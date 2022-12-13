ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter explodes after Rishabh Pant scripts two huge two records

India batter Rishabh Pant’s love for Test cricket is no secret. The 25-year-old cricketer has been outstanding in the sport’s longest format and averages well over 43 with hundreds to his name in England, South Africa, and Australia, making him the first Indian wicketkeeper batter to do so. Though Rishabh Pant has been at the receiving end of criticism from all quarters for his poor returns in white-ball cricket, especially in T20Is, he’s a different player altogether in Tests. The Uttarakhand-born player is known for his explosive batting and once again looked at his best on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram.
Pakistan to approach UN after blaming India for bombing

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan will take a dossier to the United Nations alleging its neighbour India has backed incidents of terrorism, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, a day after Islamabad said India was behind a high-profile bombing.
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'

The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy

Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...
International Safety Accord Expands to Pakistan

After years of pleading and petitioning, Pakistan’s garment workers are getting an Accord of their own. The deal will fall under the auspices of the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Garment Industry, the successor to the Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh that emerged from the rubble of the Rana Plaza collapse in 2013. Modeled after the Bangladesh agreement, Pakistan’s version shares its tentpole features, including a legally binding mechanism that mandates time-bound remediation plans once fire, electrical, structural and boiler hazards are uncovered. Moreover, it could hold half of the International Accord’s 187 brand signatories that...
Mumbai slums covered up with sheets amid G20 event: ‘They don’t want to show our homes to foreigners’

India is reportedly attempting to cover up slum areas in the financial capital of Mumbai so the city’s glaring economic inequalities can be hidden amid a three-day international meeting taking place there this week.The country is chairing the Group of 20 (G20) leading economies this year and its Development Working Group began a three-day meeting on 13 December that will conclude on 16 December, with many international delegates attending the event.The grouping has a rolling presidency with a different member state in charge of the group’s agenda and priorities each year and Mumbai, a vast coastal metropolis known for...
Pakistan Accuses India of Being Behind 2021 Bombing Outside Militant Home

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's interior minister accused India on Tuesday of being behind a bombing in 2021 near the house of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of a militant Islamist group blamed for a deadly 2008 attack in Mumbai. A suicide bomber rammed a car into a police checkpoint just outside Saeed's...
Indian army: Indian, Chinese troops clash at disputed border

Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along a disputed border in India’s eastern Arunachal Pradesh state, resulting in minor injuries on both sides, the Indian army said Monday.A statement from the Indian army said troops from both sides “immediately disengaged” after the clash on Friday along the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. There was no immediate comment from the Chinese side.In June 2020, a clash in the Karakoram mountains in the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region set off tensions between India and China after soldiers fought with stones, fists and clubs. At least 20 Indian and...
India vice-captain’s decision leaves legendary cricketer in ‘shock’

The appointment of veteran Cheteshwar Pujara as Team India vice-captain has been met with shock in the cricket-crazy country with both fans and former cricketers showing their dismay at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision. The latest to criticize the Indian cricket board’s move is none other than Mohammad Kaif, the hero of the national team’s NatWest Trophy triumph two decades ago.
Pakistan: Afghan Taliban shell border town, killing civilian

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities said at least one person was killed and 20 others, including women and children, were wounded when Afghan Taliban forces fired mortars on Thursday toward civilians near the southwestern Chaman border crossing, reflecting increasing tension between the neighboring nations. The latest violence follows a series of deadly incidents and attacks that have strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers in recent months. It was not immediately clear what preceded the fire near Chaman, a key trade route between the two sides. The attack came days after seven Pakistani civilians and an Afghan Taliban fighterwere killed in another cross-border shelling by Taliban forces. No military spokesman was immediately available for comment. Local security officials in Chaman blamed the Afghan Taliban for initiating the fire, saying they targeted Pakistani soldiers who were repairing a portion of the damaged border fence. Residents said late Thursday that they were still hearing intermittent exchanges of fire near the Chaman crossing, known as Friendship Gate.
