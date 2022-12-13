Born in Allegheny Township, Butler County on February 13, 1944, he was the son of the late Russell and Mae Finnefrock Lowers. A laborer by occupation, he had been employed in construction much of his life. He was a 1963 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District, then of Emlenton. Ben served with the United States Army being Honorably Discharged with the rank of SP/4 and earned both the Good Conduct and National Defense Service Medals. He served with the 81st Artillery Corps of the Eighth Army. He enjoyed going to auctions of all kinds, both buying and selling a variety of merchandise. Surviving are his wife, “Liz” Bowser Lowers; two sons: Russell and Jerry (Lori) Lowers, all of Parker; three grandchildren: Brooke Lowers of St. Petersburg, Jamison Winger of Callensburg, and Andrea Seeker of New York, and one great-grandchild Madelynn Winger; two brothers: Richard Lowers of Parker and Dennis “Butch” Lowers of Seneca, and number of nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his step-mother, Olive Lowers. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson Blake Lowers.

PARKER, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO