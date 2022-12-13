(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra says the renewable fuel recommendations from the Biden Administration are a combination of positives and negatives. Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, supports the E-P-A's recommended ethanol production mandate that will increase the requirement in 2024 and 2025. Feenstra says one downside of the E-P-A's plan is the agency is recommending the production goal for soybean-based biodiesel remain the same for the next three years. The E-P-A is also proposing a new program for electric vehicle manufacturers. It basically would create renewable fuel credits for the electricity used to make E-Vs. Feenstra calls that idea completely ridiculous. There are 20 ethanol plants and four biodiesel plants in the new fourth congressional district which Feenstra will start representing in the new year.

IOWA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO