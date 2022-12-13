Read full article on original website
Notre Dame coasts by Poplar Bluff in home opener
A 17-point second quarter paced the Notre Dame Bulldogs in their 46-30 win over the Poplar Bluff Mules on Thursday night at Notre Dame Regional High School. Both teams struggled offensively to begin the game with Notre Dame leading 8-3 after one-quarter of play. “We’re still learning each other’s game...
Notre Dame downs Lady Mules
CAPE GIRARDEAU — A 17-point second quarter paced the Notre Dame Bulldogs in a 46-30 win over the Poplar Bluff Mules on Thursday night at Notre Dame Regional High School. Both teams struggled offensively to begin the game with Notre Dame leading 8-3 after one quarter of play. The...
Cape Central able to execute down the stretch to get by Scott County Central
A stout defensive effort was the difference for Cape Central as they were able to sneak by the Scott County Central Bravettes 35-32 on Wednesday night at Cape Central High School. Trailing 30-29 with just over two minutes to play in the fourth, senior Keri Williams knocked down a mid...
High School girls basketball round up Dec. 13, Meadow Heights rolls over Clearwater
Meadow Heights defeated Clearwater 59-23 on Tuesday at Clearwater High School. Meadow Heights was led on offense by freshman Jaycee Shelton and senior Ashley Allen, scoring 20 and 18 points, respectively. Clearwater’s offense was led by junior Makinlee Keister who scored eight points. Meadow Heights next plays at Crystal...
High School boys basketball roundup Dec. 13, Oak Ridge cruises to victory over Eagle Ridge Christian
Oak Ridge defeated Eagle Ridge Christian 71-28 on Tuesday at Oak Ridge High School. Oak Ridge started the game with a quick 10-3 run before Eagle Ridge called a timeout to catch their breath. The first quarter ended with the Blue Jays up 24-11. The second quarter did not go any better for Eagle Ridge after turning the ball over on their first possession with Oak Ridge making the easy layup on the other end. That was the beginning of a 15-0 run in the first four minutes of the quarter. The Blue Jays pulled their starters out after that and never went back in as Oak Ridge easily took home the win.
Oran displays toughness in comeback against East Prairie
ORAN, Mo. — There is no doubt the Oran basketball team exudes toughness. Despite already being shorthanded, and losing a starter mid-game to an injury, Oran (5-1) rallied from a second-half deficit to win 65-57 in overtime over East Prairie (4-2) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. “It was a good...
Dollins' selfless approach fuels Kelly Hawks to victory over SCC
BENTON, Mo. — Kelly basketball coach Jeremy Brinkmeyer refers to Michael Dollins as a diamond in the rough due to the junior point guard’s unquestionable talent and selflessness. Both were are full display in the team’s 64-22 win over Scott County Central on Thursday, Dec. 15. “[Dollins]...
Jackson packs its defense in road rout of Dexter
DEXTER – Success is nothing new to the Jackson High School boy’s basketball program. In the past 13 seasons, the Indians won eight MSHSAA Class 5 District 1 titles. However, what has separated this year’s squad from most of – but not all – of the previous Jackson teams, is its focus on the defensive end of the court.
Late defensive woes cost Saxony Lutheran in 47-37 loss at home
It’s hard to say that defense was the problem in a game that Saxony Lutheran (2-4) led 7-0 after the first quarter, but a 38-point second-half effort from North County (3-4) gave the Raiders a come-from-behind victory at Saxony Lutheran High School on Tuesday night. Senior Andrew Civey led...
Dexter pressures Holcomb at both ends in 61-44 W
DEXTER – The Dexter High School girl’s basketball program is off to its best start in five seasons and fourth-year Bearcat coach Eric Sitze said that success has emanated from the defensive end of the court. “Right now,” Sitze said following his team’s 61-44 win over Holcomb at...
Cooter takes down Campbell in Senath-Hornersville Christmas Tournament semifinals
Second-seeded Cooter overcame defensive woes with their signature powerhouse of an offense to defeat third-seeded Campbell and advance to the Senath-Hornersville Christmas Tournament championship game. Despite the 20-point victory propelling the Wildcats to the championship, Cooter head coach David Mathis is more concerned with winning a district game and ultimately...
Senior trio puts on a show at St. Vincent
St. Vincent put on a show for the home fans in a 65-43 against Chaffee on Tuesday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and brought The Indians back to above .500 at 3-2. They opened the game on a 9-0 start and were never in danger of losing the lead.
Malden's Rachel Rommel signs with East Mississippi Community College
Malden senior Rachel Rommel took a seat behind a table lined with five different softball jerseys Thursday, soon to add another to the collection. The two-time All-State Green Wave softball catcher signed a letter of intent to continue her softball career at East Mississippi Community College. “It really came out...
Over 3000 Fans Pack Stadium For UTM-Bethel Matchup
Martin, Tenn.–Skyhawk Stadium was packed for a Tuesday matinee game between UT-Martin and Bethel. Over 3,000 fans were on hand for the Skyhawk win and Chancellor Keith Carver said, “A rowdy atmosphere for a Skyhawk basketball matinee! It was fun to have our area public schools come to campus for a Skyhawk vs. Bethel match-up. I think I see Bethel University President Walter Butler coaching them up behind the bench!” (UTM photo).
'Emotions' fuel 2nd-half collapse by SEMO hoops on the road
The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball squad led Arkansas State in Jonesboro on Wednesday for 71 percent of the 40 minutes of action. However, the remaining minutes were abysmal enough at both ends of the court by the Redhawks that the Red Wolves earned a 68-61 win. “It’s a...
Kennett holds strong in final seconds for win over South Pemiscot
The Kennett Indians (3-3) defeated South Pemiscot (2-3) at home Tuesday night with a last minute surge, pulling ahead in the final 30 seconds of play to win 66-64. Kennett already defeated South Pemiscot once this season as the Indians took a 77-69 victory at the Gideon Bulldog Classic, and according to Kennett head coach Noll Billings, things looked much the same for his young team.
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
Tractor Breaks Power Pole and Damages Fiber Lines in Hickman County
Work continues in Western Kentucky after a vehicle struck a pole, that affected homes and businesses in Hickman and Carlisle County. Rita Alexander, with the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, said a tractor with the auger raised struck the pole around 7:00 last night. The pole broke, which also downed the...
Column: Intriguing opportunity would result in Matukewicz 'messing with happy'
Longtime Missouri State Director of Athletics, Kyle Moats, may have found himself on Thursday in the enviable position of having to make a monumental task, relatively easily. Reportedly, Bears football coach, Bobby Petrino, has accepted a new position as the offensive coordinator at UNLV, which could have - and probably should have - ramifications four-plus hours to the east in Cape Girardeau.
Work begins on Sikeston intersection
Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. Teen accused of arson, trying to 'assassinate' or shoot 2 of his relatives. A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson...
