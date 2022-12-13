Read full article on original website
Jarrett Coleman resigns from Parkland School Board, as he prepares to represent Pa.'s 16th Senate District
BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - Due to the upcoming start of his first term as a Pennsylvania State Senator for District 16, Jarrett Coleman has tendered his resignation as a Director on the Parkland Area School Board, according to a news release from Coleman's office. The resignation is effective Thursday. “Part of...
Positive Indiana tax revenue forecast unlikely to unleash spending boom
Hoosier lawmakers expect to take a cautious approach in crafting Indiana's new two-year spending plan to ensure there's enough money available to meet the state's needs. The revenue forecast provided Thursday to the State Budget Committee shows Indiana poised to see $1.6 billion in tax-revenue growth over the next 30 months, primarily from sales and personal income taxes.
Glick: Inflation, health are top budget considerations
LAGRANGE — In Sen. Sue Glick's eyes, meeting the cost of inflation, boosting local public health capacity and working on the challenges of mental health access are going to be top priorities for the Indiana General Assembly it sits down to craft a new two-year budget. The state has...
Gov. Youngkin proposes $230 million behavioral health overhaul
Describing Virginia’s current behavioral health system as in “crisis,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday laid out a sweeping $230 million plan to address gaps in how the state cares for adults and children facing mental health, substance abuse and other behavioral issues. “The commonwealth’s behavioral health safety...
Youngkin proposes $1 billion in tax cuts in amended budget plan
(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax cuts as part of a list of updates he wants to make to the state’s two-year budget, which includes amendments to reduce Virginia’s corporate tax rate and individual income tax rate. The proposed tax cuts...
Michigan taxpayers footing $57M in private business subsidies
(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will spend at least $57 million to retain or create jobs via Michigan Economic Development Corp. subsidies and local grants that they say will create or retain 1,846 jobs. The subsidies include $29.4 million for a paper mill expansion, $13.2 million for a Monroe...
Financial impact from Illinois' no cash bail discussed
(The Center Square) – As the SAFE-T Act remains in legal limbo, some are concerned about the added costs the law will place onto the Illinois justice system at the local level. Illinois is set to become the first state in the country to eliminate cash bail on Jan....
Georgia organization wants lawmakers to end state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — The Georgia chapter of a national grassroots advocacy organization wants state lawmakers to repeal the state’s certificate of need laws. Americans for Prosperity-Georgia says the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices. The group tells The Center Square exclusively that it plans to launch a six-figure campaign to encourage lawmakers to repeal the CON requirement when the General Assembly reconvenes next month.
Nebraska DMV launches new license plate, offers 52 specialty plates for 2023
Nebraskans will start off 2023 with a new state license plate design and 52 options for specialty plates. State Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm said the new standard plates are already available for drivers whose vehicle registrations will expire in January. Though most of those plates will be distributed in January, she said a few "early birds" may have them already.
Pritzker proclaims passage of labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially proclaimed that Amendment 1, which prohibits laws regulating collective bargaining in Illinois, has been passed. The measure, which was certified as passed by the Illinois State Board of Elections earlier this month with 54.5% of total ballots cast in support, puts into the state constitution collective bargaining rights for wages, work conditions, and other issues.
Michigan businesses worry about dropping labor force
(The Center Square) – The lifeblood of Michigan’s economy – workers – fell to a record low as COVID-19 continued to disrupt the workforce. Michigan’s labor force participation rate – the proportion of working-age people working or actively looking for work – fell to a record low rate in 2020 and has slightly rebounded, according to St. Louis Federal Reserve data.
Illinois quick hits: Arbiter sides with Carbondale's COVID-19 vaccine mandate; Chicago approves Bally's casino bid
Arbiter sides with Carbondale's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. An arbitrator has sided with an Illinois city on its COVID-19 vaccine policy. The policy requires employees of the city of Carbondale to be fully vaccinated against the virus. The decision found that city officials had the right under the Management Rights clause of the collective bargaining agreement. The policy required all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, 2021, or provide evidence from a licensed medical provider for an exemption.
Opponents of proposed Illinois gun ban testify, more hearings expected
(The Center Square) – Opponents of a proposal to ban certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois offered their opinions of the legislation during a House hearing Thursday. Just as at the first hearing on Monday for House Bill 5855, the second hearing also featured advocates pushing for a...
COVID-19 cases fall in Lincoln, but climb sharply throughout Nebraska
COVID-19 cases declined locally last week but were up sharply statewide. According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, there were 366 positive COVID-19 tests reported for the week ending Saturday, down 20% from 458 the previous week. But it still was the second-highest weekly total in the past three months.
Three men sentenced in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, Mich. — Three men were sentenced Thursday to serve a minimum of seven to 12 years in prison for charges related to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, representing the longest sentences to date in the federal and state conspiracy cases. The three Jackson County sentencings...
Fourth quarter flare-up sees Reeltown girls past Coosa
Behind 21 points from Yonna Kimble and a 16-point fourth quarter outing, the Reeltown Lady Rebels defeated Central Coosa 42-27 on Monday. After going into half up just 18-16, Reeltown outscored Coosa 24-11 in the second half to pull away towards a victory. “I think the difference was in the...
