YAHOO!
Man charged with killing woman in road rage shooting was defending family, attorneys say in opening statements of trial
Dec. 14—Attorneys made their case to a jury on Tuesday in the case of a road rage shooting that resulted in the death of a woman in May 2021. A jury was selected on Monday. Richard S. Hough, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Erika Kienas, 33. The man and woman confronted each other at the intersection of Francis Avenue and Addison Street, according to court documents.
Boyfriend of woman killed in 2021 road rage incident gives testimony in court
SPOKANE, Wash. — The boyfriend of the woman who was shot and killed in a North Spokane Road rage incident gave his testimony in court Wednesday. Spokane police arrested Richard Hough back in May 2021 for second-degree murder. His trial started this week. Hough claims he shot 33-year-old Erika...
YAHOO!
Woman accused of seriously injuring teen after striking him with car, leaving scene in north Spokane
Dec. 16—A citizen tip led to the arrest of a 28-year-old woman who police allege seriously injured a teenager after she struck him with a vehicle Sunday morning near the Shadle Park library on her drive home from a downtown Spokane bar. Lov'Anna C. Big Beaver was arrested Monday...
Couple arrested after police find daughter’s body in U-Haul trailer
MITCHELL, S.D. — A couple was arrested after allegedly traveling from Washington state to South Dakota with the body of an 8-year-old in a trailer. Aleksander Kurmoyarov and his girlfriend, Mandie Miller, were arrested after police said they contacted the Davison County coroner to alert them that they were traveling with their daughter’s body, the Mitchell Police Department said in a news release.
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
Second suspect in downtown Spokane robberies arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested a second suspect related to two downtown Spokane robberies that happened a week ago. Officers arrested a 17-year-old on Tuesday. He was arrested for first-degree robbery. Tuesday’s arrest comes from an ongoing investigation of two armed robberies that happened last week. Police arrested a suspect on December 8 and was booked for robbery...
YAHOO!
Court docs: 15-year-old arrested in connection to downtown armed robberies, assault at South Hill Rite Aid
Dec. 13—Two armed robberies in downtown Spokane last week could be connected to a series of recent liquor thefts by a group of teens at a South Hill store, one of which became violent, according to a search warrant. Spokane Police Department's SWAT team and violent crimes task force...
KHQ Right Now
Police investigate couple who travelled from Airway Heights to South Dakota with dead daughter
MITCHELL, S.D. - Police in Airway Heights are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl in September, after her parents were detained in Mitchell, South Dakota. The girl's adoptive mother, 33-year-old Mandie Miller, and Miller's boyfriend, 28-year-old Aleksander Kurmoyarov, are being detained for homicide by...
Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
Court documents reveal new details on High Bridge kidnapping, murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — New court documents reveal more details about the two men accused of kidnapping and murdering a 51-year-old man in the Peaceful Valley area. The man was reportedly found bound and gagged on Oct. 23. Spokane police have also arrested a third suspect they believe was involved...
Chronicle
Commentary: Shooting Reports Were a Hoax, But the Terror of That Hellish Half-Hour Was Real
They practice for it now, our children, as they practice for a volleyball game or the school play or the holiday concert. Lock the doors. Turn off the lights. Sit against the wall. If you want to be good at something, after all, you must practice. If you want to...
Spokane killer’s death means long-held secret likely goes with him to his grave
SPOKANE, Wash - The mystery of what happened to a murdered 12-year-old Spokane girl will likely never be solved, as the man convicted of killing her has died without ever revealing where he left her body.
KHQ Right Now
Power outage in downtown Spokane may have been result of crime, police say
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a power outage that impacted downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning, sharing it may have been the result of criminal behavior. According to a spokesperson with Avista, the utility learned late Tuesday night someone had gained access to their substation. Avista...
Injuries Sustained In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
According to the Washington State Police and the Spokane Valley Fire Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Spokane. Officials did not confirm the exact number of injuries caused due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue. Two cars were involved in...
Two people hit by a car on Thor and Euclid
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says two people were hit by a car on North Thor Street and East Euclid Avenue. Currently, the scene is clear. Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says they cannot release any information about the victims at this time. The Spokane Police Department says they will prove additional information as soon as they can....
FOX 28 Spokane
2 adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, make appearances in court
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Two adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, have appearances in federal magistrate court for status hearings on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Donnae Barlow and Naomi Bistline face charges of kidnapping, obstruction, and tampering with or destroying evidence in an official investigation after eight child wives of Bateman were found in Spokane, fleeing investigators.
koze.com
Spokane Woman Arrested Following Crash
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
Spokane Police Department searching for several suspects following multiple robberies downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for four suspects following multiple robberies reported in the downtown area. Police say four people first tried to rob someone on the footbridge at Riverfront Park around 6 p.m. The victim was not injured. At 6:30 p.m., another person was robbed in front of a P.F. Changs, this time by two suspects.
KHQ Right Now
Celebration of life to honor Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen on Dec. 30 in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A celebration of life is happening on Dec. 30 in honor of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, two of the four students murdered in November near the University of Idaho. According to family, the event is open to the public. DETAILS:. When: Dec. 30 at 3...
FOX 28 Spokane
Salvation Army needs bell-ringers, week after one was attacked
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Salvation Army relies on red kettles and bell ringers to bring in donations. But on top of a worker shortage, one bell-ringer was attacked and stolen from Thursday, making the position even harder to fill. “One of our bellringers, he went to use the restroom...
