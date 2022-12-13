ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Ways to Help New Iberia Tornado Victims

Tornados touched down on Wednesday in New Iberia and caused major damage. Some residents are in need of shelter, supplies, food, and clothing. There are lots of ways to help out. Anyone looking to volunteer, can contact the Catholic Charities of Acadiana. Individuals are need to help set up tarps,...
NEW IBERIA, LA
USPS To Honor Ernest J. Gaines With Stamp

The United States Postal Service will issue the 46th in its series of Black Heritage postal stamps. The stamp salutes the memory of author Ernest J. Gaines. He’s best known for the novels “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and “A Lesson Before Dying.”. Gaines was...
LAFAYETTE, LA
GET TO KNOW THE GAME: What are you Top 5 favorite Christmas songs?

Every few weeks the lineup of THE GAME 103.7 Lafayette and 104.1 Lake Charles — Southwest Louisiana’s Sports Station will share a little something about themselves. “What are your Top 5 favorite Christmas songs?”. Hannah Five Names (Morning Producer) 1. Benny Grunch and the Bunch — “12 Yats...
LAFAYETTE, LA

