Dec. 16—A 58-year-old man sustained minor facial injuries in a carjacking in Kalihi early today, Honolulu police said. The victim was sitting in the driver's seat of a gray 2004 Mazda sedan in the 1300 block of North School Street when two males approached him — one armed with a knife — shortly before 12:50 a.m., according to police.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 6 HOURS AGO