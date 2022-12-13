Read full article on original website
Matthew Tkachuk gets final status update for Panthers vs. Penguins
The Florida Panthers have been hit with an apparent illness outbreak recently. After Carter Verhaeghe was a late scratch for Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, it seems that star center Matthew Tkachuk is the latest player to come down sick. Tkachuk was feeling under the weather on Thursday, putting his status for the […] The post Matthew Tkachuk gets final status update for Panthers vs. Penguins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlain for scoring record only Michael Jordan ever beat
The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t exactly have a night to remember on Tuesday as they lost what looked like an upset in hand against the Boston Celtics. LeBron James can at least revel in the fact that he garnered another piece of NBA history as a consolation prize. With...
LeBron James visits Anthony Davis on Revis Island at football practice
The Los Angeles Lakers have endured a difficult season thus far, as they sit in last place in the NBA’s Pacific Division with an 11-16 record. However, that does not mean that stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis and their teammates can’t have some fun. Lakers practice looking a lil DIFFERENT today 😳 (via @jovanhaye) […] The post LeBron James visits Anthony Davis on Revis Island at football practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons drops truth bomb on Jacque Vaughn’s impact on Nets
At this point, there’s no denying that the Brooklyn Nets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They have won eight out of their last 10 games and they’re rapidly rising in the East. You also cannot question the impact head coach Jacque Vaughn has had on this team since he took over the helm.
RUMOR: Patrick Beverley’s preferred landing spot amid Lakers trade rumblings
Patrick Beverley hasn’t exactly made as significant an impact as he or the Los Angeles Lakers had hoped for when they brought him in this past summer. So much so, that the 34-year-old veteran has emerged as a trade chip for the Lakers as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of what they’re hoping […] The post RUMOR: Patrick Beverley’s preferred landing spot amid Lakers trade rumblings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
