lawrencekstimes.com
Kennedy staff members share progress of Lawrence school district’s early childhood education services
Lawrence school board members heard a report Monday on how students, families and staff are benefiting from the current structure of the district’s early childhood education programs, as well as future goals for improvement. The Lawrence school district provides early childhood support for 3- and 4-year-olds with the goal...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school district budget scenario would close 2 elementary schools, 1 middle school
The Lawrence school district is considering a possible scenario for its budget plan that would include closing two elementary schools and one middle school. During a meeting on Wednesday evening, the district’s Futures Planning Committee learned of the scenario — made with “administrative input” — which estimates savings between $7.15 million and $9.1 million.
Olathe School District temporarily canceling some bus routes due to staffing shortage
Olathe Public Schools is temporarily cutting certain bus routes due to transportation staffing shortages.
KCTV 5
Independence school board votes on 4-day school week
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Could the Independence School District be moving to a four-day school week? We will know soon, as the school board is set to vote on it Tuesday night. Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl said the driving force is to retain and attract staff, especially given recent teacher...
kcur.org
Jackson County Republican wants to change Missouri Constitution to recognize same-sex marriages
With the right to same-sex marriage now protected by federal statute, a Jackson County Republican lawmaker believes it is time for Missouri to retire a portion of the state constitution that says the only valid marriages are “between a man and a woman.”. Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, for...
WIBW
Legislators pushing for KHP superintendent to move under jurisdiction of state AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of the Kansas Legislature less than a month away, some Republican lawmakers are proposing a plan to move the Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent to the state attorney general’s office, moving it from under the governor’s authority. State Sen. J.R. Claeys, R-Salina,...
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
$62 million economic impact, new jobs expected with arrival of company in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local magazine and print publications distributor is set to expand with a new incentive agreement in Shawnee County. The Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an incentive agreement on Wednesday to help OneSource Distributing LLC. The organization is looking to set up shop in Shawnee County. […]
KCTV 5
Kansas City ordinance outlines proposed slave reparations for Black residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A year and a half after Mayor Quinton Lucas pledged to establish a pilot program for reparations for Black Kansas City residents, a recently-filed ordinance outlines how the proposal would move forward. Ordinance # 220966, sponsored by Councilmember Melissa Robinson, states it is “expressing apologies...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence City Commission to consider suspending enforcement of rules on downtown liquor sales
Lawrence city commissioners on Tuesday will vote on a resolution that would allow some small downtown establishments to derive up to 90% of their sales from liquor for the next few years. It stems from a request from John Brown’s Underground designed to skirt a long-standing city rule that requires...
KCTV 5
City of Lawrence reverses decision to transition residents away from support site
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A support campsite for houseless individuals just north of downtown Lawrence will remain open through March. The City of Lawrence announced the decision on Wednesday evening, a reversal from a previous decision to transition residents to the city’s winter shelter. The city had sanctioned the...
kttn.com
Kansas pharmacy agrees to pay $3 million for improperly dispensing meds
PharmScript of KS, LLC, a long-term care pharmacy in Lenexa, Kansas, has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by dispensing controlled substances to residents in nursing and long-term care facilities without valid prescriptions and that the company was wrongfully reimbursed by the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
WIBW
Kansas veteran sentenced to prison for defrauding VA out of disability benefits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas veteran will spend three years in prison for defrauding the VA out of half a million dollars in disability benefits. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that Bruce Hay, 54, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran, has been sentenced to 37 months - 3.08 years - in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. He has also been ordered to pay more than $537,000 in restitution.
Kansas City-area mom says son almost died after peer pressured into taking ‘happy pill’
A Kansas City-area mother said a TikTok trend and peer pressure convinced her son to take "happy pills," nearly killing him.
KCTV 5
Two Johnson County airports move to higher FAA designations
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - An increase in flight operations prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to reclassify two Johnson County airport’s classifications. Under the new classifications, Johnson County Executive Airport changed classifications from a local airport to a regional airport and the New Century AirCenter switched from a regional airport to a national airport.
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County Commission to hear Treatment & Recovery Center update, consider $153K for peer-led detox program
The Douglas County Commission on Wednesday will hear an update on the county’s Treatment and Recovery Center, including a proposed phased opening plan. It will also consider providing additional funds for social detox services until the TRC is fully operational. Although no dates are specified in agenda materials, a...
Deputy Chief Stacey Graves hired as next Kansas City police chief
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners announced the hiring of Maj. Stacey Graves as the next Kansas City Police Department Chief.
kcur.org
Johnson County courts expand programs to help people get treatment instead of punishment
In a packed courtroom in Johnson County, Eddie Luster stood for his fellow veterans as they presented the United States flag. After two years of work, Wednesday was Luster's graduation day from veterans treatment court. Luster spent three years in the U.S. Army, served in the National Guard and deployed...
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
WIBW
Building demolition taking place to make room for eatery in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition has begun on a building in downtown Topeka to make room for a proposed new Mexican restaurant. Crews on Thursday afternoon were continuing their work to demolish a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The building formerly housed the Wrap City Grill before it closed...
