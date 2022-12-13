ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Earlington sends San Diego past UC San Diego 84-58

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marcellus Earlington scored 21 points to lead San Diego past UC San Diego 84-58 on Monday night.

Earlington shot 8 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Toreros (6-5). Seikou Sisoho Jawara added 12 points, while Eric Williams Jr. scored 10.

Roddie Anderson III led the Tritons (4-5) with 18 points. Francis Nwaokorie added 11 points and Bryce Pope scored nine.

San Diego led the Tritons 44-21 at the half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

