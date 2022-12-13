Dec. 13—FAIRMONT — A 47-year-old Marion County woman was among a list released Monday of eight people who died from COVID-19 over the weekend. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, other deaths include a 61-year old woman from Monongalia County, a 75-year old man from Boone County, an 83-year old man from Wood County, a 91-year old woman from Putnam County, a 50-year old woman from Boone County, a 56-year old man from Fayette County, and an 81-year old man from Wyoming County.

