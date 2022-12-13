ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierre, SD

Fort Pierre issues Emergency Snow Route Notice; Vehicles must be off of emergency snow routes until further notice

By Jody Heemstra
 4 days ago
Basin Electric to buy power from North Bend Wind project wind farm in the Highmore-Pierre area

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet the monthly electricity needs of about 73,000 households. The project in central South Dakota is expected to begin operations late next year, with 71 wind turbines on about 47,000 acres outside Harrold, South Dakota, near the co-op’s service area. The power Basin will buy will help support its 131 member cooperatives across nine states.
HARROLD, SD
Gettysburg school opened as temporary shelter for those without power

Electrical power went out in Gettysburg area early Saturday morning (Dec. 17, 2022). Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Gettysburg Police Department have opened the Gettysburg High School as a shelter. If a ride is needed to the High School, call Mobridge Dispatch at 605-845-5020. Do NOT use 911.
GETTYSBURG, SD
Lower Brule Tribe, Lyman County agree on electing commission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota county and the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe have finalized an agreement that will give a tribal member a seat on the Lyman County Board of Commissioners. It will settle a lawsuit over the county’s election system that had prevented tribal members from winning a seat on the board. The tribe and county finalized an agreement Thursday (Dec. 15, 2022) for one of the commissioners, Brian Kraus, to resign from the five-member board so that the board could appoint a member of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe. It will mark the first time a member of the tribe will hold a seat on the board that oversees the county.
LYMAN COUNTY, SD
Pierre Basketball Games For Friday Postponed

PIERRE – Pierre’s Friday basketball games with Sturgis, with the boys scheduled to be on the road and the girls at home, have been postponed. They have been rescheduled for Saturday, December 31, with times to be determined. Both teams are scheduled to play Spearfish on Saturday. The...
PIERRE, SD
BankWest named Apex Award winner for superior employee training

For the third year in a row, BankWest, based in Pierre, was named an APEX award winner for the company’s excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs. Training Magazine, a business publication for Learning and Development professionals, recently announced the winners of the Training APEX Awards. “The passion for...
PIERRE, SD

