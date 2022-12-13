Arbiter sides with Carbondale's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. An arbitrator has sided with an Illinois city on its COVID-19 vaccine policy. The policy requires employees of the city of Carbondale to be fully vaccinated against the virus. The decision found that city officials had the right under the Management Rights clause of the collective bargaining agreement. The policy required all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, 2021, or provide evidence from a licensed medical provider for an exemption.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO