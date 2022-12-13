ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount Telegram

Letter: Musk's purchase of Twitter a victory for free speech

Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

I am beginning to really like Elon Musk after his purchase of Twitter, especially since the left is terrified of him and his intention to assure free speech on that platform as guaranteed by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

They are extremely uneasy about this because they no longer have control as to what is allowed on this site — and if there is one thing leftists crave, it is control over the populace and what they want them to know.

Those folks can’t stomach the thought that people will be exposed to content that runs counter to their propaganda or reveals their lies, and so they have started a campaign to discredit Musk in a number of ways. However, I don’t believe he will be an easy target for them because he is much smarter than they are and I don’t think they can intimidate him.

There is a large school of thought which contends that if Twitter and other social media sites such as Facebook had not suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story, we might have a different president today.

That suppression is the part of the conspiracy theory about the 2020 presidential election being manipulated and interfered with by the left that actually has a verifiable ring of truth to it, and one poll indicated that at least 16 percent of Biden voters would have voted differently had they known the truth about Hunter’s laptop.

And if that is true and they had been privy to this revelation, we would be addressing Trump as Mr. President.

Musk is not only the richest man in the world and very smart, but I believe he is an honorable and principled man. He is in the process of releasing Twitter’s records about pressure from the left to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story after it was first reported by the New York Post, and apparently there is a lot of it.

The left and their cohorts in social media have to face the fact that these platforms are promulgated as public forums and so they must be fair and objective in allowing the content that is posted on them. They cannot be utilized any longer as indoctrination sites by simply employing a horde of liberal millennials to censor any posted content they don’t agree with.

That violates the very essence of the First Amendment and puts these platforms in the same category as a lot of today’s media such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and MSNBC as nothing more or less than lap dogs for the left.

Paul Duffy

Rocky Mount

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Mark Meadows’ 2,300 Juicy Election Texts Revealed

The investigative reporter sifting through the unbelievable treasure trove of texts that the Jan. 6 committee obtained from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ phone has detailed what he found inside the 2,319 messages.“There’s just a ton of different people in there,” Hunter Walker, reporter for Talking Points Memo, told host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of political podcast, The New Abnormal.“Probably the biggest individual group is members of Congress. They’re around 20 percent of the messages total. But we also see Republican activists, local politicians, Republican party officials, and then just people I would call associates,...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Editorial: Strike aversion step in right direction for Biden

A looming national rail strike was narrowly averted, after the Senate voted 80-15 to impose a bargaining agreement on intransigent unions. Brokered by the Biden administration, the deal includes an extra paid day off, along with a 24% pay raise through 2024. Eight of the 12 rail unions ratified it, but four voted it down. After President Biden called on Congress to impose the agreement, the House voted to do so. But progressives also insisted on passing a second measure to rewrite the deal and...
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions.  Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
Salon

Ex-NFL cheerleaders “humiliated” by Republicans’ “reckless dissemination” of salacious pics: lawyers

Washington cheerleaders dance during a stoppage in play during a preseason game at FedExField on August 27, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Attorneys representing over three dozen former Washington Commanders employees sent a letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform requesting the immediate end of the distribution of images of former cheerleaders as part of an internal memo.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Voices: If you can’t stand Meghan and Harry, it’s because their truth hurts

The reaction of many, especially certain sections of the press, to Netflix’s Harry and Meghan documentary, shows us something about Britain. It shows us that Britain is a nation still struggling with its imperial and colonial past, and its response to racism. Meghan Markle’s presence in the royal family made her yet another victim of Britain’s refusal to change.Yes, Meghan is an experienced actor, and Harry has lived his entire life in the spotlight. They both know how to perform. However, it would take a stone-hearted person to attribute everything they said and claimed to attention seeking or misplaced...
TheDailyBeast

Ron DeSantis Paved the Way for Trump’s NFT Money Grab

If he were not Donald Trump, you could almost feel sorry for him.His “big announcement” on Thursday that he is selling virtual trading cards of himself as a fantasy superhero was ridiculous enough—but it turns pathetic when compared to Gov. Ron DeSanits’ sale seven months ago of actual trading cards of himself as a bona fide college baseball star.The half-dozen Trump images now on sale are so bizarre that they can be taken as a parody of a narcissistic loser’s imaginings. The cost is $99, for which the buyer only receives a digital assurance that this “perfect gift for Christmas”...
FLORIDA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Robert B. Reich: People must be informed of democracy threats

Sometimes I feel like screaming at the mainstream media for failing to alert people to crucial (although complicated) issues affecting our democracy coming from different parts of government simultaneously. Case in point: Moore v. Harper, argued Dec. 7 before the Supreme Court, and the Electoral Reform Act, which must be enacted before the end of this Congress because Republicans won’t touch it once they control the House. The two are...
ARIZONA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Star Parker: Why did Blacks vote for Warnock?

There are plenty of post-mortems about Raphael Warnock’s defeat of Republican candidate Herschel Walker in the runoff for the Senate seat in Georgia. Yes, in the same state, Republican Brian Kemp won a decisive victory in the race for governor. And, yes, to be kind, Walker was not a great flagbearer to draw voters, particularly Black voters, to the Republican Party. ...
GEORGIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rob Schofield: Folwell putting politics ahead of our future

Can morality play a role in capitalism? Should it? Human society has, of course, wrestled with this dilemma for centuries. For some market fundamentalists on the ideological right, all morality — at least when it comes to the roles of investors and consumers — is to be found in profits and bargains. Yes, that computer...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy