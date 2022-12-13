Read full article on original website
Have a Lovely Holiday Season | 30 at Home, Free Holiday Activities
With just 10 days left before Christmas, we’re closing down our laptops for the rest of the year to focus on family during this magical time of the year!. We’re so grateful to grow in motherhood together with you this year, and a heartfelt thank you to our readers and moms who have joined us virtually, or in person at a playdate or moms night out this year.
The Five Gift Rule and Why I Swear By It
Before each holiday season gets into full swing, I end up with a donation bag of things to cart off that we’ve simply outgrown. This year, I’ve decided to go with the five gift rule. The something to wear, something to read, something they want and something they need is going to guide me past the end caps of big box retail, and right into supporting local businesses this holiday season. Here are my five tips to shop local for the most meaningful gifts this season.
Continuing Both Hanukkah and Christmas Traditions
Growing up, I celebrated both Hanukkah and Christmas traditions during the holiday season, and I’m continuing these traditions with my children. My father is Jewish, and my mother is Protestant, so I grew up in a mixed religion house. For those who are not familiar with Hanukkah, the holiday...
Spirit of Christmas Past
As I sit on my couch, watching my kids play in front of the fireplace where stockings are hung by the chimney with care, I am keenly aware of how Christmases like this are in short supply. Therefore, I am doing my best to make sure that my kids’ Christmases are filled with magic, cheer and tradition while I can.
Festival of the Holidays at EPCOT 2022
Inspired by holidays around the world, EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays is a quick festival, only lasting until December 30th, but it is a great way to get into the holiday spirit. Each country is decorated and storytellers are scattered through EPCOT, telling holiday stories from their country and religion. 15 food booths are scattered throughout World Showcase. We tried some of the highly recommended foods this week and everything we ate was so good!
It’s Apparent You’re a Parent {Holiday Edition}
People who aren’t parents might not understand how much it takes over your life. However, those of us with kids will (probably) relate. (Or maybe I’m just weird). Enjoy these ways to tell who is a parent this holiday season, aside from the glazed-over, sleepless look on their face.
Oh, What Fun! Celebrate the Holidays in Lake Nona
Lake Nona’s Oh, What Fun! Holiday Festival started off on a high note this year!. The magical entertainment continues every Thursday – Sunday at Lake Nona’s Oh, What Fun! Holiday festival with shows, a holiday market, nightly snowfalls, photo ops, sweet treats, and more. See below for upcoming featured entertainment.
Trading Gifts for Time: the “Experience Gift”
The holiday season is upon us. Some of us are furiously trying to watch for sales and check off gifts from our lists. Some are having the almost daily visits from the delivery man as the packages roll in from our online purchases. And still others started many months ago and are now just trying to remember where they hid those perfect gifts.
A Stuffed Animal Christmas Miracle
As we are preparing for Christmas, I want to share one of my favorite Christmas stories. This happened four years ago and it still makes me smile when I think about it. It’s a story of love and magic and how random internet friends can make a child’s Christmas special even from hundreds of miles away.
Columbia Mom’s Clutter-Free Christmas Gift List
In recent years, social media has been abuzz with the concept of “clutter-free gifts.” Clutter-free gifts refers to presents that give the recipient something to do instead of a material possession. These gifts are great for parents because there is no assembly and no small parts to step on later. Requesting this type of gift from relatives also lowers your child’s risk of getting pink bunny pajamas for Christmas.
How to Thrive Amidst Holiday Stress
I love the holiday season because it’s a time filled with joy, the togetherness of family and friends, and delicious foods. It’s also a time of high expectations that can be very stressful, overwhelming, and disappointing. If the holiday season brings you stress, read along for tips to reduce stress, set boundaries, and focus on finding happiness during this time.
The BEST Hot Cocoa Around the Upstate
In honor of National Hot Cocoa Day, we are sharing our top hot cocoa and cocoa bomb finds in the Greenville area!. When the weather cools down, there is no better thing to do than to grab a warm cup of hot cocoa especially close to the holidays! I don’t know about you, but I don’t need a special day to enjoy hot cocoa, although, this does give me another reason to head out and grab another cup!
WECO Hospitality: It’s What’s for Dinner
This post is sponsored by WECO Hospitality, but the opinions are my own. Please support our sponsors. In my home, the question, “What’s for dinner?” often results in my husband and I staring blankly into each other’s eyes. And not those loving gazes, but rather more like pure piercing stares. Neither of us is exactly a fan of cooking, and we have never been particularly great at planning meal schedules. But by the same token, eating healthier fresh food is our goal.
Tips for Long Trips
Our family recently took a vacation. To get to our destination, we had to take three flights. One of those flights was almost nine hours long, so I searched for ideas to make things easier (and fun!) for our four boys. I have two sets of children, even though they...
The Mysterious Lunchtime Struggle
It started many years ago . . . My firstborn was never a picky eater. His favorite food as a baby was an avocado, and he is still known to gobble down a piece of lettuce like it’s a chocolate bar. He’s easy. He’s adventurous. Never once have I worried about his eating habit.
Become a More Giving Person With An At-Home Giftery
As we slide headlong and uncontrollably into the holiday season, I wanted to share with the Houston Moms sisterhood something that has revolutionized the way I approach giving gifts. Like so many, about 2 years ago, I started working from home and suddenly my guest room became my office. With this new space came a small walk-in closet that was just begging to be used. But how? My job didn’t require much storage space and I didn’t want it to become a catch-all for the stuff overflowing from other parts of my house.
