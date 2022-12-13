QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities said at least one person was killed and 20 others, including women and children, were wounded when Afghan Taliban forces fired mortars on Thursday toward civilians near the southwestern Chaman border crossing, reflecting increasing tension between the neighboring nations. The latest violence follows a series of deadly incidents and attacks that have strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers in recent months. It was not immediately clear what preceded the fire near Chaman, a key trade route between the two sides. The attack came days after seven Pakistani civilians and an Afghan Taliban fighterwere killed in another cross-border shelling by Taliban forces. No military spokesman was immediately available for comment. Local security officials in Chaman blamed the Afghan Taliban for initiating the fire, saying they targeted Pakistani soldiers who were repairing a portion of the damaged border fence. Residents said late Thursday that they were still hearing intermittent exchanges of fire near the Chaman crossing, known as Friendship Gate.

22 HOURS AGO