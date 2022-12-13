Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Second Girls Prep Holiday Explosion tipping off week before Christmas
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The second Girls Prep Holiday Explosion will take place at Headland High School the week before Christmas. The tournament is made up of 12 girls high school basketball teams. Last year only six teams competed and organizers had a goal of doubling the size and...
wdhn.com
Geneva head football coach resigns
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva High School’s head football coach Les Sanders has resigned. Sanders lead the Panthers to a 40-42 overall record over the last eight seasons. Sanders tells WDHN he does not yet have a plan for after retirement. Sanders has a 80-62 overall record in...
wdhn.com
Final preparations underway for 17th Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan holiday tradition is quickly approaching. The Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic will take place the week after Christmas. 16 boys basketball teams from across the Wiregrass will compete in the Dothan Civic Center in the biggest high school tournament in the area. Organizers are...
wtvy.com
Multiple waterspouts spotted off panhandle coast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Strong storms have led to a few waterspouts today. A warm front passing over the Panhandle today created very favorable conditions for strong, rotating storms to develop. Reports of waterspouts came in near the County Pier in Panama City Beach around 3:35pm. A waterspout was spotted off of Blue Mountain Beach around 12:45pm. There was also a report of one over the Choctawhatchee Bay around 11:30am.
WJHG-TV
PCB hits a home run in the sports tourism industry
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Time for a victory lap. Tourism leaders are getting closer to bringing an indoor sports complex to Panama City Beach. It’ll be an extra kick for the area’s already booming sports tourism industry. The Publix Sports Park is stepping up to the...
WJHG-TV
Malone School mourns loss of senior
Malone, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many in the small Jackson County community of Malone are mourning the loss of one of their own. Jason Jordan better known as JJ was a son, brother and a senior at Malone School. Police say Jordan was driving on Charles Road Sunday when his 2019...
WEAR
Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
Future of Northwest Florida Fairgrounds discussed
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council spoke further about the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds on Lewis Turner Blvd. Tuesday night. Okaloosa County staff presented options to the city with their hopes for the city-owned land. The county commission board approved the presentation at their most recent meeting […]
Alabama man apparently struck by lightning, TV station reports
An Alabama man was apparently struck by lightning Wednesday as a severe weather system moved across the state, a local TV station reported. WTVY-TV reported a 23-year-old Dothan man was apparently knocked unconscious by the apparent strike. He was reportedly taken to a hospital with what was believed to be...
fosterfollynews.net
Dental Office of Dr. Jeff Swindle in Bonifay, Florida Closing on December 23, 2022, Due to Illness
The dental office of Dr. Jeff Swindle, 119 S Main Street in Bonifay, Florida is closing on December 23, 2022, due to illness. It is with a mixture of sadness and anticipation that I announce the closing of my dental practice. I have practiced dentistry in Bonifay for 47 years...
wdhn.com
LIST: Holiday garbage collection in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS (WDHN) — With the Christmas holiday upon us, here is a current list of garbage collection schedules in the Wiregrass. The City of Enterprise offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26. No garbage will be collected on those days. All residents will be impacted by the schedule change for the Christmas holiday.
wdhn.com
Tracking tornado warnings in the WDHN coverage area
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With severe weather moving into the Wiregrass area, some counties have issued tornado warnings. A tornado warning has been issued for the following counties:. Houston County- Until 10:30 p.m. Geneva County-Until 10:30 p.m. Stay with WDHN for updates.
WJHG-TV
Serious crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
WJHG-TV
WCSO: Mother and boyfriend abduct her six children, flee Ohio
WALTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mother and her boyfriend were arrested on Tuesday after deputies say they abducted six children and fled from Ohio. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received from Florida Highway Patrol in reference to a minivan allegedly involved in a kidnapping. We’re told authorities from Lancaster, Ohio, had contacted FHP with the general location of the couple with a description of the car.
Florida: Electrifying testimony rocks Lynn Haven corruption case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A hearing in the Lynn Haven corruption case promised explosive testimony involving current and former city officials as the town’s former mayor and one of its biggest contractors fight the federal government. And Monday did not disappoint. Former City Commissioner Antonious Barnes refused to say that James Finch, the owner of […]
wdhn.com
Strong/Severe storms continue tonight
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight has severe storms possible from now until about 3 AM. Tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are the most likely threats. Stay with WDHN for the latest. Thursday is going to turn out absolutely beautiful. Morning lows around sunrise will be in the upper 50s,...
Governor appoints new Bay County Commissioner
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a new person to the Bay County Commission Thursday. Clair Pease will replace Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts. Griffitts left the board when he was elected as a Florida State Representative for District 6. Pease, of Panama City Beach, is the Chief Executive Officer of Emerald View Resorts. […]
WJHG-TV
Bay High School gives Christmas gifts to students
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holiday cheer is flowing through the halls of Bay High School, It’s all thanks to the Tornado Tree, an anonymous gift donation project for students. Several teachers nominate a student whom they believe could use a little extra holiday joy. The selected students individually...
wtvy.com
Dothan man hospitalized after apparent lightning strike
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was apparently struck by lightning as severe storms roared across Alabama late Wednesday. Based upon emergency radio transmissions, the 23-year-old was knocked unconscious, though the 911 caller reported him breathing. Besides fire medics, Dothan police were dispatched to the South College Street scene...
Bay Co. janitor treats staff and students like family
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – At Tommy Smith Elementary, Gretchen Ortiz’s focus is keeping things tidy and clean. But those who work with her will tell you Ortiz helps out in so many different ways. “She just always has a smile, always there to say good morning, good afternoon, how was your day,” said Dana […]
