseys Thursday, soon to add another to the collection. The two-time All-State Green Wave softball catcher signed a letter of intent to continue her softball career at East Mississippi Community College. “It really came out...
semoball.com
High School girls basketball round up Dec. 13, Meadow Heights rolls over Clearwater
Meadow Heights defeated Clearwater 59-23 on Tuesday at Clearwater High School. Meadow Heights was led on offense by freshman Jaycee Shelton and senior Ashley Allen, scoring 20 and 18 points, respectively. Clearwater’s offense was led by junior Makinlee Keister who scored eight points. Meadow Heights next plays at Crystal...
semoball.com
High School boys basketball roundup Dec. 13, Oak Ridge cruises to victory over Eagle Ridge Christian
Oak Ridge defeated Eagle Ridge Christian 71-28 on Tuesday at Oak Ridge High School. Oak Ridge started the game with a quick 10-3 run before Eagle Ridge called a timeout to catch their breath. The first quarter ended with the Blue Jays up 24-11. The second quarter did not go any better for Eagle Ridge after turning the ball over on their first possession with Oak Ridge making the easy layup on the other end. That was the beginning of a 15-0 run in the first four minutes of the quarter. The Blue Jays pulled their starters out after that and never went back in as Oak Ridge easily took home the win.
republicmonitor.com
MoDOT to phase out welcome signs
A familiar road sign feature will be a thing of the past in the coming years. The green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state’s cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life by the Missouri Department of Transportation..
KFVS12
Amy Grant to perform in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contemporary Christian Music artist Amy Grant is coming to southern Illinois. Grant is scheduled to perform at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center (MCCC) on Tuesday, March 21. Tickets for An Evening with Amy Grant go on sale Friday, December 16. Grant is known for hits...
KFVS12
Veterans can no longer get military IDs at Cape Girardeau armory
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Veterans in Cape Girardeau now have to drive up to two hours one way, just to update their military ID. It’s a major inconvenience and some veterans say they want to know why. “For veterans who are especially a part of the older generation...
KFVS12
MERS Goodwill to open Excel Center in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Goodwill is bringing new schools to Missouri, and one of them will be in Cape Girardeau. MERS Goodwill announced today it’ll open an “Excel Center.”. The Cape location will be inside this vacant building in the town plaza at 2106 William Street, Cape...
Comments / 0