Second Girls Prep Holiday Explosion tipping off week before Christmas
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The second Girls Prep Holiday Explosion will take place at Headland High School the week before Christmas. The tournament is made up of 12 girls high school basketball teams. Last year only six teams competed and organizers had a goal of doubling the size and...
Geneva head football coach resigns
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva High School’s head football coach Les Sanders has resigned. Sanders lead the Panthers to a 40-42 overall record over the last eight seasons. Sanders tells WDHN he does not yet have a plan for after retirement. Sanders has a 80-62 overall record in...
Final preparations underway for 17th Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan holiday tradition is quickly approaching. The Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic will take place the week after Christmas. 16 boys basketball teams from across the Wiregrass will compete in the Dothan Civic Center in the biggest high school tournament in the area. Organizers are...
Trojans take Wednesday for mental reps ahead of Friday’s matchup with Roadrunners
ORLANDO, Fla. (WDHN) — Troy is just two days from playing in its biggest game of the season. A matchup between conference champions and two teams riding the hottest winning streaks in the country. The trojans came into Wednesday, treating it like a normal Thursday practice which means one...
County conflict: Ozark at odds with Dale Co.
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — After the Dale County Commission denied the request from the city of Ozark in helping with the demolition process of the former Ozark Dale County library, mayor Mark Blankenship says its a sign that the working relationship is in disrepair. “It’s been broken since the...
Malone School mourns loss of senior
Malone, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many in the small Jackson County community of Malone are mourning the loss of one of their own. Jason Jordan better known as JJ was a son, brother and a senior at Malone School. Police say Jordan was driving on Charles Road Sunday when his 2019...
City of Ozark at odds with Dale County over former library demolition process
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A request from the city of Ozark to help demolish the old Ozark-Dale County library and dispose of the debris in the county landfill was not approved by the Dale County Commission. “It’s just a shame they are not looking out for the greater good...
Alabama man apparently struck by lightning, TV station reports
An Alabama man was apparently struck by lightning Wednesday as a severe weather system moved across the state, a local TV station reported. WTVY-TV reported a 23-year-old Dothan man was apparently knocked unconscious by the apparent strike. He was reportedly taken to a hospital with what was believed to be...
LIST: Holiday garbage collection in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS (WDHN) — With the Christmas holiday upon us, here is a current list of garbage collection schedules in the Wiregrass. The City of Enterprise offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26. No garbage will be collected on those days. All residents will be impacted by the schedule change for the Christmas holiday.
PHOTOS: Troy Unversity, TROY TrojanVision makes surprise donation
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy University and TROY TrojanVision surprised students at the Banks School journalism program with an early Christmas present. On Tuesday afternoon, donations of multiple cameras and broadcast equipment were presented to the Banks School journalism students. TrojanVision TV Manager Aaron Taylor had the idea to...
Dancing holiday lights at Westgate Park
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s beginning to look-a lot-like Christmas at Westgate Park. The Water World Water Tower lights at Westgate park will dance to holiday music after dark starting Wednesday, December 14 until Saturday, December 31. Tune the radio in your vehicle to 88.1 FM and enjoy...
Tracking tornado warnings in the WDHN coverage area
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With severe weather moving into the Wiregrass area, some counties have issued tornado warnings. A tornado warning has been issued for the following counties:. Houston County- Until 10:30 p.m. Geneva County-Until 10:30 p.m. Stay with WDHN for updates.
Myers named new CEO at Mizell Memorial Hospital
After an extensive search process, the Mizell Memorial Hospital Board of Directors announced that Mitchell Myers would be stepping up to lead Mizell Memorial Hospital as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “I am extremely grateful and blessed to be given this opportunity and look forward to the successful future...
Connolly admits she's in a treatment program
The 4WARN Weather team has been tracking storms as they move through our area. Wiregrass invention teaches deaf student to play the guitar. Headstrom learned how to play the guitar at school with the help of the Chord Buddy. It’s an invention from Dothan entrepreneur, Travis Perry. Alabama Dance...
Houston County looks to delay sale of farm center
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The county is asking the City of Dothan to hold off before completing the sale of the Houston County Farm Center. The sale date was set for the end of the first week of January 2023 when the county commission accepted the $two million dollar offer from the city of Dothan.
Dental Office of Dr. Jeff Swindle in Bonifay, Florida Closing on December 23, 2022, Due to Illness
The dental office of Dr. Jeff Swindle, 119 S Main Street in Bonifay, Florida is closing on December 23, 2022, due to illness. It is with a mixture of sadness and anticipation that I announce the closing of my dental practice. I have practiced dentistry in Bonifay for 47 years...
Strong/Severe storms continue tonight
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight has severe storms possible from now until about 3 AM. Tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are the most likely threats. Stay with WDHN for the latest. Thursday is going to turn out absolutely beautiful. Morning lows around sunrise will be in the upper 50s,...
Greenville couple marks 75th wedding anniversary
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday marked another year of wedded bliss for a south Alabama couple who are quietly marking their 75th wedding anniversary. Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson, of Greenville, married on Dec. 14, 1947. He’ll mark his 95th birthday later in the week. The couple married 27,394...
Local law enforcement responds to false report of active shooter at CHHS
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, law enforcement from around the area responded to a report of an active shooter at Charles Henderson High School but that report was false. Troy City Schools Superintendent Cynthia Thomas confirmed that the report was false and all students and faculty are safe at CHHS and that the school system is thankful for law enforcement’s response.
Serious crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
