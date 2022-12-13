Read full article on original website
Inmate death in Mesa County Jail under investigation
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department after a 29-year-old veteran was beaten by police. Outdoor recreation brings in over $130 million to Mesa County. Updated: 9 hours ago.
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction woman sentenced in death of 86-year-old
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced 28-year-old Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to neglect in the death of a resident at the Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Grand Junction. Martinez pleaded guilty to one count of caretaker neglect, a class 1...
westernslopenow.com
Identity of unresponsive jail inmate released
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell. Officials say 28-year-old Sergio Villalobos of Grand Junction was found unresponsive in his cell at the Mesa County Detention Center about 11:30 pm Monday. Deputies and nursing staff immediately performed CPR,...
KJCT8
Suspect in Red Roof Inn shooting had a long and violent criminal record, police say
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information from the Grand Junction Police Department reveals that the man shot during the Red Roof Inn shooting has a long history of violent criminal convictions. Investigators say that the suspect, 28-year-old Joseph Mendez, holed up inside the Red Roof Inn and threatened his...
Mesa County four months behind on SNAP applications
The SNAP program, or food stamps, is meant to be a domestic hunger safety net, but what happens when that net is ripped?
nbc11news.com
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell identified by coroner
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that it is investigating the death of a 28-year-old inmate in the Mesa County Jail. It says that the inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell by staff at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. The Mesa County...
westernslopenow.com
Jury selection continues in Grand Junction party shooting case
GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — Jury selection continues in the trial of a deadly shooting at a house party in Grand Junction. Jury selection began on Thursday. District Attorney Dan Rubinstein informs us that getting a jury together for a long trial is often difficult during the holiday season. Israel...
westernslopenow.com
Mind Springs investigation
The latest details from a state investigation show the Behavioral Health Administration cited Minds Springs with 21 deficiencies at their West Springs Hospital location based on anonymous complaints about the health and safety of children and young adults, according to an email sent to KREX. After an anonymous visit from...
westernslopenow.com
GJPD Officers identified in officer-involved shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police (GJPD) released the identities of two officers involved in a shooting last Monday, December 5th. The officers were responding to a domestic violence report around 10:30 AM at the Red Roof inn off Hwy 6 and 50. When police arrived at...
Grand Junction inching closer to issuing cannabis licenses
The city of Grand junction has reviewed 37 completed applications for cannabis licenses, but buying cannabis in the city is still further away than you think.
KJCT8
Elderly Montrose woman rescued from blizzard conditions in Colorado backcountry
A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department...
Is It Illegal To Have Junk Cars In Your Yard In Grand Junction?
Is it really okay to store junk cars in your Grand Junction yard?. If you live in a neighborhood where people generally don't have yards that look like a junkyard, you should consider yourself to be fortunate. That is not the case in several Grand Junction neighborhoods where it is not uncommon to have houses with a collection of cars that appear to be nothing but junk.
KJCT8
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Two new hires for top Garfield County government positions
Garfield County has a new county attorney and a new deputy county manager, following the recent departure of former county attorney Tari Williams and the promotion for former deputy manager Fred Jarman to the county’s top administrative position. Heather Beattie has been named Garfield County Attorney, replacing Williams, who...
Here’s Where Hungry People Can Get Free Food In Grand Junction
The problem of hunger is not just a third-world issue - hunger is a human problem and it happens everywhere including in Grand Junction, Colorado. According to World Vision, it's estimated that about 10% of the world's population is going to bed hungry. Of course, the degree of hunger, the resources, and the availability of food vary from place to place and that is another matter altogether.
Mesa County, GJ, and Palisade Release 2023 Budgets
Budgets for cities around grand junction give us a sneak peek at what we can expect for 2023.
94kix.com
Newly-Constructed Montrose Colorado Home Will Blow You Away
New homes always have an air of being something special, just like a new car. However, it's not common for you find a new construction that just takes your breath away once it's finished. A home that knocks you off your feet at the sight of it, leaving you nothing to say but, "Wow." It certainly is a rare occurrence, but that's precisely what we're looking at with this new home, available on Ridgeline Drive.
94kix.com
These Are the Slowest Drive-Thrus In Grand Junction Colorado According To You
We choose to use the drive-thru because we want our food fast, but it oftentimes doesn't happen the way we planned it. Remember the J.G. Wentworth that featured people saying "It's my money, and I want it NOW?" That's kind of how it is with fast food. I'm hungry, I'm in a hurry, and I want my food right now.
nbc11news.com
District 51 buses running late due to weather
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a press release sent just after 8:30 a.m Thursday, District 51 announced that many of its buses may be late picking up students due to the weather. The district said that all students tardy due to bus routes will be excused. “The safety and...
These Homeless Grand Junction Dogs Want A Home For the Holidays
The holidays are a time of giving and these Grand Junction dogs are hoping someone will give them a brand-new home for Christmas. This week's featured pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society all have one thing in common. They would all like to be in a permanent home filled with love and happiness on Christmas Day.
