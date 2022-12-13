ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newman Lake, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Man charged with killing woman in road rage shooting was defending family, attorneys say in opening statements of trial

Dec. 14—Attorneys made their case to a jury on Tuesday in the case of a road rage shooting that resulted in the death of a woman in May 2021. A jury was selected on Monday. Richard S. Hough, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Erika Kienas, 33. The man and woman confronted each other at the intersection of Francis Avenue and Addison Street, according to court documents.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Couple arrested after police find daughter’s body in U-Haul trailer

MITCHELL, S.D. — A couple was arrested after allegedly traveling from Washington state to South Dakota with the body of an 8-year-old in a trailer. Aleksander Kurmoyarov and his girlfriend, Mandie Miller, were arrested after police said they contacted the Davison County coroner to alert them that they were traveling with their daughter’s body, the Mitchell Police Department said in a news release.
MITCHELL, SD
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Second suspect in downtown Spokane robberies arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested a second suspect related to two downtown Spokane robberies that happened a week ago. Officers arrested a 17-year-old on Tuesday. He was arrested for first-degree robbery. Tuesday’s arrest comes from an ongoing investigation of two armed robberies that happened last week. Police arrested a suspect on December 8 and was booked for robbery...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Power outage in downtown Spokane may have been result of crime, police say

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a power outage that impacted downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning, sharing it may have been the result of criminal behavior. According to a spokesperson with Avista, the utility learned late Tuesday night someone had gained access to their substation. Avista...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two people hit by a car on Thor and Euclid

  SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says two people were hit by a car on North Thor Street and East Euclid Avenue. Currently, the scene is clear. Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says they cannot release any information about the victims at this time. The Spokane Police Department says they will prove additional information as soon as they can....
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

2 adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, make appearances in court

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Two adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, have appearances in federal magistrate court for status hearings on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Donnae Barlow and Naomi Bistline face charges of kidnapping, obstruction, and tampering with or destroying evidence in an official investigation after eight child wives of Bateman were found in Spokane, fleeing investigators.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
koze.com

Spokane Woman Arrested Following Crash

GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Salvation Army needs bell-ringers, week after one was attacked

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Salvation Army relies on red kettles and bell ringers to bring in donations. But on top of a worker shortage, one bell-ringer was attacked and stolen from Thursday, making the position even harder to fill. “One of our bellringers, he went to use the restroom...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy