New York State

SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
New York Post

Newt Gingrich makes prediction on Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s House speaker bid

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will face some challenges — but ultimately prevail in his bid to become the chamber’s next leader. McCarthy is facing opposition from five House Republicans, leaving him short of the 218 votes he would need in the full chamber to become speaker when he and his GOP colleagues take control in January. The California congressman’s “challenge is that at 222, you can only afford to lose four people and still have 218. … Right now, five of them have tried to hold him up and get him to agree to a variety...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy reveals why he skipped Nancy Pelosi’s departure speech

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed why he skipped outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s address announcing that she would step aside from her position as Democratic leader. Mr McCarthy, largely expected to succeed Ms Pelosi as speaker of the House, told reporters he was busy in meetings.“I had meetings, but normally, the others would do it during votes — I wish she could have done that, I could have been there,” he said, The New York Postreported.Mr McCarthy was not present in the chamber when she announced that she would not seek another term as Democratic leader but would...
NEW YORK STATE
Salon

Ex-NFL cheerleaders “humiliated” by Republicans’ “reckless dissemination” of salacious pics: lawyers

Washington cheerleaders dance during a stoppage in play during a preseason game at FedExField on August 27, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Attorneys representing over three dozen former Washington Commanders employees sent a letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform requesting the immediate end of the distribution of images of former cheerleaders as part of an internal memo.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Want to Win in Politics? Be More Like Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell.

Establishment elites may not be popular, but they get shit done. And my unpopular hot take is that we need more of them to win elections, not to mention to grease the gears running our governmental machine.Recent events underscore this reality. Yet, take a close look at how the two major parties treat their elites. Are they vilified or celebrated? Look no further than the difference between how Republicans are treating Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and how Democrats are treating outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.On the heels of passing the baton to a new generation of Democrats,...
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Incoming Gen Z congressman can't rent an apartment in Washington, D.C.

When he's sworn into office next month, Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost will become the first member of Generation Z to become a member of Congress in U.S. history; an auspicious milestone for the 25-year-old and the House of Representatives at large. For now, though, the onetime progressive activist-turned-legislator has more immediate concerns on his mind — one shared by millions of his generational peers, as well: finding an affordable place to live amidst skyrocketing house and rental prices.  "Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I'd be fine," Frost tweeted...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Ron DeSantis Paved the Way for Trump’s NFT Money Grab

If he were not Donald Trump, you could almost feel sorry for him.His “big announcement” on Thursday that he is selling virtual trading cards of himself as a fantasy superhero was ridiculous enough—but it turns pathetic when compared to Gov. Ron DeSanits’ sale seven months ago of actual trading cards of himself as a bona fide college baseball star.The half-dozen Trump images now on sale are so bizarre that they can be taken as a parody of a narcissistic loser’s imaginings. The cost is $99, for which the buyer only receives a digital assurance that this “perfect gift for Christmas”...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mark Meadows’ 2,300 Juicy Election Texts Revealed

The investigative reporter sifting through the unbelievable treasure trove of texts that the Jan. 6 committee obtained from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ phone has detailed what he found inside the 2,319 messages.“There’s just a ton of different people in there,” Hunter Walker, reporter for Talking Points Memo, told host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of political podcast, The New Abnormal.“Probably the biggest individual group is members of Congress. They’re around 20 percent of the messages total. But we also see Republican activists, local politicians, Republican party officials, and then just people I would call associates,...
Tennessee Lookout

Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who became the first woman in history to hold the gavel, shepherding landmark bills across four presidencies, announced Thursday she’ll step aside from leadership though she’ll remain in Congress. “With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she […] The post Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

A Third Party ‘Unity’ Ticket Would Only Help Republicans

The bipartisan group No Labels is well on the way towards its goal of raising $70 million to advance its notion of a “unity ticket” pairing a Republican and a Democrat. The effort is a “mirage” or a “sure spoiler”, pick your label. Former vice-presidential candidate Joe Lieberman, a disgruntled Democrat who backed John McCain over Barack Obama, co-chairs the group.He calls the effort an insurance policy, and says they don’t want to be “Ralph Nader on steroids.” But as fundraising continues, spearheaded by No Labels founder Nancy Jacobson, the centrist Democratic group Third Way is sounding the alarm,...
ARIZONA STATE

