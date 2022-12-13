Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi told Emmanuel Macron that she crushes a hotdog every day on Capitol Hill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed her habit of eating a hot dog every day on Capitol Hill in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron last week.
Man who helped steal Nancy Pelosi's laptop while storming the Capitol with his mother pleads guilty
Rafael Rondon faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for breaking into the Capitol on January 6 and stealing Pelosi's laptop.
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection attempt.
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Newt Gingrich makes prediction on Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s House speaker bid
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will face some challenges — but ultimately prevail in his bid to become the chamber’s next leader. McCarthy is facing opposition from five House Republicans, leaving him short of the 218 votes he would need in the full chamber to become speaker when he and his GOP colleagues take control in January. The California congressman’s “challenge is that at 222, you can only afford to lose four people and still have 218. … Right now, five of them have tried to hold him up and get him to agree to a variety...
WATCH: Lauren Boebert tells Pelosi Americans 'fired you' to her face
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went viral after telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that the public "fired" her on the House floor.
Dems silent on McCarthy’s pledge to boot Swalwell, Omar, Schiff from committees
Senior House Democrats are silent on Republican Kevin McCarthy's pledge to boot Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and Eric Swalwell off committees next Congress.
Kevin McCarthy reveals why he skipped Nancy Pelosi’s departure speech
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed why he skipped outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s address announcing that she would step aside from her position as Democratic leader. Mr McCarthy, largely expected to succeed Ms Pelosi as speaker of the House, told reporters he was busy in meetings.“I had meetings, but normally, the others would do it during votes — I wish she could have done that, I could have been there,” he said, The New York Postreported.Mr McCarthy was not present in the chamber when she announced that she would not seek another term as Democratic leader but would...
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and more thank House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her service
U.S. political leaders are thanking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her service after she announced Thursday that she will not seek another term as the House Democratic leader. CBS News projected Wednesday that the Republicans had clinched a majority of seats in the House in the midterm elections. Pelosi will...
Ex-NFL cheerleaders “humiliated” by Republicans’ “reckless dissemination” of salacious pics: lawyers
Washington cheerleaders dance during a stoppage in play during a preseason game at FedExField on August 27, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Attorneys representing over three dozen former Washington Commanders employees sent a letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform requesting the immediate end of the distribution of images of former cheerleaders as part of an internal memo.
Want to Win in Politics? Be More Like Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell.
Establishment elites may not be popular, but they get shit done. And my unpopular hot take is that we need more of them to win elections, not to mention to grease the gears running our governmental machine.Recent events underscore this reality. Yet, take a close look at how the two major parties treat their elites. Are they vilified or celebrated? Look no further than the difference between how Republicans are treating Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and how Democrats are treating outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.On the heels of passing the baton to a new generation of Democrats,...
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats
Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
Incoming Gen Z congressman can't rent an apartment in Washington, D.C.
When he's sworn into office next month, Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost will become the first member of Generation Z to become a member of Congress in U.S. history; an auspicious milestone for the 25-year-old and the House of Representatives at large. For now, though, the onetime progressive activist-turned-legislator has more immediate concerns on his mind — one shared by millions of his generational peers, as well: finding an affordable place to live amidst skyrocketing house and rental prices. "Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I'd be fine," Frost tweeted...
Jeffries to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat
Rep. Katherine Clark was elected Democratic Whip, and Rep. Pete Aguilar will take over as caucus chair.
Ron DeSantis Paved the Way for Trump’s NFT Money Grab
If he were not Donald Trump, you could almost feel sorry for him.His “big announcement” on Thursday that he is selling virtual trading cards of himself as a fantasy superhero was ridiculous enough—but it turns pathetic when compared to Gov. Ron DeSanits’ sale seven months ago of actual trading cards of himself as a bona fide college baseball star.The half-dozen Trump images now on sale are so bizarre that they can be taken as a parody of a narcissistic loser’s imaginings. The cost is $99, for which the buyer only receives a digital assurance that this “perfect gift for Christmas”...
Mark Meadows’ 2,300 Juicy Election Texts Revealed
The investigative reporter sifting through the unbelievable treasure trove of texts that the Jan. 6 committee obtained from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ phone has detailed what he found inside the 2,319 messages.“There’s just a ton of different people in there,” Hunter Walker, reporter for Talking Points Memo, told host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of political podcast, The New Abnormal.“Probably the biggest individual group is members of Congress. They’re around 20 percent of the messages total. But we also see Republican activists, local politicians, Republican party officials, and then just people I would call associates,...
Kevin Kiley will represent us in Washington as he did in California: By trashing us
Could the congressman-elect at least give lip service to the state’s beauty or the nice folks in Rocklin? Apparently not, writes Jack Ohman. | Opinion
Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who became the first woman in history to hold the gavel, shepherding landmark bills across four presidencies, announced Thursday she’ll step aside from leadership though she’ll remain in Congress. “With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she […] The post Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
A Third Party ‘Unity’ Ticket Would Only Help Republicans
The bipartisan group No Labels is well on the way towards its goal of raising $70 million to advance its notion of a “unity ticket” pairing a Republican and a Democrat. The effort is a “mirage” or a “sure spoiler”, pick your label. Former vice-presidential candidate Joe Lieberman, a disgruntled Democrat who backed John McCain over Barack Obama, co-chairs the group.He calls the effort an insurance policy, and says they don’t want to be “Ralph Nader on steroids.” But as fundraising continues, spearheaded by No Labels founder Nancy Jacobson, the centrist Democratic group Third Way is sounding the alarm,...
