Lawrence, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence school district budget scenario would close 2 elementary schools, 1 middle school

The Lawrence school district is considering a possible scenario for its budget plan that would include closing two elementary schools and one middle school. During a meeting on Wednesday evening, the district’s Futures Planning Committee learned of the scenario — made with “administrative input” — which estimates savings between $7.15 million and $9.1 million.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Independence school board votes on 4-day school week

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Could the Independence School District be moving to a four-day school week? We will know soon, as the school board is set to vote on it Tuesday night. Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl said the driving force is to retain and attract staff, especially given recent teacher...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kttn.com

Kansas pharmacy agrees to pay $3 million for improperly dispensing meds

PharmScript of KS, LLC, a long-term care pharmacy in Lenexa, Kansas, has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by dispensing controlled substances to residents in nursing and long-term care facilities without valid prescriptions and that the company was wrongfully reimbursed by the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
LENEXA, KS
WIBW

Kansas veteran sentenced to prison for defrauding VA out of disability benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas veteran will spend three years in prison for defrauding the VA out of half a million dollars in disability benefits. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that Bruce Hay, 54, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran, has been sentenced to 37 months - 3.08 years - in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. He has also been ordered to pay more than $537,000 in restitution.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Two Johnson County airports move to higher FAA designations

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - An increase in flight operations prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to reclassify two Johnson County airport’s classifications. Under the new classifications, Johnson County Executive Airport changed classifications from a local airport to a regional airport and the New Century AirCenter switched from a regional airport to a national airport.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

