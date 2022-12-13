ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

SPONSORED: Deets Mechanical Inc., Your Complete Home Air Comfort Specialists

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Deets Mechanical can assure your comfort whatever your needs, making your home a warm sanctuary this winter. Deets Mechanical, Inc. can help you with furnace repair and/or replacements, professional air duct cleaning, ventilation problems, heat pump repair, furnace cleaning, and seasonal safety inspections to keep you safe.
SENECA, PA
SPONSORED: Holiday Deals Happening at Heeter Lumber in Knox and Emlenton

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber in Knox and Emlenton are running Holidays Deals to help with your gift buying. (Pitured above: Kurtis McNaughton – Emlenton Manager, and Marcus Slaugenhoup) Emlenton’s Heeter Lumber has a great deal on a smoker, just in time for Christmas! Pick up a...
EMLENTON, PA
Benjamin B. “Ben” Lowers

Born in Allegheny Township, Butler County on February 13, 1944, he was the son of the late Russell and Mae Finnefrock Lowers. A laborer by occupation, he had been employed in construction much of his life. He was a 1963 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District, then of Emlenton. Ben served with the United States Army being Honorably Discharged with the rank of SP/4 and earned both the Good Conduct and National Defense Service Medals. He served with the 81st Artillery Corps of the Eighth Army. He enjoyed going to auctions of all kinds, both buying and selling a variety of merchandise. Surviving are his wife, “Liz” Bowser Lowers; two sons: Russell and Jerry (Lori) Lowers, all of Parker; three grandchildren: Brooke Lowers of St. Petersburg, Jamison Winger of Callensburg, and Andrea Seeker of New York, and one great-grandchild Madelynn Winger; two brothers: Richard Lowers of Parker and Dennis “Butch” Lowers of Seneca, and number of nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his step-mother, Olive Lowers. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson Blake Lowers.
PARKER, PA
Tionesta Man Injured in Five-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 27

OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on State Route 27. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, on State Route 27 (Titusville Road), in Oilcreek Township, Venango County.
TIONESTA, PA
Franklin Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Embankment, Tree

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that left a local woman injured in Butler County. According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Thursday, December 15, the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, on William Flynn Highway (State Route 8), near the intersection of Boozel Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022

A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. TO VIEW THE MOST CURRENT CLOSINGS AND DELAYS CLICK ON THIS LINK: SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2022. To add a...
Roger Bruce Martz

Roger Bruce Martz passed away December 13, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born November 2, 1950, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Roger and Rebecca Martz. Bruce was a life long resident of Sigel, Pennsylvania. He graduated from...
SIGEL, PA
Local Man Ejected, Seriously Injured in 1-79 Rollover Crash

LANCASTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured on Sunday evening after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 79. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 79 South, in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Rose M. Roush

Rose M. Roush, 91, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Dec. 12, 2022. Born March 7, 1931 in Dubois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Litch and Emma Schreckengost. Rose attended schools in Falls Creek and graduated from Dubois High School. She went to Nursing School...
OIL CITY, PA
William C. Ross

William C. Ross, 80, a resident of Broadwood Towers of New Bethlehem, entered into eternal rest on Saturday evening, December 10, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. Born on July 22, 1942, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late William P. and Celesta (Sheffer) Ross. He is survived...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Sharon Marie Hufnagel

Sharon Marie Hufnagel, passed away suddenly on December 5, 2022, at the age of 76. Sharon was originally from Glenshaw, PA having attended Shaler High School. At a young age she married and lovingly and successfully raised a family of three, with two sons first and then a daughter. Throughout...
CLARION, PA
Man Allegedly Steals $3,000 & Gun from Father in Rockland Township

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Allegheny County man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing $3,000.00 and a gun from his father’s Rockland Township residence. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Richard Glenn McKinney, of Natrona Heights, Allegheny County, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on December 12.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
David E. Schnell

David E. Schnell, 67, of Eldorado, Parker, Pa, passed away late Thursday evening (12-08-22) at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a courageous year-long battle with cancer. Born at Ft. Campbell, KY. on March 13, 1955, he was the son of the late Karl and Wilma Schnell. Following graduation from...
PARKER, PA
Former Titusville Woman Sentenced in Federal Court on Drug Charges

ERIE, Pa.— A former resident of Titusville has been sentenced in federal court after being convicted of violating federal drug laws. Sarah Umanita Bloom, 31, was sentenced to 120 months in jail by United States District Judge Susan Pardise Baxter, announced United States Attorney Cindy K Chung on December 14.
TITUSVILLE, PA

