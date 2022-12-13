Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘People with dirty mouths’ prepare homeless Christmas partyDavid Heitz
RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connectionsHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Denver’s best bartenders share their vintage eggnog recipeBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly citiesSara B. HansenDenver, CO
See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseasonBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Police seize woman’s Camaro following street racing event
The Wheat Ridge Police Department seized a Chevy Camaro on Monday after a street racing event earlier this year.
Woman shot in road rage incident in Wheat Ridge
Police say an older woman was seriously hurt after someone shot her during a road rage incident.
Officer-involved shooting reported in Weld County
An officer-involved shooting has reportedly occurred along Interstate 76 in Colorado's Weld County.
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
KDVR.com
The most common targets for catalytic converter theft
Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community. Carly Moore reports. The most common targets for catalytic converter theft. Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder...
Denver deputy arrested on assault, domestic violence
A Denver sheriff's deputy has been arrested and accused of domestic violence.
Suspect died by suicide after I-76 chase, police say
A shooting suspect who died Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 76 suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to new information released Thursday.
KDVR.com
1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire
One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. 1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire. One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada apartment …. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada...
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
Police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the West Highland neighborhood.
Denver sheriff's deputy placed on leave following domestic violence arrest
A Denver sheriff's deputy was placed on leave after he was arrested for third-degree assault and domestic violence Tuesday night.
KDVR.com
Video released in man's beating during traffic stop
Dalvin Gadson was pulled over, and police eventually beat him, in a case that's now getting an internal affairs review and a possible lawsuit. Talya Cunningham reports. Video released in man’s beating during traffic stop. Dalvin Gadson was pulled over, and police eventually beat him, in a case that's...
KDVR.com
Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo
A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo. A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Investigation underway...
KKTV
Teen found safe following statewide alert
DENVER (KKTV) - UPDATE: At 6:30 p.m. the CBI reported Sabella Tadesse was found and is safe. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for a missing teen on Wednesday. At about 12:45 p.m. the state agency shared a missing poster for 15-year-old Sabella Tadesse. According to the...
Denver police search for suspect driver in deadly hit & run that killed cyclist
Police in Denver are searching for the suspect driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist dead. Investigators said the bicyclist was struck at the intersection of West 38th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard on Dec. 9.The cyclist was crossing 38th in the crosswalk when struck. Police have released surveillance photos of two vehicles of interest that were in the area at the time of the collision. Investigators said the driver left the scene and headed north on Sheridan Boulevard. They believe the suspect vehicle could have damage on the driver's side. Police also provided an image of a clearer photo of one of the vehicles of interest.
YAHOO!
Suspect in series of Louisville and Jefferson County burglaries arrested
Dec. 15—Louisville police announced Wednesday morning that a man suspected of a series of burglaries was arrested. Titus Emilyon, 38, was arrested on charges of four counts of second-degree burglary, one count of felony criminal mischief with damages between $5,000 and $20,000 and one count of theft between $1,000 and $2,000.
63-year-old man dies weeks after being shot in Denver
DENVER — A man who was shot late last month in Denver died from his injuries on Tuesday and now police are seeking tips about his death. Denver officers responded to the 1500 block of North Uinta Street just north of East Colfax Avenue for a report of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Aurora man wanted for deadly shooting in Lakewood
Lakewood police are searching for an Aurora man wanted for first-degree murder following a deadly shooting last week.
Suspect in Centennial murder arrested in Florida
A suspect in the murder of a woman found in a Centennial hotel room in early December was arrested in Florida, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department. Police arrested Alexander James Morgan, 28, as a person of interest in the murder of Amanda Nicole Emberson, 33, at a hotel in Centennial, according to a news release.
Family of Denver murder victim furious about killer's impending release
DENVER — For the past 29 years, the Christmas season has been extremely difficult for Carol Cossio and her son, George. Earlier this week, it became even more difficult. "It feels like we're being victimized all over again," George Cossio said. On Dec. 2, 1993, George's sister, Yvonne, was...
Where to get a free gun lock in Denver this weekend
When gun owners leave their weapons unsecured, they can end up in the wrong hands.
Comments / 0