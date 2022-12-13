Read full article on original website
SPONSORED: Deets Mechanical Inc., Your Complete Home Air Comfort Specialists
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Deets Mechanical can assure your comfort whatever your needs, making your home a warm sanctuary this winter. Deets Mechanical, Inc. can help you with furnace repair and/or replacements, professional air duct cleaning, ventilation problems, heat pump repair, furnace cleaning, and seasonal safety inspections to keep you safe.
Three Treated for Smoke Inhalation in Oil City Senior Living Apartment Fire
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT)— Three people were treated for smoke inhalation following a fire that started in a first-floor apartment at Luther Place, a senior living apartment building in Oil City. Photo above: Remnants of the bed that was on fire in apartment 103 are still on the ground...
UPDATE: PennDOT Removes Vehicle Restrictions on Interstate 80 in North Central PA
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 80 in north central Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the restrictions have now been lifted on I-80 between I-79 and the Bellefonte exit.
SPONSORED: Holiday Deals Happening at Heeter Lumber in Knox and Emlenton
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber in Knox and Emlenton are running Holidays Deals to help with your gift buying. (Pitured above: Kurtis McNaughton – Emlenton Manager, and Marcus Slaugenhoup) Emlenton’s Heeter Lumber has a great deal on a smoker, just in time for Christmas! Pick up a...
Win-It-Wednesday: Sign Up for a Chance to Win Restaurant Gift Certificates
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a Sweet Basil Gift Card.
Benjamin B. “Ben” Lowers
Born in Allegheny Township, Butler County on February 13, 1944, he was the son of the late Russell and Mae Finnefrock Lowers. A laborer by occupation, he had been employed in construction much of his life. He was a 1963 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District, then of Emlenton. Ben served with the United States Army being Honorably Discharged with the rank of SP/4 and earned both the Good Conduct and National Defense Service Medals. He served with the 81st Artillery Corps of the Eighth Army. He enjoyed going to auctions of all kinds, both buying and selling a variety of merchandise. Surviving are his wife, “Liz” Bowser Lowers; two sons: Russell and Jerry (Lori) Lowers, all of Parker; three grandchildren: Brooke Lowers of St. Petersburg, Jamison Winger of Callensburg, and Andrea Seeker of New York, and one great-grandchild Madelynn Winger; two brothers: Richard Lowers of Parker and Dennis “Butch” Lowers of Seneca, and number of nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his step-mother, Olive Lowers. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson Blake Lowers.
SPONSORED: Ugly Sweater Party at Deer Creek Winery set for December 23
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery for an Ugly Sweater Party on Friday, December 23. Bring a friend, a co-worker, or a sister, or make it a date night at Deer Creek Winery for an Ugly Sweater Party!. Come enjoy live music and Christmas giveaways, and have...
Tionesta Man Injured in Five-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 27
OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on State Route 27. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, on State Route 27 (Titusville Road), in Oilcreek Township, Venango County.
Franklin Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Embankment, Tree
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that left a local woman injured in Butler County. According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Thursday, December 15, the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, on William Flynn Highway (State Route 8), near the intersection of Boozel Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
Local Man Accused of Stealing Water Services at Cornplanter Township Residence
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been charged for allegedly stealing water services in Cornplanter Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 54-year-old Kenneth D. Lawson, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, December 9.
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. TO VIEW THE MOST CURRENT CLOSINGS AND DELAYS CLICK ON THIS LINK: SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2022. To add a...
Roger Bruce Martz
Roger Bruce Martz passed away December 13, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born November 2, 1950, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Roger and Rebecca Martz. Bruce was a life long resident of Sigel, Pennsylvania. He graduated from...
Local Man Ejected, Seriously Injured in 1-79 Rollover Crash
LANCASTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured on Sunday evening after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 79. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 79 South, in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Remain in Effect for Venango County; Freezing Rain and Wind Gusts Are Anticipated.
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Venango County and surrounding areas. Freezing rain and wind gusts as high as 45 mph are expected. ExploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh...
Rose M. Roush
Rose M. Roush, 91, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Dec. 12, 2022. Born March 7, 1931 in Dubois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Litch and Emma Schreckengost. Rose attended schools in Falls Creek and graduated from Dubois High School. She went to Nursing School...
William C. Ross
William C. Ross, 80, a resident of Broadwood Towers of New Bethlehem, entered into eternal rest on Saturday evening, December 10, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. Born on July 22, 1942, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late William P. and Celesta (Sheffer) Ross. He is survived...
Sharon Marie Hufnagel
Sharon Marie Hufnagel, passed away suddenly on December 5, 2022, at the age of 76. Sharon was originally from Glenshaw, PA having attended Shaler High School. At a young age she married and lovingly and successfully raised a family of three, with two sons first and then a daughter. Throughout...
Man Allegedly Steals $3,000 & Gun from Father in Rockland Township
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Allegheny County man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing $3,000.00 and a gun from his father’s Rockland Township residence. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Richard Glenn McKinney, of Natrona Heights, Allegheny County, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on December 12.
David E. Schnell
David E. Schnell, 67, of Eldorado, Parker, Pa, passed away late Thursday evening (12-08-22) at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a courageous year-long battle with cancer. Born at Ft. Campbell, KY. on March 13, 1955, he was the son of the late Karl and Wilma Schnell. Following graduation from...
Former Titusville Woman Sentenced in Federal Court on Drug Charges
ERIE, Pa.— A former resident of Titusville has been sentenced in federal court after being convicted of violating federal drug laws. Sarah Umanita Bloom, 31, was sentenced to 120 months in jail by United States District Judge Susan Pardise Baxter, announced United States Attorney Cindy K Chung on December 14.
