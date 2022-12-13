Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenAkron, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Elyria police find 2 teen males in street with gunshot wounds
ELYRIA, Ohio — Police are investigating after two teen males were found lying in a street with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the intersection of Infirmary Road and 16th Street at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. The two males, ages 18 and 19, both were taken to University Hospital Elyria Medical Center. The teens remained in the hospital Thursday, police say.
cleveland19.com
Elyria police ask for information on double shooting
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man are recovering in a local hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon. Elyria police said both victims were found laying in the intersection of Infirmary Road and 16th Street around 4 p.m. They have been identified as Marius Aiden...
cleveland19.com
Teens rob Family Dollar, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said two teenagers robbed a Family Dollar on the city’s East side earlier this month. According to Cleveland police, the teenagers walked to the store at 12915 Buckeye Rd. The teenager in the shiny coat was armed with a gun, said police. After the...
cleveland19.com
Man in critical condition after being stabbed by his brother, Canton police say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are looking for the man who is accused of stabbing his brother and then dropping him off at a hospital. According to Canton police, Derek Edwards, 46, attacked Erek Bichsel, 42, Wednesday evening. Edwards then allegedly drove Edwards to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital...
cleveland19.com
19-year-old man charged in drive-by shooting that injured 2 Shaker Heights 14-year-old girls
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on Thursday charged a Cleveland man in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured two 14-year-old girls. The girls suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the Nov. 9 shooting, according to previous reports. Shaker Heights police said the victims, both Shaker Heights...
Woman fatally shoots daughter’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s St.Clair-Superior neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman killed her daughter’s boyfriend during a domestic dispute Monday in the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, according to police. Edwin Cook, 34, of Cleveland was fatally shot about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 74th Street, south of Korman Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Officers found Cook in the dining room of the home with a gunshot wound to his head.
cleveland19.com
2 men shot on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Blvd. Cleveland police said one victim was found outside and the second victim was found inside. Both victims were transported to MetroHealth...
Woman held hostage; couple helps police capture armed men in Akron
Police surrounded the home, but the suspects tried to leave while holding a gun to a woman’s head.
Armed drunk driver denies having ‘shaky eye syndrome;’ wanted woman with bad exhaust system arrested: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Mulberry Street. A Cleveland man, 36, was arrested for drunk driving at about 6 p.m. Dec. 5 on Mulberry. Police pulled over the man’s Chevrolet Cobalt because the registration sticker had expired in October. The man opened his car door, raised his hands and said, “Hi sir, I’m not armed, just so you know.”
cleveland19.com
Man critically injured in Akron stabbing, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital Monday evening after being critically injured in a stabbing. Akron police said officers were called out to the 600 block of E. Buchtel Ave. around 7:25 p.m. According to police, officers were initially given the wrong address,...
Cleveland police officer who brandished city-issued gun in Akron bar has resigned
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland police officer under fire for threatening to shoot up an Akron bar last year resigned the day before his pre-disciplinary hearing, recently released city documents show. Sean Bannerman, a patrol officer, was scheduled to discuss his case with police authorities on Sept. 2, but...
Female thief makes off with $2,000 worth of stolen Macy’s clothing: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Theft: Warrensville Center Road. At 1:05 p.m. Dec. 7, police were called to Macy’s, 2201 Warrensville Center Road, on a report of a theft in progress. The suspect, a short female wearing a black coat and black mask, left in a Chevrolet Tahoe before offices arrived. The woman stole clothing valued at $2,091.
Woman being jailed for theft suspects another prisoner of stealing her earrings: Solon Police Blotter
At 12:10 p.m. Dec. 5, as a Twinsburg woman, 45, was being booked into the Solon jail for theft, she reported that she was the victim of theft. The woman said she was turning over her property to a corrections officer and took off her earrings, placing them on a counter.
Man accused of killing Louisiana woman with assault rifle arrested in Akron: US Marshals
A man wanted for a Louisiana murder was arrested in Akron Wednesday afternoon.
Berea man faces criminal charges for leaving chicken bones in neighbor’s front yard
BEREA, Ohio – A Race Street woman called police at about 8:30 a.m. Dec. 6 and said she had found chicken bones in her front yard. The woman had made the same complaint Nov. 16. At the time, she told police that chicken bones had been scattered on her and her neighbor’s properties several times over the previous six to seven months.
Two people shot on Cleveland’s West Side on Wednesday, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police say two people were shot in the city’s Cuddell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The victims, both males, were struck in the 1300 block of West Boulevard at about 2 p.m., police said. One victim was shot in the leg and chest. The other suffered an injury to the abdomen.
Trumbull County indictments: December 15, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Family of Cleveland grandmother believed to be gunned down over drug money still pleading for justice 20 years later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been 20 years since a Cleveland community activist, mother, and grandmother was shot to death in her driveway. All these years later Frances Jones’ case is still cold. “No day has gone past where I don’t think about my mother,” said Patricia Taylor,...
Cleveland man pleads guilty to selling heroin, fentanyl that killed Willowick man
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man admitted Thursday to selling a mixture of drugs containing fentanyl to a Willowick man, who later died. Rubin Austin, 54, pleaded guilty in to eight federal charges, including selling heroin, fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue that killed Thomas Demarco, 30. The plea agreement...
Investigators say truck involved in Portage County, Braceville-area thefts
Investigators say the truck in the pictures has been spotted in two recent thefts in the northern part of Portage County, as well as in the Braceville area of Trumbull County.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 23