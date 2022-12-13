Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mycbs4.com
City of Gainesville releases financial audit report
Gainesville, FL — After requesting an extended deadline, the City of Gainesville announced they have finalized the financial audit for the 2021 fiscal year. “We're really thankful that we finally have the audit prepared," Gainesville City Mayor Lauren Poe said. Poe says it was very difficult to reconcile all...
mycbs4.com
City commissioners approve 2021 Financial Audit to be submitted to the state
Gainesville, FL — Commissioners unanimously voted to approve the financial audit for the 2021 fiscal year. "I'm just so thankful to all of our staff who worked so hard to get this to us at this meeting and we'll get it off to the state today," Gainesville City Mayor Lauren Poe said.
mycbs4.com
Helpers in hardhats:CareerSource North Central Florida works to lift construction industry
CareerSource of North Central Florida hosted a roundtable discussion on ways to improve the construction industry in our area. Damian Niolet serves as the Business Development Manager at CareerSource North Central Florida. Niolet led the discussion bringing together people from all over the county to focus on what's needed. "We...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville police hold "A Night of Compassion" event to curb gun violence
Members of the Gainesville Police Department, Gainesville U.N.I.T.ED, have dedicated the month of December to gun violence awareness, according to a press release from the department. On Friday, December 16, police will hold “A Night of Compassion," outside the Clarence R. Kelly Center. The event will be a night...
mycbs4.com
State announces UF to aid in research of adverse effects from mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
In a roundtable, Florida's top public health official says he will collaborate with the University of Florida in researching adverse effects of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The research is part of further efforts from the state, as Governor Ron DeSantis petitions the Florida Supreme Court to allow a Grand Jury Investigation to look into what he calls "crimes and wrongs" in regards to the COVID-19 vaccine.
mycbs4.com
Car hit by stray bullet in Lake City
Lake City — A car got hit by at least one bullet Tuesday night, Lake City Police said. At 8:45 PM officers responded to a call about damage from stray gun fire. A person said they heard gunfire behind their car, while driving on NE MLK Street. Police say they found two possible holes in the vehicle and "A spent and mushroomed projectile" inside.
mycbs4.com
Graduate Assistants United calls Dr. Joseph Ladapo's pay at UF 'unfair'
University of Florida graduate students call Dr. Joseph Ladapo's pay at UF 'unfair.' The university hired Ladapo last September as a full-time faculty member. Bryn Taylor is the co-president of Graduate Assistants United at UF. She said she feels GAU has to fight hard to get the little crumbs of UF's money."
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for shooting victim outside of Dollar General
Lake City Police Department (LCPD) arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, for aggravated battery after he shot someone inside of vehicle. LCPD says they responded to reports of someone being shot at 9:20 p.m. near Dollar General located 663 W Duval Street. When they arrived a victim had been shot and received...
mycbs4.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Gainesville man wanted for murder near Denver
Alachua County — U.S. Marshals arrested Alexander James Morgan in Gainesville on Monday. The Arapahoe County, CO Sheriff's Office identified Morgan as a suspect in a homicide. Staff at a hotel outside Denver, CO found a woman unresponsive on December 2nd, according to 9News in Denver. At the time...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville man sentenced for a homicide at Waffle House in 2019
A Gainesville man has been sentenced for a homicide that occurred at a Waffle House in 2019. On Apr. 7th, 2019, The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to reports of shots being fired at Waffle House located on Newberry Road. Detectives identified Ezekiel Hicks as the suspect and arrested...
mycbs4.com
Driver flown to hospital after crashing into tree in Orange Heights
Alachua County — Alachua County Fire Rescue says crews removed a driver from their car, after they crashed into a tree overnight. Using the "Jaws of life," Alachua County Fire Rescue says they were able to get the driver out of their truck. They say the driver was in serious condition, when he was flown to the Shands Emergency Room.
mycbs4.com
Outgoing GNV commission remarks
As the Gainesville commission wrapped their final regular meeting for the year. The two outgoing commissioners and mayor say they are proud of their contributions to the city. "I ran for mayor based off a platform of addressing inequities in our community," Lauren Poe said. Poe, elected for six years...
mycbs4.com
91-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in Putnam County
Putnam County — A 91-year-old man from Crescent City died Tuesday night, after getting hit by a car, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the man was walking south on County Road 309, in Putnam County, when the right front of a car hit him. The man was...
mycbs4.com
Ocala man died in overnight crash
Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
mycbs4.com
18-year-old accused of Circle K shooting used police officer's stolen gun
The Bradford County Sheriff's Office says the 18-year-old accused of shooting a woman at a gas station Dec. 8th stole the gun from his stepfather who is a police officer. The Sheriff's Office says he works at Lawtey Police Department and confirmed the gun stolen was a personal gun of the officer.
WCJB
High school locked down as Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies search for suspect
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday as Alachua County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search for a suspect near the school. Sheriff’s deputies say the school was locked down as a precaution while they established a perimeter near the school. Deputies were searching for a 17-year-old suspected of violating the conditions of his home detention.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
mycbs4.com
Four Buchholz football players commit to the next level
After having many battles on the field four Buchholz bobcats are looking to take the next step as they commit to the next level. Creed Whittemore, Gavin Hill, Jaren Hamilton, and Jacarree Kelly are all ready to take the next step and they couldn't be happier celebrating it together. Quarterback...
mycbs4.com
Oak Hall Eagles basketball team looking to regain hot start
High school basketball season is underway and the Oak Hall Eagles boys basketball team is off to a great start so far in their season. Despite the recent loss in their last game, the team is 2-0 in their district and has a 6-1 overall record. Head coach Monte Towe...
