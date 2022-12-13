Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1470 WMBD
Pekin plans to sell acreage for new sports complex
PEKIN, Ill. — The City of Pekin is willing to sell some it’s property at a very cheap price – with the expectation a developer will build a sports complex. Monday night, Pekin City Council agreed to sell 70 acres of un-developed land for $100. The land...
25newsnow.com
Boil order issued for area consisting of multiple Peoria hotels near I-74, War Memorial Dr.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A boil order was issued to an area next to the Northwoods Mall as Illinois American Water crews worked to fix a water main break. The alert sent to four water customers shows a map that includes three hotels near the mall - the Baymont, Residence Inn and Courtyard.
KWQC
Galesburg residents voice opinion on new sales tax
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg held a special city council meeting on Wednesday regarding a controversial new sales tax. The city is proposing a .25% increase in sales tax. It would bring its total sales tax up from 8.75% to 9%, and up to 11% for restaurants and bars. Revenue...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Park District unanimously votes down pavilion project at Donovan Park
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The members of the Peoria Park District vowed to listen to the people before voting on the proposed project at Donovan Park, and Wednesday night that is what they did. The board unanimously voted against moving forward with the proposal to create an indoor-outdoor art venue on 18 acres of current green space.
fox32chicago.com
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
CHICAGO - Two electric truck makers with Illinois operations are pressuring Gov. J.B. Pritzker to commit to more aggressive state policies that phase out large gas and diesel-engine vehicles. Rivian, with almost 6,000 employees in Normal, and Lion Electric, which is beginning to build electric school buses in Joliet, along...
25newsnow.com
Proposed Pekin sports complex could become new Rivermen home
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Ice could soon stick around in Pekin all year long. A proposed new sports complex would offer an indoor ice rink and multi-purpose space to attract more people to the Marigold City. With the initial steps already completed, it’s also coming with a potentially bigger purpose in mind.
Central Illinois Friends cuts the ribbon on new mobile health unit
PEOIRA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit is providing greater access to preventive health services. On Tuesday, Central Illinois Friends cut the ceremonial ribbon for their new mobile health unit, alongside Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali and Police Chief Eric Echevarria. The organization provides free STI, STD, and HIV testing. Central Illinois Friends also offers […]
wcbu.org
Peoria Park District board decides the fate of the Donovan Park pavilion proposal tonight
The Peoria Park District's board of trustees decides tonight on the fate of the controversial Donovan Park performing arts pavilion concept. The not-for-profit group Pavilion in the Park wants to build an indoor-outdoor arts venue seating about 2,000 on an acre of land in the southeastern corner of Donovan Park. The total project area encompasses 18 acres.
After 60 years, City Council finally vacates alley
The Kewanee City Council vacated a portion of an alley on the city’s north side Monday, and they had a good reason to do it. It happens that there’s a building right where the alley was supposed to be.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria School Board approves $4 million bid for Peoria Stadium renovations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More changes are coming to the Peoria Stadium. At Monday’s meeting, the Peoria Public School Board approved a $4.4 million bid for the Track and Artificial Turf Project. The project will renovate the track and football turf at the stadium. The funds will be...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin hospital renovations light up the night
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– In Pekin, UnityPoint hospital’s renovations are full speed ahead going into the winter. According to a UnityPoint press release, the initial renovation included necessary maintenance to an over 100-year-old stone facade, new staining on the North Tower, and most recently 104 brand new, Lumen Pulse LED Exterior Lights were installed outside the building.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
wcbu.org
Former Peoria business owner arrested for allegedly defrauding his customers
The former owner of Peoria's Murray Custom Cabinetry was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of defrauding his customers. 35-year-old Thomas Murray allegedly collected more than $106,000 between June 2020 and August 2022 from customers for work he failed to perform. Peoria police arrested Murray on sixteen counts of deceptive practices...
Central Illinois Proud
Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington to collect more taxes next year despite spending concerns
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington will collect more in property taxes next year to help pay down its obligations to police and fire pensions, and to pay off some of the bonds for expansion and renovation of the city’s public library. About $22.3 million will be collected for...
25newsnow.com
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
25newsnow.com
Former owner of Murray Custom Cabinetry arrested for alleged deceptive practice, defrauding clients $106,000
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A reputable Peoria business owner for years, now behind bars. The former owner and operator of Murray Custom Cabinetry has been arrested for multiple counts of deceptive practice. Peoria Police say Thomas Murray, 35, former owner of the company, was arrested after police were contacted...
tspr.org
Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations
The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
thefabricator.com
Rivian to power Illinois plant with wind
Rivian and Apex Clean Energy have signed a power purchase agreement for 50 mW of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Ill. This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow the electric vehicle manufacturer to power as...
25newsnow.com
When it rains, it pours for drivers near Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As if the steady rain wasn’t enough Wednesday night, a water main break near Northwoods Mall in Peoria created even more of a mess for some drivers. The main break created a sinkhole on Teamster Drive near the Baymont Inn, and two cars drove through the water and hit the hole, said Sie Maroon of Peoria’s public works department.
Comments / 0