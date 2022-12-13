Letter: Musk's purchase of Twitter a victory for free speech

I am beginning to really like Elon Musk after his purchase of Twitter, especially since the left is terrified of him and his intention to assure free speech on that platform as guaranteed by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

They are extremely uneasy about this because they no longer have control as to what is allowed on this site — and if there is one thing leftists crave, it is control over the populace and what they want them to know.

Those folks can’t stomach the thought that people will be exposed to content that runs counter to their propaganda or reveals their lies, and so they have started a campaign to discredit Musk in a number of ways. However, I don’t believe he will be an easy target for them because he is much smarter than they are and I don’t think they can intimidate him.

There is a large school of thought which contends that if Twitter and other social media sites such as Facebook had not suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story, we might have a different president today.

That suppression is the part of the conspiracy theory about the 2020 presidential election being manipulated and interfered with by the left that actually has a verifiable ring of truth to it, and one poll indicated that at least 16 percent of Biden voters would have voted differently had they known the truth about Hunter’s laptop.

And if that is true and they had been privy to this revelation, we would be addressing Trump as Mr. President.

Musk is not only the richest man in the world and very smart, but I believe he is an honorable and principled man. He is in the process of releasing Twitter’s records about pressure from the left to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story after it was first reported by the New York Post, and apparently there is a lot of it.

The left and their cohorts in social media have to face the fact that these platforms are promulgated as public forums and so they must be fair and objective in allowing the content that is posted on them. They cannot be utilized any longer as indoctrination sites by simply employing a horde of liberal millennials to censor any posted content they don’t agree with.

That violates the very essence of the First Amendment and puts these platforms in the same category as a lot of today’s media such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and MSNBC as nothing more or less than lap dogs for the left.

Paul Duffy

Rocky Mount