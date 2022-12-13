RTC celebrates 30 years in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is marking a major milestone in Southern Nevada.

It launched a year-long celebration to mark 30 years of transit service in the community.

On Monday, RTC recognized several drivers and mechanics who have kept the community moving for nearly three decades.

“Whether it’s getting students to school, connecting employees to work, taking customers to businesses, or carrying fans to a Raiders or Golden Knights game, RTC has been there, providing 1.5 billion rides to connect people to the places that matter most,” a spokesman for RTC stated.

As part of the celebration, RTC unveiled a commemorative bus wrap to mark the occasion.

