Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Hazardous-materials investigation underway at possible drug lab in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities Thursday were investigating a hazardous-materials incident in the Palmdale area involving a possible drug lab. Firefighters sent to the 36500 block of Palomino Court about 9 a.m. on a report of a structure fire found that there was smoke at the scene but no fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
Vehicle Crashes Through Wall, Lands in Yard of Apartment Complex
Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a wall and landed on the property of an apartment complex late Wednesday night, Dec. 14, in the unincorporated community of Rowland Heights. California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs Station officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to...
kvta.com
Fire Damages Santa Paula Home
(Photos courtesy VCFD PIO) Fire damaged what the Ventura County Fire Department described as the historic Stone House in Santa Paula Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at 7:40 AM in the 900 block of Cliff Drive. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the fire in a first...
vvng.com
Coroner identifies man found dead in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found dead in a Walmart parking lot in Hesperia Tuesday, and also released his cause of death. The body of 20-year-old Devan Deppisch, of Danville Vermont, was discovered around...
vvng.com
BREAKING: Remains found of 3 dead people, one confirmed to be of missing man
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities provided an update on the three people reportedly headed to Hesperia for a job offer that went missing in July after three bodies were found near near Kramer Junction. Police said on Friday, November 18, 2022, deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to...
Driver rescued after car plunges into water in Huntington Beach
Divers rescued a driver from a car that plunged into waters of the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve in Huntington Beach Wednesday morning. A 911 call reported the vehicle submerged in water at the reserve around 2 a.m. Stringer video showed life guards and paramedics responding to the scene to help rescue the driver. The unidentified […]
vvng.com
Body of second person found in crash near Hesperia Lake; Coroner IDs driver and passenger
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The body of a second person was recovered from a vehicle that was impaled against a tree following a crash near Hesperia Lake, Tuesday. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver and passenger of a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century as 24-year-old Pedro “Peter”Perez of Apple Valley, and 27-year-old Ruben Medina of Hesperia.
2urbangirls.com
Woman reported missing in South LA has been found
City News Service is a regional wire service covering Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties. Its reporting and editing staff cover public safety, courts, local government and general assignment stories.
foxla.com
Students at middle school in Riverside hospitalized after consuming edible marijuana
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Three students in Riverside were hospitalized after consuming marijuana, police said. Riverside Police officers responded to Loma Vista Middle School on Arlington Avenue Thursday morning after three students became sick. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. According to the school resource officer, the students...
1 Person Killed And 11 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In San Bernardino (San Bernardino, CA)
According to the San Bernardino Fire Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday night in San Bernardino. Officials confirmed that one person died and eleven others were injured in the accident.
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one rescued from Orange County flood control channel
ANAHEIM, Calif.- Firefighters in Orange County Monday warned people to remain clear of flood control channels during rain storms after one person was found dead and another was rescued. Anaheim firefighters located the body of a transient man in the channel in the 700 block of Loara Avenue at about...
12 people rescued from possible human smuggling boat in Huntington Beach
Authorities are investigating after 12 sickened people were rescued from a small boat in Huntington Beach on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the 12 people on board were undocumented individuals. The passengers appeared to be suffering from possible seasickness, but the exact details of their ailments remained unclear, said the Huntington […]
signalscv.com
Mother detained for suspected DUI with child in vehicle
A 28-year-old Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while her child was in the vehicle on Wednesday, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. Greengard said CHP officers were responding to a crash that occurred on State Route 126 near Commerce...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft
On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
Female resident awoken, threatened by home-invasion suspect in Rialto: Sheriff’s Department
A suspected burglar who broke into a home in Rialto and allegedly threatened a female resident Sunday night has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 19300 block of Easton Street around 2 a.m. Sunday. Deputies were sent to the home following a 911 call reporting a man broke in while the […]
Danny Trejo, LA County Sheriff Luna unveil campaign to warn against dangers of counterfeit drugs
Authorities unveiled a multi-agency campaign to warn people about the dangers of counterfeit pharmaceuticals.
Suspect arrested after body found floating in Long Beach Harbor
A suspect was arrested on Sunday in connection to the murder of a man whose decomposing body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach Harbor in 2021. The suspect, Adrian Chavez, 42, from Norwalk, was taken into custody for the murder of Christopher Cordova, 27, from South Gate. Chavez joins five other suspects […]
Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned
Authorities today identified a 61-year-old Santa Ana man who died in Thermal after the pickup truck he was driving overturned into a dirt shoulder. The Riverside County coroner's office identified the man as Lippel Romulo. A passenger, a 39-year-old Walnut woman, sustained moderate injuries in the one-vehicle wreck and was taken to the Desert The post Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned appeared first on KESQ.
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach
A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.
KTLA.com
Body found in Irvine believed to be elderly man reported missing in October
The body of a man found in a patch of brush Tuesday afternoon is believed to be that of a man who was reported missing in late October. Changyu Zhou, 84, was reported missing on Oct. 29 in the area of Jeffrey Road and Walnut Avenue. Zhou suffered from Alzheimer’s...
Comments / 7