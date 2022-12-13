RTC celebrates 30 years in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is marking a major milestone in Southern Nevada.RTC and CCSD partner up to give students free transportation to school
It launched a year-long celebration to mark 30 years of transit service in the community.
On Monday, RTC recognized several drivers and mechanics who have kept the community moving for nearly three decades.RTC buses getting HD security video installed to modernize system, improve security
“Whether it’s getting students to school, connecting employees to work, taking customers to businesses, or carrying fans to a Raiders or Golden Knights game, RTC has been there, providing 1.5 billion rides to connect people to the places that matter most,” a spokesman for RTC stated.
As part of the celebration, RTC unveiled a commemorative bus wrap to mark the occasion.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0