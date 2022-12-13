FTX Spent $256 Million on Bahamas Real Estate — Now the Island's Government Wants It Back

Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried says a $16 million Bahamian house in his parents' name was actually meant to be for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried says a Bahamian house in his parents' name was meant to be for FTX staff. "It was not intended to be their long-term property," he said. "It was intended to be the company's property." Reuters had reported that the $16.4-million house listed Bankman-Fried's parents as signatories. Sam Bankman-Fried...
Business Insider
Sam Bankman-Fried spent a fortune. Now, lawyers say 'the emperor had no clothes.' Here's where the money went.
Sam Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg in April that years down the road, he'd subsist on $100,000 a year — that's it. He'd keep a small percentage of the billions he had generated from his cryptocurrency empire and donate the rest. Bankman-Fried billed himself as an effective altruist, a person who...
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Spent $2,500 On Food — A Day — in The Bahamas. He Also Owned $40 Million Penthouse.
Crypto exchange FTX and its affiliated ventures went up in flames this month, but Bankman-Fried was reportedly living lavishly in the Bahamas right before it all went down.
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
coingeek.com
Caroline Ellison is about to flip on Sam Bankman-Fried
“There’s no honour among thieves” is maybe an over-used adage, but if it is, that’s only because it holds so true—and the FTX scandal is proving to be no exception. Caroline Ellison, the 28-year-old ex-CEO of Alameda Research and Sam Bankman-Fried’s supposed romantic partner, was spotted in New York City a few days ago at a coffee house just blocks away from FBI offices.
FTX owes more than $55,000 to Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville beach resort in the Bahamas, bankruptcy filings show
Margaritaville, named after Jimmy Buffett's 1977 hit song, is Alameda's fourth-largest creditor in the bankruptcy case surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried.
crowdfundinsider.com
FTX Resumes Payments of Employees, Meanwhile Sam Bankman-Fried Keeps Telling People He is Still Looking for a Bailout
According to bankruptcy managers, FTX and most of its subsidiaries are resuming ordinary course payments of salary and benefits to employees worldwide as well as payments to certain non-US contractors and service providers. New FTX CEO John J. Ray III said:. “With the Court’s approval of our First Day motions...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Executive: Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Will Go Down in History as a Fraud Larger than Bernie Madoff
The failure of FTX and the allegations of fraud pointed at founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried continue to garner much coverage in both traditional media as well as more modern digital news providers. The speed of the collapse, and the amount of funds involved in the company, should drive interest for many months. Part of the story is whether or not Bankman-Fried was pursuing a fraudulent scam for many months or was the debacle simply due to profound incompetence – a theory Bankman-Fried has been supporting. Sometimes the line between the two can be very gray.
NBC Miami
CoinDesk
Be Patient: Sam Bankman-Fried Could Go to Prison for a Very, Very Long Time
It has now been more than a month since the CoinDesk report that unraveled Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange, what could be one of the largest and most egregious criminal frauds in human history. But we’re still getting a steady stream of horrifying revelations, like desiccated victims being excavated from a serial killer’s basement on live TV. On the brighter side, we also have some fresh insight into the severe consequences Bankman-Fried and his co-conspirators are likely to face.
NBC Miami
US News and World Report
Co-Founder of NFT Platform Blockparty Charged With Fraud
(Reuters) - The former chief technology officer of Blockparty was arrested on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors alleged he stole more than $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency from the company, which operates a marketplace for non-fungible tokens. Rikesh Thapa, 28, of San Diego, California, co-founded the company in 2017 and...
BBC
