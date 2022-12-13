Read full article on original website
WIBW
Building demolition taking place to make room for eatery in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition has begun on a building in downtown Topeka to make room for a proposed new Mexican restaurant. Crews on Thursday afternoon were continuing their work to demolish a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The building formerly housed the Wrap City Grill before it closed...
WIBW
Changes coming to the parking garage in Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Some changes are coming to the heart of Aggieville this January as the parking garage will no longer be free to the public. The maximum street parking time will go from three hours to two hours starting January 2nd. And then on the 17th of January, they’ll start charging people to use the parking garage. Adrienne Tucker, parking services manager for the city of Manhattan, said they need to recoup operating costs for the garage.
1350kman.com
Manhattan officials hold input meeting for the future landscape of Aggieville
Residents and Aggieville stakeholders got an opportunity Monday to see and provide input on numerous streetscape projects planned around Aggieville, part of a public input session with City of Manhattan administrative staff and design consultants. That’s Auntie Mae’s Parlor’s George Matthews. The discussions overviewed multiple concepts including a pair of...
WIBW
Crews extinguish accidental smoldering deck in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews quickly extinguished a smoldering deck in Manhattan which was found to be accidental. The Manhattan Fire Department says crews were called to the blaze just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 1832 Claflin Rd. When they arrived, they said they found a small smoldering fire on a deck of the apartment complex.
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
WIBW
Area students can stay warm this winter after KDOT, COMTO donate winterwear
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park Central Elementary School students can now stay nice and warm this winter break after the Kansas Department of Transportation gave the students a winter donation. The students also received a visit from a renowned Kansas City mascot. Representatives from the Kansas Department of Transportation...
NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
WIBW
Topeka United celebrates city’s diversity with multicultural holiday event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization wants to show the community how much we all have in common, even with our differences. Topeka United hosted Peace: A Multicultural Holiday Event, an effort designed to display the spectrum of different culture and traditions present in the city. The event featured music and speakers for various traditions; from Christmas and Kwanzaa, to Islam, to mariachi; to give guests the opportunity to learn about something new.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. reminds residents of first half tax deadline
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. officials have reminded residents of the Dec. 20 deadline for first-half property taxes. Shawnee County officials have reminded residents that the first-half property tax payments deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 20. Officials noted that taxes are required to be made via mail, drop box, online...
WIBW
New RCPD Director to be sworn in ahead of new year
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The new Director of the Riley Co. Police Department will be sworn in ahead of the new year. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Riley County Police Department says the Riley Co. Law Board has officially entered into a contract with incoming Director Brian Peete. RCPD noted...
WIBW
Aldersgate to open new residences, breaks ground on 13 new homes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Aldersgate has opened two new Home Plus residences and broken ground on sites for 13 new homes. Aldersgate Village says on Wednesday, Dec. 14, that it is ready to open two more Home Plus residences. Construction on the facilities started in the spring and the new buildings will round out the cul-de-sac that includes Nancy’s Place.
WIBW
New print distributor looks to set up shop in Shawnee Co. with $62 million impact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new print distributor is looking to set up shop in Shawnee Co. with a $62 million economic impact. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Topeka and Shawnee Co.’s Joint Economic Development Organization says it approved an incentive agreement to help the expansion of OneSource Distributing LLC - a magazine and print publications distributor who wants to set up shop in Shawnee Co.
WIBW
TPS honors counselor recognized statewide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools honored one of its counselors who was recognized statewide for her efforts. Mallory Jacobs is the lead elementary counselor for Topeka Public Schools, along with working as a counselor at Winston Elementary. Jacobs was named the Counselor of the Year by the Kansas Association of School Counselors. She says she’s just doing what she loves.
Top superintendent in Kansas to retire
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
WIBW
Vaughn, Anudike-Uzomah holding autograph session
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Do you want to get an autograph from Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah, you have the chance to do so. On Friday, Dec. 16 from four to six p.m. Vaughn and Uzomah will be signing autographs at Robbin Motor Company in Manhattan. Prizes include:. A signed...
WIBW
Washburn University hopes to announce new president in January
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University hopes to have an agreement in place to announce a new president to replace retired Dr. Jerry Farley in January. Washburn University says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that its Board of Regents has interviewed presidential candidates to take the place of Dr. Jerry Farley who retired on Sept. 30.
WIBW
Topeka Festival Singers celebrate season with holiday concert
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Festival Singers are getting you in the spirit of the season with their upcoming concert. It’s called Hope and Anticipation: A Holiday Concert. Artistic director Dr. Brett Robison and Singers member and board president Grace Morrison visited Eye on NE Kansas to run down some of the fun and unique aspects of the show.
WIBW
Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake Police Department says a man dubbed ‘Blanket Man’ is well within his rights to walk along Highway 24 - as long as he obeys the law. The Silver Lake Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to say...
WIBW
Topeka City Council members express concerns over proposed utility rate increases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka City Council members expressed reservations about a three-year plan to increase utility rates. Council members held a discussion on the proposal during their Tuesday meeting. “This is wrong on so many levels,” Dist. 2 representative Christina Valdivia-Alcala said. “We are hurting people.”
News Channel Nebraska
Second dam installed at scene of Kansas pipeline spill
BEATRICE - TC Energy crews have built a second earthen underflow dam to provide structural relief to the earthen underflow dam that was constructed last week. That follows the spill of oil from the Keystone pipeline northeast of Washington, Kansas. Environmental Protection Agency officials say there have been no additional oil impacts or oil migrations in recent days.
