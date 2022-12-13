ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pekin, IL

1470 WMBD

Pekin plans to sell acreage for new sports complex

PEKIN, Ill. — The City of Pekin is willing to sell some it’s property at a very cheap price – with the expectation a developer will build a sports complex. Monday night, Pekin City Council agreed to sell 70 acres of un-developed land for $100. The land...
PEKIN, IL
KWQC

Galesburg residents voice opinion on new sales tax

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg held a special city council meeting on Wednesday regarding a controversial new sales tax. The city is proposing a .25% increase in sales tax. It would bring its total sales tax up from 8.75% to 9%, and up to 11% for restaurants and bars. Revenue...
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Park District unanimously votes down pavilion project at Donovan Park

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The members of the Peoria Park District vowed to listen to the people before voting on the proposed project at Donovan Park, and Wednesday night that is what they did. The board unanimously voted against moving forward with the proposal to create an indoor-outdoor art venue on 18 acres of current green space.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Proposed Pekin sports complex could become new Rivermen home

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Ice could soon stick around in Pekin all year long. A proposed new sports complex would offer an indoor ice rink and multi-purpose space to attract more people to the Marigold City. With the initial steps already completed, it’s also coming with a potentially bigger purpose in mind.
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Central Illinois Friends cuts the ribbon on new mobile health unit

PEOIRA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit is providing greater access to preventive health services. On Tuesday, Central Illinois Friends cut the ceremonial ribbon for their new mobile health unit, alongside Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali and Police Chief Eric Echevarria. The organization provides free STI, STD, and HIV testing. Central Illinois Friends also offers […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin hospital renovations light up the night

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– In Pekin, UnityPoint hospital’s renovations are full speed ahead going into the winter. According to a UnityPoint press release, the initial renovation included necessary maintenance to an over 100-year-old stone facade, new staining on the North Tower, and most recently 104 brand new, Lumen Pulse LED Exterior Lights were installed outside the building.
PEKIN, IL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL

The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Former Peoria business owner arrested for allegedly defrauding his customers

The former owner of Peoria's Murray Custom Cabinetry was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of defrauding his customers. 35-year-old Thomas Murray allegedly collected more than $106,000 between June 2020 and August 2022 from customers for work he failed to perform. Peoria police arrested Murray on sixteen counts of deceptive practices...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations

The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
MACOMB, IL
thefabricator.com

Rivian to power Illinois plant with wind

Rivian and Apex Clean Energy have signed a power purchase agreement for 50 mW of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Ill. This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow the electric vehicle manufacturer to power as...
PIATT COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

When it rains, it pours for drivers near Northwoods Mall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - As if the steady rain wasn’t enough Wednesday night, a water main break near Northwoods Mall in Peoria created even more of a mess for some drivers. The main break created a sinkhole on Teamster Drive near the Baymont Inn, and two cars drove through the water and hit the hole, said Sie Maroon of Peoria’s public works department.
PEORIA, IL

