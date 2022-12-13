ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FanSided

NBA insider: Lakers looking at a blockbuster trade without Myles Turner

The Los Angeles Lakers are exploring all sorts of trade options and a new, multi-player blockbuster rumor has emerged as a possibility. Since early in the offseason we had heard the idea of the Los Angeles Lakers trading Russell Westbrook and their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. It hasn’t happened yet, for a variety of reasons, and at this point, it seems unlikely that either side would agree to it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VikingsTerritory

Cardinals Steal Veteran Vikings QB

The Arizona Cardinals are as close to mathematical elimination from the postseason as a team can possibly be, but with Kyler Murray out for the remainder of the season, a contingency plan was evidently necessary. And that plan came from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, as Cardinals general manager Steve...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Why the Vikings Defense Is Problematic

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 177 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the 2022 Vikings defensive shortcomings. Particularly, Ed Donatell, defensive stats, and the outlook forward are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Have Weird Anniversary on Thursday

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t thoroughly defeated a team in three years as of this Thursday afternoon. The last time the franchise won a game by 17 or more points occurred on December 15th, 2019, when men like Stefon Diggs, Linval Joseph, and Xavier Rhodes were still on the team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

FanSided

