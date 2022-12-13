Read full article on original website
mcknightsseniorliving.com
How to predict the future of senior living
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Which means predictions about the future of senior living can’t be far behind. So this is probably a good time to gird yourself for the various prognostications now being baked — some only halfway. Of course, if you want...
8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers
The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Holiday Spending: Get...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Why Living in the Digital Era is Exciting From the Business Perspective
The digital era has made doing business more exciting than ever. With technology continuing to evolve, opportunities for entrepreneurs have exploded. Customers can access information about products and services instantly, giving businesses the chance to stand out from others. Companies can find employees from all corners of the globe, and their new hires can work from home without having to spend a fortune to relocate.
Communications Firm The Lippin Group Promotes Group Of Senior Execs
Communications firm The Lippin Group has promoted longtime senior executives Pam Golum, Jim Benson and Jennifer Price-Keith as well as upping Nazli Simno to VP of business operations. Golum’s new title is President, Global Entertainment; Benson is now President, Corporate Communications, West Coast; and Price-Keith is President, Television & Events. All will continue to report to Chairman-CEO Dick Lippin. Simno reports to CFO Shelly Saarela. In their new roles, Golum, Benson and Price-Keith will each continue working closely with the company’s teams across its New York, LA and London offices. Benson will liaise with senior colleagues including Don Ciaramella, East Coast president of corporate communications; Debbie...
hbsdealer.com
Ranking sustainable and responsible industry leaders
More and more companies are issuing ESG (environment, social and corporate governance) strategies and reports that are focused on "corporate responsibility." This translates into corporations putting their best foot forward when it comes to environmental issues, giving back to communities, and fair hiring and promotion practices. Essentially, a larger group...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior housing total investment return rises again in Q3: NIC
The senior living sector has seen nine consecutive quarters of total investment return gains since the second quarter of this year, according to a National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care blog post. The total investment return, or the actual rate of return of an investment, for the senior living sector was 0.59% in the third quarter.
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
Nutritional Products International’s Jeff Fernandez Brings Retail Buying Experience From Walmart and Amazon to NPI
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI NPI Helps Health and Wellness Brand Manufacturers Expand in the U.S. Not only did Jeff work for industry leader Walmart, but he also played a role
aiexpress.io
Patient Data Interoperability Challenges in EHR and Healthcare Systems
Digital Well being Information(EHRs) have revolutionized the healthcare course of and emerged as a most well-liked resolution to enhance affected person care. Furthermore, the ever present adoption of EHR over the previous couple of years has develop into an integral a part of the healthcare supply system. That is the explanation, almost all healthcare enterprises large and small have carried out EHRs to gather and report information. As per the research report, EHR and EMR market size is projected to reach USD 47.6% billion by 2030.
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds offers unprecedented chance for healthcare players to innovate and adopt early disease detection
Businesses may find it difficult to keep pace with the innovative technology trends useful for them. EarlyBirds can help organisations to prep up for unannounced surprises from new technologies by keeping pace of ongoing innovation. EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem facilitates business in adopting and introducing innovative technologies across their business.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chili's owner to part ways with supply chain chief Charlie Lousignont
Chili's and Maggiano's owner Brinker International is parting ways with Chief Supply Chain Officer Charlie Lousignont. The industry veteran has been with Brinker since 2014. He will remain on in an advisory role as Brinker transitions to new supply chain leadership and will leave by April 2, the company said Tuesday in an SEC filing.
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
New Report from BluesightⓇ Sheds Light on U.S. Consumer Trust in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- BluesightⓇ, The Medication Intelligence™ Company, today published the results of a recent survey measuring U.S. consumers’ trust in the U.S. healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry, which revealed that trust in both is below average. The study also explored how prior knowledge about drug diversion – among other factors – may impact patient perception and decisions about where to seek care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005326/en/ “Through our suite of software solutions, Bluesight aims to provide actionable analytics by breaking down the barriers of siloed data within hospitals,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Bluesight. “At the end of the day, patient safety and their perspectives are what matters to hospitals. This survey brings the voice of the patient to life by highlighting key factors that influence their decision in choosing their healthcare providers. Topics like drug diversion are not always easy, but they are important to ensuring the safety and security of patients.”
cryptoslate.com
Metagood raises over $5M in pre-seed funding round for NFT ecosystem
Metagood, a company that specializes in creating decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystems, has raised more than $5 million in a recent pre-seed funding round. Metagood is a Web3 company that aims to empower communities to take positive action. The company’s recent funding round was joined by investors from the crypto, blockchain, art, entertainment, and sports industries. These investors included Animoca Brands, Mark Yusko, Freddie Andrewes, Jason Fang, Liquid 2 Ventures, Don Ho, ACTAI Ventures, Sangha Capital, Pranav Sharma, Gigi Brisson, and Net Jacobsson.
Workhuman Completes Workday Certified Integration
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM. & DUBLIN, IRELAND – Workhuman, a Workday certified software partner, today, December 8, announced that it has recertified its Workday integration to continue providing customers with a seamless experience that connects Workday HCM with the Workhuman Cloud.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Who’s pulling the strings?” – Amit Dua, SunTec Business Solutions; Aruna Bhalla, TSB and Paul Harrald, Curve in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
Banking, as a concept, has been fragmented, brought back together and is now being offered out to consumers via a new breed of super-apps. We asked TSB Bank, Curve, and SunTec Business Solutions who’s in control now as the industry moves towards a marketplace-based approach – banks, fintechs or Big Techs?
TechCrunch
In uncertain times, B2B sales teams must put value front and center
This decade is showing signs of becoming one of the most challenging landscapes to grow a business as pressure swells on sales teams to operate as the lifeblood of organizations. Often the tech industry’s unsung heroes, B2B sales teams and the revenue they drive are even more important in times of economic instability.
crowdfundinsider.com
Uplinq Raises $5.6 Million in Seed Funding, Aims to Improve SME Financial Intelligence, Bookkeeping
Uplinq has raised $5.6 million in seed funding in a funding round led by AZ-VC, the Arizona-focused venture capital fund. The round included a strategic investment from Live Oak Ventures. Additional investors include Merus Capital and Members of the Kuwaiti Royal Family. This current funding is in addition to a previously unannounced round of $1.6 million from additional seed investors.
For businesses with ESG goals, A.I. helps make the mission possible
What world do we want to create and how will A.I. get us all there?
