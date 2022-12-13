ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UH Cancer Center seeks to increase clinical trial levels

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i’s Cancer Center is working to push up its clinical trial levels to pre-pandemic numbers.

According to UHCC, patient participation in their cancer clinical trials declined in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many centers around the nation experienced staff shortages that led to fewer patients having access to cancer trials.

These trials offer cutting-edge treatments that give participants access to the highest level of care and provides participants with opportunities to be cured of cancer, to live a longer life and to improve their overall quality of life.

Currently, there are 85 different clinical trials at UHCC, so they are seeking to ramp up patient participation as they hire new staff to accommodate these patients and implement new strategies to ensure success of the trials.

“The decline in patient participation we’ve seen in recent years at the UH Cancer Center reflects what’s going on across the country due to workforce shortage, patient attitudes and the convenience afforded by telehealth. It’s critical to the success of our clinical trials that we resume our activities,” said Jonathan Cho, medical director of the Clinical Trials Office.

The CTO provides infrastructure and operational support for UHCC as well as the Hawai’i Cancer Consortium.

UHCC dedicates much of its efforts to engaging multi-ethnic populations which, according to UHCC, is underrepresented in clinical trials across the country. These multi-ethnic participants expand the breadth of knowledge that researchers have on cancer.

As UHCC broadens its reach, the center is looking to expand access to these trials to neighbor islands.

“Everyone should consider participating in clinical trials. For patients with a cancer diagnosis, a clinical trial may offer the chance of receiving better treatment for their cancer,” said Cho.

