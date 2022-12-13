Hot Start Pushes Vikings Past Comets

Mossyrock guard Caelyn Marshall drives baseline against Napavine Dec. 1.

At Mossyrock

VIKINGS 62, COMETS 25

Naselle 8 5 5 7 — 25

Mossyrock 23 25 10 4 — 62

Naselle: L. Katyryniuk 12, Colombo 2, Shrives 4, Tarabochia 3, A. Katyryniuk 4

Mossyrock: Schwartz 2, Lovan 1, M. Torrey 16, P. Torrey 18, C. Marshall 18, Brooks 7

The Mossyrock girls basketball team dominated Naselle from the opening tip Monday, rolling to a dominant 62-25 win in 1B Columbia Valley League play.

“We came out of the locker room ready to go,” Mossyrock coach Autumn Moorcroft said. “We created some turnovers early on defensively which converted to some fast break lay-ins.”

That defense-to-offense mentality helped the Vikings burst out to a 23-8 lead after eight minutes of play, and a 48-13 lead at halftime.

By the break, Mossyrock had all the scoring it would need to win — just from its duo of Torreys. Senior Payton Torrey put up 18 points, all of which came in the first half, while eighth grader Mckenna Torrey had 14 in the first half and 16 on the game.

Payton Torrey also added 12 rebounds to her line, along with five steals and five assists. Caelyn Marshall shared the team scoring lead with her with 17 points, and also had seven steals, while holding Naselle’s Lauren Katyryniuk to just 12 points.

The eight points the Comets scored in the opening quarter ended up being the most they’d manage in a period all game long, and Mossyrock totaled 14 steals.

The Vikings (3-1, 2-0 1B CVL) stay undefeated in league play to start the winter. They’re set to get a week off, before taking on defending Central 2B League champs Wahkiakum on the road next Tuesday.