Oak Ridge defeated Eagle Ridge Christian 71-28 on Tuesday at Oak Ridge High School. Oak Ridge started the game with a quick 10-3 run before Eagle Ridge called a timeout to catch their breath. The first quarter ended with the Blue Jays up 24-11. The second quarter did not go any better for Eagle Ridge after turning the ball over on their first possession with Oak Ridge making the easy layup on the other end. That was the beginning of a 15-0 run in the first four minutes of the quarter. The Blue Jays pulled their starters out after that and never went back in as Oak Ridge easily took home the win.

OAK RIDGE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO