Santa Barbara County, CA

SB County Fire receives two wildfire safety grants

By KSBY Staff
 3 days ago
Santa Barbara County Fire received $4 million in grants that will go towards reducing the risk of wildfires in the county.

County fire officials say 2 multi-million-dollar grants from Cal Fire will increase their capabilities of promoting wildfire education and safety.

One of the grants will help remove vegetation susceptible to wildfire from the property of county residents.

The second grant will go toward the use of sheep and goats to reduce 2,000 acres of wildfire fuels.

