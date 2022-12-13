Read full article on original website
Pakistan PM’s son returns from exile to face graft charges
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A son of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif returned home Sunday after four years in London to face corruption charges that were filed against him in 2020. Suleman Shahbaz reached Islamabad early Sunday and then took a flight to his hometown of Lahore after meeting with...
Twitter explodes after Rishabh Pant scripts two huge two records
India batter Rishabh Pant’s love for Test cricket is no secret. The 25-year-old cricketer has been outstanding in the sport’s longest format and averages well over 43 with hundreds to his name in England, South Africa, and Australia, making him the first Indian wicketkeeper batter to do so. Though Rishabh Pant has been at the receiving end of criticism from all quarters for his poor returns in white-ball cricket, especially in T20Is, he’s a different player altogether in Tests. The Uttarakhand-born player is known for his explosive batting and once again looked at his best on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram.
Pakistan to approach UN after blaming India for bombing
ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan will take a dossier to the United Nations alleging its neighbour India has backed incidents of terrorism, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, a day after Islamabad said India was behind a high-profile bombing.
Cricket-Pujara, Iyer rescue India after top order collapse against Bangladesh
Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer combined in a 149-run stand for the fifth wicket to help the tourists overcome a top order wobble and reach 278-6 against Bangladesh on the opening day of the first test in Chittagong on Tuesday.
‘Stateless’ Shamima Begum would face death in Bangladesh, court hears
Lawyer says home secretary failed to consider ‘serious consequences’ of removing 23-year-old’s citizenship
The flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save American passengers
It was on 5 September 1986 when a passenger airplane called Pan Am Flight 73 was flying from India to the USA. The airplane contained 380 passengers and 13 crew members. The flight had 2 layovers, one in Pakistan and the other in Germany.
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
torquenews.com
Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy
Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...
Morocco airline cancels World Cup fans flights, citing Qatar restrictions
RABAT (Reuters) -Morocco’s national airline said it was cancelling all flights it had scheduled for Wednesday to carry fans to Doha for the World Cup semi-final, citing what it said was a decision by Qatari authorities.
Counterstrikes and controversy: Japan's defence overhaul
Japan has laid out plans to expand its defence capabilities drastically over five years. Although defence spending has risen every year for decades, the total has long hovered at around one percent of GDP, below the NATO standard of two percent.
International Safety Accord Expands to Pakistan
After years of pleading and petitioning, Pakistan’s garment workers are getting an Accord of their own. The deal will fall under the auspices of the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Garment Industry, the successor to the Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh that emerged from the rubble of the Rana Plaza collapse in 2013. Modeled after the Bangladesh agreement, Pakistan’s version shares its tentpole features, including a legally binding mechanism that mandates time-bound remediation plans once fire, electrical, structural and boiler hazards are uncovered. Moreover, it could hold half of the International Accord’s 187 brand signatories that...
Mumbai slums covered up with sheets amid G20 event: ‘They don’t want to show our homes to foreigners’
India is reportedly attempting to cover up slum areas in the financial capital of Mumbai so the city’s glaring economic inequalities can be hidden amid a three-day international meeting taking place there this week.The country is chairing the Group of 20 (G20) leading economies this year and its Development Working Group began a three-day meeting on 13 December that will conclude on 16 December, with many international delegates attending the event.The grouping has a rolling presidency with a different member state in charge of the group’s agenda and priorities each year and Mumbai, a vast coastal metropolis known for...
US News and World Report
Pakistan Accuses India of Being Behind 2021 Bombing Outside Militant Home
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's interior minister accused India on Tuesday of being behind a bombing in 2021 near the house of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of a militant Islamist group blamed for a deadly 2008 attack in Mumbai. A suicide bomber rammed a car into a police checkpoint just outside Saeed's...
Indian army: Indian, Chinese troops clash at disputed border
Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along a disputed border in India’s eastern Arunachal Pradesh state, resulting in minor injuries on both sides, the Indian army said Monday.A statement from the Indian army said troops from both sides “immediately disengaged” after the clash on Friday along the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. There was no immediate comment from the Chinese side.In June 2020, a clash in the Karakoram mountains in the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region set off tensions between India and China after soldiers fought with stones, fists and clubs. At least 20 Indian and...
India vice-captain’s decision leaves legendary cricketer in ‘shock’
The appointment of veteran Cheteshwar Pujara as Team India vice-captain has been met with shock in the cricket-crazy country with both fans and former cricketers showing their dismay at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision. The latest to criticize the Indian cricket board’s move is none other than Mohammad Kaif, the hero of the national team’s NatWest Trophy triumph two decades ago.
Pakistan: Afghan Taliban shell border town, killing civilian
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities said at least one person was killed and 20 others, including women and children, were wounded when Afghan Taliban forces fired mortars on Thursday toward civilians near the southwestern Chaman border crossing, reflecting increasing tension between the neighboring nations. The latest violence follows a series of deadly incidents and attacks that have strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers in recent months. It was not immediately clear what preceded the fire near Chaman, a key trade route between the two sides. The attack came days after seven Pakistani civilians and an Afghan Taliban fighterwere killed in another cross-border shelling by Taliban forces. No military spokesman was immediately available for comment. Local security officials in Chaman blamed the Afghan Taliban for initiating the fire, saying they targeted Pakistani soldiers who were repairing a portion of the damaged border fence. Residents said late Thursday that they were still hearing intermittent exchanges of fire near the Chaman crossing, known as Friendship Gate.
Soccer-FIFA to re-think 2026 format as they face spoiling winning recipe
DOHA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Having just delivered the most exciting group stage ever seen at a World Cup, with a tried and tested format that keeps hundreds of millions of fans enthralled, FIFA now faces the prospect of ripping it all up.
What Will Happen to Qatar’s Stadiums After the World Cup?
The largest stadium by capacity in Connecticut is the Yale Bowl in New Haven. It holds a little over 60,000 spectators, but is a pretty bare-bones venue, considering it was built way back in 1914. It looks exactly like the Rose Bowl, and actually inspired Pasadena’s iconic arena. Why...
