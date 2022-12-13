In a roundtable, Florida's top public health official says he will collaborate with the University of Florida in researching adverse effects of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The research is part of further efforts from the state, as Governor Ron DeSantis petitions the Florida Supreme Court to allow a Grand Jury Investigation to look into what he calls "crimes and wrongs" in regards to the COVID-19 vaccine.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO